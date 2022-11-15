Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Wave 3
Anchorage Middletown Fire hosts CPAT
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out, raise awareness. Updated: 8 hours ago. Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out,...
Wave 3
LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to ID unknown suspects. According to a " target="_blank">Facebook post by LMPD, two unknown suspects entered the Lowes on Dixie Highway and filled up a cart of lumber and left without paying. The suspects...
Wave 3
Former Hardin County deputy fired by LMPD
It opened ahead of Thanksgiving. Tod Moore is a Louisville native who believes he can be part of the solution because he intimately understands the problem. Families celebrate Adoption Day across Louisville and Southern Indiana. Updated: 7 hours ago. At Jefferson Family Court, the 26 adoptions meant permanent homes for...
'Egregious'; Louisville family joins several others in suing Jeffersonville funeral home
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another family has filed a lawsuit against the owner of a southern Indiana funeral home where dozens of bodies were found decomposing earlier this year. The lawsuit says 60-year-old Robert Whitfield's body was among those found at Lankford Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Indiana after a July...
Wave 3
Wranglers catch final loose bull in Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The final bull that has been missing for weeks in Cherokee Park has finally been caught. 502LIVEStreamers/Tara Bassett went live on Facebook showing the wranglers catching the cow and how the search final came to a close. Basset said that the bull was loaded into a...
Fox 59
Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week
Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week. Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats …. Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week. Football Friday Night – Part 2. Dave Griffiths has state football tournament semi-state scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana. Football...
Wave 3
Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville on Saturday. Around 12:30 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane identified by officials
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man who was shot and killed in Louisville on Friday. Around 2:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Officers arrived and found Deondre...
Wave 3
Former Hardin County deputy fired from LMPD days after dash cam video of a 2021 arrest was released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are new developments after dash cam video of a violent arrest is released. We’ve learned one of the officers in the video has been fired from his department. WAVE News showed you the video of Joshua Tyler’s arrest in February 2021 earlier this week....
k105.com
Woman found living with deceased man for days in Bullitt Co. motel
A woman has been arrested after being found living in a Bullitt County motel with a deceased male. Nicole McFall, 45, was arrested by the Hillview Police Department Wednesday night November 9 after officers responded to a room at the Quality Inn in Brooks to conduct a welfare check. Upon...
Wave 3
Man charged in New Cut Road crash appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man being charged with a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night made his first court appearance Thursday morning. Eric Johnson was arrested after Louisville Metro police said alcohol was a contributing factor to the deadly wreck on New Cut Road. Police had arrived to...
Wave 3
Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shootout on Poplar Level Road with people and cars all around sends two people to the hospital. Witnesses told us people in two cars were firing shots at each other at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Hess Lane. A bullet hit at least...
Wave 3
Alert issued for missing Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman with health issues. Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, was last seen October 30 in teh 2800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Smith-Couch is 5′2′ and weighs 300 pounds. She had black hair and brown...
scottcountysheriff.org
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Drug Dealers and Associates
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Drug Dealers and Associates Involved with Drugs at an Apartment Complex. NOTE: The Scott County Sheriff's Office is committed to Arresting Drug Dealers...LEAVE Town or GO to JAIL!. Scott County- Sheriff Goodin once again praised the work of deputies when last night Scott County Sheriff's...
wdrb.com
Woman dies in Tuesday night crash in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died last Tuesday night in a crash in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown Police said the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Public Information Officer John Thomas said a woman was driving a 2002 Ford Focus westbound when she crossed into the eastbound lanes of Ring Road and hit a 1998 Chevrolet SUV head-on.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested after crash on New Cut Road that killed 1 and injured 2 others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody charged with murder after police said he caused a crash that killed one person and injured two others on New Cut Road late Tuesday night. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said 3rd Division officers responded to reports of a serious injury...
Wave 3
One dead, two severely injured in late night crash in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown Police Department is investigating a late night crash in Elizabethtown has left one person dead and two severely injured. The crash happened Tuesday just before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Police said a 2002 Ford Focus was traveling west on...
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
wdrb.com
6 from Louisville federally indicted for long-term meth trafficking conspiracy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six men and women were charged for participating in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy after a federal jury returned an indictment Nov. 2. According to court documents, Dion Brown, 29, Raheem Richardson, 30, Jamesha Hickman, 29, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Tyrece Clark, 29, and Hubert Brown, 51, all conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
wdrb.com
Louisville man facing 30 years in prison for being convicted felon in possession of firearms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man could spend 30 years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of firearms. According to court documents, Antonio Williamson, 35, received a handgun in February 2020 from someone else. He was then captured on surveillance camera in May 2021 at a local drive-thru pointing it another person while driving a stolen vehicle.
