ORLANDO, Fla. - We're counting down to the Thanksgiving holiday and the weather in Central Florida leading up to Turkey Day is looking a bit questionable. While we'll see some cooler nights this week, higher rain chances are in the forecast. Will it clear out in time to eat your Thanksgiving dinner outdoors? FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette has a look at the forecast in the video above.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO