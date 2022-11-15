Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Walmart in Gulfport celebrates new remodeling
The Walmart Supercenter in Gulfport celebrated their newly remodeled store today with a ribbon cutting. The remodeled store has improvements that include a 5,000 square foot expansion and several modifications to enhance the customer’s shopping experience. Throughout the store, customers will see more products and new brands hitting the...
WLOX
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization. “The first thing you’ll see when...
wxxv25.com
YMCA hosts 13th annual John R. Blossman Banquet
The Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA held its 13th annual John R. Blossman YMCA Humanitarian Award and Charity Banquet. The event, held at the Beau Rivage Casino and Resort Convention Center, gives the YMCA an opportunity to showcase the hard work done throughout the year and show off the work they have accomplished through its programs across the Coast.
wxxv25.com
Ms. Audrey’s annual Thanksgiving Community Meal
Ms. Audrey’s Southern Kitchen and Catering is giving out free Thanksgiving meals to the Gulfport community. News 25’s Sabria Reid is at the annual Evening of Gratitude food drive-thru.
wxxv25.com
Project underway to expand development in D’Iberville
A major roadway has been undergoing construction to help expand development in D’Iberville. The project is the third of five phases that’s being made to tie in Popps Ferry Road from D’Iberville Boulevard — widening the road all the way to Biloxi city limits. The master...
wxxv25.com
Grand opening for Pass Books/Cat Island Coffeehouse on Courthouse Road
A Pass Christian favorite is also sharing the love to the City of Gulfport. Pass Books/Cat Island Coffeehouse is celebrating their grand opening in Gulfport. The store was filled with book lovers and coffee enthusiasts. The store includes coffee, breakfast, lunch, and books! Co-Owner Scott Naugle says they wanted to...
WLOX
Developers plan to build luxury hotel on old Tullis Manor site, restore Biloxi history
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers are making plans to restore and preserve pieces of Biloxi history alongside a new 200 room hotel on the site of the old Tullis Manor. Tuesday, the Biloxi City Council will consider an agreement giving the developers an option to buy the city-owned land on Highway 90 between the Ohr O’Keefe Museum of Art and Harrah’s.
wxxv25.com
Feed the Needy needs volunteers to help deliver
Feed the Needy is gearing up to deliver 1,500 meals on Thanksgiving Day — and they could use your help. Law enforcement agencies in Harrison County are spearheading the effort — taking donations and signing up people to receive the meals that are boxed up and delivered Thanksgiving morning.
wxxv25.com
Hard Rock and Back Bay Mission team up for 16th annual Hunger Homeless Meal
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino teamed up with Back Bay Mission for the 16th annual Hunger Homeless Meal for Thanksgiving. Anyone who was hungry in the community was offered a buffet style lunch with turkey, multiple sides, and desserts, prepared by volunteers at the casino. This is the first time...
wxxv25.com
Second Liners host annual Thanksgiving dinner
Every year, the Second Liners Mardi Gras Club hosts a Thanksgiving dinner for the East Biloxi unit of the Boys and Girls Club. The Second Liners gave the money to sponsor the meal and they had it catered by Ms. Audrey’s. Turkey, dressing, and of course the child favorite...
WLOX
Hundreds of Jackson County residents line streets for free holiday meals
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - With Thanksgiving approaching next week, Feeding the Gulf Coast is working to distribute nearly 200,000 pounds of food to more than 7,000 families in our community. On Wednesday, the nonprofit teamed up with Jackson County groups to provide two drive-through giveaways in Moss Point. Traffic was...
wxxv25.com
Phase two Façade Grant announced for Downtown Wiggins
Stone County Economic Development has partnered with Mississippi Power to announce phase two of the Façade Grant for Downtown Wiggins. The purpose of the program is to offer financial assistance to downtown businesses working to make aesthetic upgrades to their exterior business sites. For this second phase, eight businesses...
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Oct. 25-31, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA SPRINGS ESTATES, LOT 44: $240,000, F&R Farms LLC to German Cruz and Katy Zuniga. CHAPMAN DRIVE 73566: $357,500, Rene J. Chapotel and Adrienne Manette Giroir Chapotel to Dylan A. Casper. CRESTWOOD ESTATES, PHASE 1, LOT 31: $245,000, Succession of Hollis Lamar Odom Jr. to Glendal W. Brupbacher Jr. GREAT...
WLOX
Cold weather shelters open ahead of possible freeze
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the Coast are opening their doors. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says temperatures across South Mississippi will range from the mid 30s to the mid 20s, and he advises everyone to protect people, pets and plants before bed tonight. See a full weather blog HERE.
WLOX
Tent set up as latest addition to temporary Poplarville post office
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - People in Poplarville are still wondering when they’ll get a permanent post office again. Now, a huge tent has been added to the temporary trucks set up to serve customers. The tent is being used to handle the increasing volume of holiday shopping shipments and packages being sent to family and friends.
WLOX
Feeding the Gulf Coast to provide Thanksgiving meal boxes for more than 7,000 families in need
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, Feeding the Gulf Coast is preparing to distribute nearly 200,000 pounds of food to more than 7,000 families in our community. Feeding the Gulf Coast will, through community partners and multiple distributions sites across its service area, provide each family with a...
wxxv25.com
Cold weather shelters open tonight across the Coast
It’s cold right now, but we’re expecting freezing temperatures tonight and that has prompted cold weather shelters to open in Harrison and Hancock counties. The Salvation Army is opening its new Center of Hope on 22nd Street as a cold weather shelter. Space is on a first-come, first-serve basis. It will open at 6 tonight and will remain open until 7 tomorrow morning. Dinner and breakfast will be served at the shelter for anyone who comes in.
WLOX
MDOT awards contract for widening Hwy 57
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a major road project planned in Jackson County. MDOT was awarded a contract of over $200 million to widen Highway 57 from I-10 north to Vancleave. The project will widen nine miles along the highway, splitting it to four lanes...
wxxv25.com
Burglary at the Old Brick House in Biloxi
The Biloxi Police responded to an alarm call at the historic Old Brick house on Bayview Avenue and found a suspect trying to break in. John Kelly was charged after he was found allegedly in the process of using tools to force the doors of the business open to enter.
Comments / 0