Walcott, IA

Pen City Current

One hospitalized following Wednesday fire

FORT MADISON - A Fort Madison man was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening following a basement fire in the city. The man who, has not been identified under HIPPA regulations, was transported to Iowa City hospitals with injuries. A condition report was not available. Fort Madison firefighters responded to...
FORT MADISON, IA
ourquadcities.com

3-car crash in East Moline

Police are on the scene of a three-car crash on the 1100 block of Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. A Local 4 News crew also saw an ambulance at the scene, but there is not a report of injuries at this time. This is a developing story. Stay...
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Scam Alert: Moline police warns public of pretend officer phone scam

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are warning the community of a scammer posing as a Moline police officer. According to Moline police, the scam artist portrays himself as Sgt. Matt Russell of the Moline Police Department. Then he tells the recipient of the call that they have federal warrants for their arrests.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

1 rescued from early morning house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was rescued from a Davenport house fire that broke out early Monday. Around 5:36 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a fire in the 800 block of East 15th Street. The first crew on the scene reported smoke on the second floor, and...
DAVENPORT, IA
kciiradio.com

Local Departments Called Twice To Thursday Fire in Riverside

Just after 4p.m. Thursday, the Washington County Communications Center received a call regarding a residence on fire at 91 W. 3rd Street in Riverside. The caller reported a large amount of black smoke. When authorities arrived on scene they reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor. Riverside Fire, Kalona Fire, Ainsworth Fire, Hills Fire, the Washington County Ambulance Service, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy all responded and were on scene for roughly two hours, extinguishing the blaze. Early Friday morning, at around 4:30a.m. Authorities received a call that the fire at that address had reignited and the roof was engulfed. Riverside Fire, Kalona Fire, Ainsworth Fire, Washington Fire and Lone Tree Fire all responded to the scene. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
RIVERSIDE, IA
KCJJ

Tiffin man arrested after shooting at unoccupied vehicle

A Tiffin man was arrested early Monday after allegedly firing at an unoccupied vehicle. The incident occurred at approximately 1:21 am on the 400 block of Kimberlite Street. Police responded to the area after a report of gunshots being fired was received. As the responding deputy searched the area for suspicious activity, he reportedly observed 32-year-old James Christensen exiting a residence on Stephans Street while holding a black firearm in his hand.
TIFFIN, IA
KWQC

Davenport man charged in shooting that injured man

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting in August that left a man injured. Nessiah Treverne Clark, 21, is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault while participating in a felony, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Monmouth Police Respond to Stabbing in M-R High School Parking Lot

On November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:56am, officers responded to the Monmouth-Roseville High School parking lot in 300 block of W. 1st Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Officers determined there was an altercation between two juveniles which resulted in one juvenile receiving a stab wound. This juvenile is being treated at OSF Holy Family Medical Center with a non life-threatening wound. The suspect juvenile is in Monmouth Police custody.
MONMOUTH, IL
KMOV

MSHP trooper shoots person involved in an alleged stolen car incident in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol shot a suspect during a foot pursuit in Moline Acres Wednesday afternoon. Officials with MSHP said a trooper shot a subject in the arm during an altercation. Initial information indicates the shooting happened during a foot pursuit of someone accused of being involved in a stolen vehicle incident.
MOLINE, IL
KCJJ

IC man accused of shoplifting hundreds of dollars in merchandise over the course of two months from downtown department store

An Iowa City man faces charges that he stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a downtown Iowa City department store over the course of two months. 27-year-old Amos Gotoe Lavela of the Town & Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 5:45 Wednesday night. Iowa City Police say Lavela entered the Washington Street Target on 26 different occasions between September 20th and November 9th, stealing $517.76 worth of merchandise. Lavela also allegedly attempted to steal another $109.96 in items in that same time frame.
IOWA CITY, IA

