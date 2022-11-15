ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DC News Now

Coolidge defeats Bell in Gravy Bowl

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a rematch of last year’s Gravy Bowl, Coolidge and Bell hit the gridiron at Roosevelt High School. However, this year, the Colts defeat the Griffins 21-6, advancing to the DCSAA Class A championship.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

College Football world reacts to USC’s epic win over UCLA

Early in Saturday’s game against No. 16 UCLA, it looked like USC’s College Football Playoff hopes would vanish, much as Tennessee’s did. The No. 7 Trojans trailed their crosstown rivals by two touchdowns after a quarter. But quarterback Caleb Williams led USC to a 48-45 come-from-behind win. UCLA scored a touchdown with 6:38 remaining. The Read more... The post College Football world reacts to USC’s epic win over UCLA appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kitsap Sun

Klahowya Eagles land girls soccer state title for third time in school history

SHORELINE — Tori Peters hit the sweet spot, firing a right-footed free kick from 35 yards away. As the ball made its way toward Lynden Christian's net in the 38th minute of Saturday's Class 1A girls soccer state championship game at Shoreline Stadium, Peters saw it bending toward the upper right corner. Klahowya's senior captain prepared herself for two possibilities: joy or disappointment. ...
SILVERDALE, WA

