West Jordan, UT

Gephardt Daily

Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Suspects identified after burglary at church meeting house

PERRY, Utah — Police in Perry, Utah say they’ve identified the juveniles responsible for a recent burglary. The burglary, as well as vandalism, happened on Nov. 11 at a meeting house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The damage to the meeting house is extensive,...
PERRY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Child fatally wounded in Taylorsville shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Taylorsville are investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old child overnight. Police were called to an apartment complex near 1600 W. Thornhill Drive about 12:16 a.m. Thursday with a report of an accidental shooting. First responders arrived and placed...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man destroys own home after negative reaction to medication and alcohol

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi man was taken into custody Wednesday morning in connection to a felony discharge of a firearm. Police say he allegedly destroyed his own home. Lehi Police were called to the area of W. Barley Bend for a report of a criminal mischief incident around 6 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, the reporting individual stated to police that there was damage to his dry wall.
LEHI, UT
upr.org

Salt Lake City man arrested for assaulting two strangers at park

A man was arrested in Salt Lake City on Monday morning after allegedly assaulting two people at Warm Springs Park. 56-year-old Michael Patterson is currently facing several charges including failure to remain at an accident involving injury, aggravated assault, and assault. Patterson allegedly assaulted two random strangers in the parking lot of Warm Springs Park including a 59-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah County rare vehicle dealer charged with fraud, theft

LINDON — A Pleasant Grove man who owns a business that sells rare 4x4 vehicles is now facing criminal charges alleging that he was paid for three vehicles and then disappeared without delivering the cars. Steven James Jackson, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with three counts...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Case closed in parade death of Kaysville girl

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police confirmed Tuesday that the investigation into a parade accident that killed an 8-year-old girl has been closed. No charges will be filed in the July 4 death this year of Macie Anne Hill, of Kaysville, who was hit by...
KAYSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City police arrest 2 for allegedly running gambling operation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police investigators have arrested two people and recovered illegal drugs, machines and a loaded firearm as part of an investigation into an illegal gambling operation. This investigation started on Oct. 27 when detectives learned illegal gambling...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
fox10phoenix.com

Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
ELK RIDGE, UT

