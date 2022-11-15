ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

Wave 3

Anchorage Middletown Fire hosts CPAT

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out, raise awareness. Updated: 8 hours ago. Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to ID unknown suspects. According to a " target="_blank">Facebook post by LMPD, two unknown suspects entered the Lowes on Dixie Highway and filled up a cart of lumber and left without paying. The suspects...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Former Hardin County deputy fired by LMPD

It opened ahead of Thanksgiving. Tod Moore is a Louisville native who believes he can be part of the solution because he intimately understands the problem. Families celebrate Adoption Day across Louisville and Southern Indiana. Updated: 7 hours ago. At Jefferson Family Court, the 26 adoptions meant permanent homes for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Wranglers catch final loose bull in Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The final bull that has been missing for weeks in Cherokee Park has finally been caught. 502LIVEStreamers/Tara Bassett went live on Facebook showing the wranglers catching the cow and how the search final came to a close. Basset said that the bull was loaded into a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 59

Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week

Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week. Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats …. Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week. Football Friday Night – Part 2. Dave Griffiths has state football tournament semi-state scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana. Football...
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville on Saturday. Around 12:30 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man who was shot and killed in Louisville on Friday. Around 2:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Officers arrived and found Deondre...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged in New Cut Road crash appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man being charged with a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night made his first court appearance Thursday morning. Eric Johnson was arrested after Louisville Metro police said alcohol was a contributing factor to the deadly wreck on New Cut Road. Police had arrived to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Witnesses react to shootout on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shootout on Poplar Level Road with people and cars all around sends two people to the hospital. Witnesses told us people in two cars were firing shots at each other at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Hess Lane. A bullet hit at least...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Alert issued for missing Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman with health issues. Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, was last seen October 30 in teh 2800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Smith-Couch is 5′2′ and weighs 300 pounds. She had black hair and brown...
LOUISVILLE, KY
scottcountysheriff.org

Scott County Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Drug Dealers and Associates

Scott County Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Drug Dealers and Associates Involved with Drugs at an Apartment Complex. NOTE: The Scott County Sheriff's Office is committed to Arresting Drug Dealers...LEAVE Town or GO to JAIL!. Scott County- Sheriff Goodin once again praised the work of deputies when last night Scott County Sheriff's...
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Woman dies in Tuesday night crash in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died last Tuesday night in a crash in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown Police said the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Public Information Officer John Thomas said a woman was driving a 2002 Ford Focus westbound when she crossed into the eastbound lanes of Ring Road and hit a 1998 Chevrolet SUV head-on.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

6 from Louisville federally indicted for long-term meth trafficking conspiracy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six men and women were charged for participating in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy after a federal jury returned an indictment Nov. 2. According to court documents, Dion Brown, 29, Raheem Richardson, 30, Jamesha Hickman, 29, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Tyrece Clark, 29, and Hubert Brown, 51, all conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man facing 30 years in prison for being convicted felon in possession of firearms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man could spend 30 years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of firearms. According to court documents, Antonio Williamson, 35, received a handgun in February 2020 from someone else. He was then captured on surveillance camera in May 2021 at a local drive-thru pointing it another person while driving a stolen vehicle.
LOUISVILLE, KY

