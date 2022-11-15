ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Jonathan Haynes Said After Indiana’s Double-Overtime Win at Michigan State

EAST LANSING Mich. – Indiana defensive back Jonathan Haynes posted a career-high 12 tackles on Saturday as the Hoosiers defeated Michigan State 39-31. Haynes came down with a crucial interception on a tipped pass late in the third quarter, which set up a Charles Campbell 40-yard field goal to make it a one-possession game. This was Haynes first game with double-digit tackles since 2019 and first interception since 2020 when he played for the Ole Miss Rebels.
Jarrard’s 11 lead IUPUI past Franklin 59-45

Armon Jarrard had 11 points in IUPUI's 59-45 win over Franklin on Saturday. Jarrard was 5 of 9 shooting for the Jaguars (1-3). Chris Osten scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Jlynn Counter recorded eight points. Trey Flatt led the way for the Grizzlies (0-1) with eight points and...
