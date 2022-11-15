Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
Related
Seeking more 'inclusive regional economy,' St. Louis employers set minority hiring, procurement goals
ST. LOUIS — The coalition of St. Louis area universities and businesses formed to address racial and economic inequities is moving from its start-up phase to pursuing a goal for 2023. Launched in October 2021, the St. Louis Anchor Action Network is focusing on 22 ZIP codes in St....
Why are salaries secret? Missouri lawmaker pushes for transparency
ST. LOUIS — Salaries are often a secret among workplaces around the country. Research by Washington University in St. Louis shows that secrecy unfairly widens pay gaps, especially for women and racial minorities. A new study from Payscale reveals our area has the widest gap in gender pay in...
St. Louis lawmakers OK subsidy districts for $325M Mississippi riverfront project
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis lawmakers on Friday passed bills creating tax subsidy districts for a $325 million entertainment, restaurant and retail complex proposed along the Mississippi River in north St. Louis. The Board of Aldermen passed bills creating both Community Improvement and Transportation Development districts for the site,...
'Our best is not good enough': St. Louis advocates for unhoused race to make bed space
ST. LOUIS — Tucked into a Maryland Heights neighborhood, staff at Loaves and Fishes know they're trying to stay above the surface in their fight against homelessness but they need more space for the lifeboats. "Unfortunately right now, our best is not good enough. The need is growing at...
Teachers' union president visits Central VPA and Collegiate families, students and teachers
ST. LOUIS — Central Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) High School students and teachers returned to the classroom virtually Monday for the first time since the tragic shooting that killed a teacher and a student. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten visited St. Louis on Central VPA’s first...
‘Look completely innocuous’: See how a Missouri company is building bulletproof furniture for schools
SULLIVAN, Mo. — 5 On Your Side is helping to search for solutions for the nationwide active shooter crisis in our schools. In the past, we’ve brought you stories about bulletproof furniture and shatter-proof windows in schools. On a November Monday morning in Sullivan, Missouri, Paul Alexander took...
St. Louis dealership facing $1.8M judgment in discrimination case
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury on Friday handed down a $1.8 million verdict against the owner of a Mercedes dealership on Hampton Avenue. Two women who worked for the dealer in 2018 and prior, Denise Ligon and Dorothy Robinson, brought discrimination claims in 2019 against Tri-Star Imports Inc. via a lawsuit in St. Louis Circuit Court, alleging sex and racial bias.
Army Corps holds public meeting on Coldwater Creek same night as Jana Elementary parents host 'Meet Your New Teacher' event
ST. LOUIS — The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) are still working to assure a skeptical community that Jana Elementary School is safe. They held a public meeting Thursday night at the Florissant Municipal Court where parents' questions were answered one-on-one. While the meeting was targeted at...
St. Louis among places where crime impacts corporate relocations
ST. LOUIS — When billionaire Ken Griffin announced in June that he planned to move the headquarters of his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel to Miami, he cited the Windy City’s high crime rate as a key factor. It wasn’t the first time he had called out Chicago’s crime...
Scouts pick up Scouting for Food donations Saturday
ST. LOUIS — The Greater St. Louis Area Council collected thousands of pounds of food at their annual food drive. Around 22,000 scouts picked up donations from across neighborhoods in the region. Last year the St. Louis Area Foodbank said they collected 653,000 pounds of food in one day.
St. Louis plans to curb problems by merging emergency services together amid 911 concerns
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis proposed plans to merge its various dispatch centers under one roof on Friday to improve the ongoing problems with the city's 911 service. St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley proposed Board Bill 120 and, in that bill, it would help create a Public Safety Answering Point, known as PSAP.
'No Contract, No Coffee': Starbucks employees at 3 stores strike on Red Cup Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Employees from three Starbucks stores in St. Louis took to the streets to strike on Thursday. One group chanted "No Contract, No Coffee," as they crossed Interstate 64 from Forest Park to get to the location at Hampton Avenue and Wise Avenue. The location had a "temporarily closed" sign on the walk-up order window.
'It's amazing what we can do when we come together': Chesterfield church helps restore 127-year-old African American schoolhouse
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A historic piece of African American history is getting a much-needed restoration. Community members came together on Saturday for the rehab project in the city of Chesterfield. Volunteers from United Methodist Church of Green Trails in Chesterfield spent the morning helping restore the 127-year-old African American...
Former St. Louis alderman doesn't believe he should have to repay bribe money
ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis alderman doesn’t believe he should have to pay the government for the money it used to catch him in a bribery scheme because it was “an investigative cost,” according to federal court documents filed this week. John Collins-Muhammad was...
Marquette High School dismisses classes early Thursday due to social media threat
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Marquette High School students were dismissed early from classes Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat that was posted to social media. FRIDAY: Read about the situation Friday at this link. The Rockwood School District announced shortly before 1 p.m. that the threat was...
Celebration of life held for co-founder of Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club
ST. LOUIS — The life of Dr. Martin L. Mathews was celebrated on Thursday morning at Graham Chapel on Washington University's campus. Mathews, co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club, died last week in hospice care. He was 97 years old. Mathews grew up in the bootheel town...
'Do not use alternative heat sources during cold snaps', a local energy assistance charity says
ST. LOUIS — The bi-state's nonprofit energy assistance charity, Heat Up St. Louis and Heat Up Missouri is in the midst of what could be their busiest winter yet and it's not technically even winter. Gentry Trotter, with Heat Up St. Louis and Heat Up Missouri, told 5 On...
Judge denies Missouri prosecutor's request to halt execution of man who killed Kirkwood police officer
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A Missouri man who killed a police officer still faces execution later this month after a judge denied a special prosecutor's request to halt the death sentence. Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection on Nov. 29. The 37-year-old killed Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William...
Tax incentives for Gateway South redevelopment recommended by city board
ST. LOUIS — Incentives for a massive $1.2 billion redevelopment along the riverfront downtown took a step forward Tuesday. The Gateway South redevelopment area, comprising 100 acres in three city neighborhoods, could receive 15 years of property tax abatement under a plan recommended Tuesday by the St. Louis Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority.
'We still have triumph in our tragedy through our creativity,' CVPA High School returns to school virtually Monday
ST. LOUIS — Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) returned to class virtually on Monday for the first time since the deadly school shooting three weeks ago. Three people, including the shooter, died and six others were injured. The shooter killed student Alexzandria Bell and teacher Jean Kuczka.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0