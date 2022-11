OXON HILL, Md. — Online and mobile sports betting is now set to launch in Maryland on Monday afternoon, with regulators having approved 10 licenses this week. At least seven companies, including industry giants FanDuel and DraftKings, will be going live in Maryland Monday, while other licensees, including an affiliate of the Washington Commanders, are going to need a little extra time, according to state regulators.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO