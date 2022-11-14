Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some
LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
kslnewsradio.com
Suspects identified after burglary at church meeting house
PERRY, Utah — Police in Perry, Utah say they’ve identified the juveniles responsible for a recent burglary. The burglary, as well as vandalism, happened on Nov. 11 at a meeting house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The damage to the meeting house is extensive,...
Gephardt Daily
Child fatally wounded in Taylorsville shooting
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Taylorsville are investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old child overnight. Police were called to an apartment complex near 1600 W. Thornhill Drive about 12:16 a.m. Thursday with a report of an accidental shooting. First responders arrived and placed...
kslnewsradio.com
Man destroys own home after negative reaction to medication and alcohol
LEHI, Utah — A Lehi man was taken into custody Wednesday morning in connection to a felony discharge of a firearm. Police say he allegedly destroyed his own home. Lehi Police were called to the area of W. Barley Bend for a report of a criminal mischief incident around 6 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, the reporting individual stated to police that there was damage to his dry wall.
Police investigating ‘accidental’ child fatality in Taylorsville
The Taylorsville Police department (TPD) is investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy that took place around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.
kmyu.tv
Man killed in West Valley City hit-and-run had just become new father, dad says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City dad is struggling to sleep after a driver hit and killed his son. Robert Lewis said his 39-year-old son, Joel Lewis, was on the phone while crossing the street when he was hit. “He was just talking to his mother...
upr.org
Salt Lake City man arrested for assaulting two strangers at park
A man was arrested in Salt Lake City on Monday morning after allegedly assaulting two people at Warm Springs Park. 56-year-old Michael Patterson is currently facing several charges including failure to remain at an accident involving injury, aggravated assault, and assault. Patterson allegedly assaulted two random strangers in the parking lot of Warm Springs Park including a 59-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man.
KSLTV
Students escape house fire in Provo; fire crews stress caution during holidays
PROVO, Utah — Firefighters responded to house fires in Salt Lake and Utah counties Thursday morning, including one that initially trapped some Brigham Young University students. There was yellow tape up from a fire that burned the back side of a home in the area of 200 North and...
kmyu.tv
4-vehicle crash in Roy hospitalizes 2 people, fight breaks out with gun being drawn
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Roy sent two people to the hospital and caused a fight that ended with a gun being drawn. Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. near 5400 South and 1900 West. He...
ksl.com
Utah man allegedly points gun at driver, then finds out it's a cop
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who police say brandished a gun at another driver soon found himself in handcuffs after he learned that the victim was actually a police officer in an unmarked patrol car. About 11:45 a.m. Monday, Taylor Ray Bradley, 29, was driving on 5600 West...
ksl.com
Utah County rare vehicle dealer charged with fraud, theft
LINDON — A Pleasant Grove man who owns a business that sells rare 4x4 vehicles is now facing criminal charges alleging that he was paid for three vehicles and then disappeared without delivering the cars. Steven James Jackson, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with three counts...
UPDATE: West Valley Police find scraps of suspect vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Law enforcement continues the search for the suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in West Valley City on Monday night.
Gephardt Daily
Case closed in parade death of Kaysville girl
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police confirmed Tuesday that the investigation into a parade accident that killed an 8-year-old girl has been closed. No charges will be filed in the July 4 death this year of Macie Anne Hill, of Kaysville, who was hit by...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police arrest 2 for allegedly running gambling operation
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police investigators have arrested two people and recovered illegal drugs, machines and a loaded firearm as part of an investigation into an illegal gambling operation. This investigation started on Oct. 27 when detectives learned illegal gambling...
KSLTV
Wednesday’s Child: Angel wants to be a big brother for a new family
WEST JORDAN, Utah — It doesn’t matter if it’s shooting hoops or throwing a baseball, 12-year-old Angel loves being active. “I like to play sports at school, mostly basketball,” Angel said. Sports are an escape for Angel, who has lived in foster care for nearly two...
ksl.com
More alleged victims prompts more charges against unlicensed Utah eye doctor
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake eye doctor scheduled to go to trial in January on charges of performing surgeries while his license was suspended — leaving at least one patient blind — is now facing new criminal charges after more alleged victims were identified. Paul...
Bountiful man who killed mother and put body in freezer denied release from Utah State Hospital
Jeremy Hauck, the Bountiful man who killed his mother, Laura, and put her body in a freezer in 2006, was denied a request to be released from the Utah State Hospital.
fox10phoenix.com
Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
Man accused of assaulting two people at Warm Springs Park in Salt Lake City
One man has been taken into custody after he was accused of physically assaulting one woman and hitting another man with his car before driving away on Monday morning, Nov. 14.
kslnewsradio.com
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing teen
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen. According to Det. Jeremy Jaques, 17-year-old Nathan Wallace left Morgan County Monday night around 8:15 p.m. His phone was found on the side of the road in Syracuse.
