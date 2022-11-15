First, two West Seattle incidents, from Sunday police reports:. CARJACKING: Police say this happened in the parking lot at the Arrowhead Gardens senior-living complex just after 10:30 Sunday morning. They report that an 83-year-old woman told them she was on her way to her car when a man asked her for a cigarette. She replied that she doesn’t smoke, and got into her car, with her key “on her pinky finger.” Police day the man reached into her car and tried to rip the key away from her finger, then grabbed her and threw her to the ground before stealing her car. She had to be taken to a hospital for evaluation of injuries including “a deep laceration to her arm.” The full police report says the carjacker was described only as “short”; the stolen car is a silver Hyundai sedan. SPD incident number is 2022-305063.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO