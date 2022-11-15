ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis dealership facing $1.8M judgment in discrimination case

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury on Friday handed down a $1.8 million verdict against the owner of a Mercedes dealership on Hampton Avenue. Two women who worked for the dealer in 2018 and prior, Denise Ligon and Dorothy Robinson, brought discrimination claims in 2019 against Tri-Star Imports Inc. via a lawsuit in St. Louis Circuit Court, alleging sex and racial bias.
'It's amazing what we can do when we come together': Chesterfield church helps restore 127-year-old African American schoolhouse

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A historic piece of African American history is getting a much-needed restoration. Community members came together on Saturday for the rehab project in the city of Chesterfield. Volunteers from United Methodist Church of Green Trails in Chesterfield spent the morning helping restore the 127-year-old African American...
