View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat fell to 1-5 on the road this season after losing to the Washington Wizards in overtime 107-106 Friday. -With Jimmy Butler out due to a right knee injury, forward Haywood Highsmith got his first start of the season and second of his career. He had a poor shooting night. He played in only six games this season and a total of 29 minutes. However, he recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

MIAMI, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO