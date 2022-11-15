ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

wxxv25.com

Walmart in Gulfport celebrates new remodeling

The Walmart Supercenter in Gulfport celebrated their newly remodeled store today with a ribbon cutting. The remodeled store has improvements that include a 5,000 square foot expansion and several modifications to enhance the customer’s shopping experience. Throughout the store, customers will see more products and new brands hitting the...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization. “The first thing you’ll see when...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

YMCA hosts 13th annual John R. Blossman Banquet

The Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA held its 13th annual John R. Blossman YMCA Humanitarian Award and Charity Banquet. The event, held at the Beau Rivage Casino and Resort Convention Center, gives the YMCA an opportunity to showcase the hard work done throughout the year and show off the work they have accomplished through its programs across the Coast.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Project underway to expand development in D’Iberville

A major roadway has been undergoing construction to help expand development in D’Iberville. The project is the third of five phases that’s being made to tie in Popps Ferry Road from D’Iberville Boulevard — widening the road all the way to Biloxi city limits. The master...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Grand opening for Pass Books/Cat Island Coffeehouse on Courthouse Road

A Pass Christian favorite is also sharing the love to the City of Gulfport. Pass Books/Cat Island Coffeehouse is celebrating their grand opening in Gulfport. The store was filled with book lovers and coffee enthusiasts. The store includes coffee, breakfast, lunch, and books! Co-Owner Scott Naugle says they wanted to...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Feed the Needy needs volunteers to help deliver

Feed the Needy is gearing up to deliver 1,500 meals on Thanksgiving Day — and they could use your help. Law enforcement agencies in Harrison County are spearheading the effort — taking donations and signing up people to receive the meals that are boxed up and delivered Thanksgiving morning.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Second Liners host annual Thanksgiving dinner

Every year, the Second Liners Mardi Gras Club hosts a Thanksgiving dinner for the East Biloxi unit of the Boys and Girls Club. The Second Liners gave the money to sponsor the meal and they had it catered by Ms. Audrey’s. Turkey, dressing, and of course the child favorite...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Phase two Façade Grant announced for Downtown Wiggins

Stone County Economic Development has partnered with Mississippi Power to announce phase two of the Façade Grant for Downtown Wiggins. The purpose of the program is to offer financial assistance to downtown businesses working to make aesthetic upgrades to their exterior business sites. For this second phase, eight businesses...
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

Cold weather shelters open ahead of possible freeze

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the Coast are opening their doors. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says temperatures across South Mississippi will range from the mid 30s to the mid 20s, and he advises everyone to protect people, pets and plants before bed tonight. See a full weather blog HERE.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Tent set up as latest addition to temporary Poplarville post office

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - People in Poplarville are still wondering when they’ll get a permanent post office again. Now, a huge tent has been added to the temporary trucks set up to serve customers. The tent is being used to handle the increasing volume of holiday shopping shipments and packages being sent to family and friends.
POPLARVILLE, MS
wxxv25.com

Cold weather shelters open tonight across the Coast

It’s cold right now, but we’re expecting freezing temperatures tonight and that has prompted cold weather shelters to open in Harrison and Hancock counties. The Salvation Army is opening its new Center of Hope on 22nd Street as a cold weather shelter. Space is on a first-come, first-serve basis. It will open at 6 tonight and will remain open until 7 tomorrow morning. Dinner and breakfast will be served at the shelter for anyone who comes in.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

MDOT awards contract for widening Hwy 57

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a major road project planned in Jackson County. MDOT was awarded a contract of over $200 million to widen Highway 57 from I-10 north to Vancleave. The project will widen nine miles along the highway, splitting it to four lanes...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Burglary at the Old Brick House in Biloxi

The Biloxi Police responded to an alarm call at the historic Old Brick house on Bayview Avenue and found a suspect trying to break in. John Kelly was charged after he was found allegedly in the process of using tools to force the doors of the business open to enter.
BILOXI, MS

