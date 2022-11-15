Read full article on original website
DC News Now
Coolidge defeats Bell in Gravy Bowl
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a rematch of last year’s Gravy Bowl, Coolidge and Bell hit the gridiron at Roosevelt High School. However, this year, the Colts defeat the Griffins 21-6, advancing to the DCSAA Class A championship.
