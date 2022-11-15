Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
After 2 hurricanes, Wilbur-by-the-sea residents scramble for temporary protection
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Residents in Wilbur-by-the-sea are working on temporary ways to protect their homes following extensive damage from Hurricane Nicole. "We’re worried about the king tides coming up. We’re worried about nor'easters within the next couple of months," said Kelly Walker-Knapp, who lives on the coast.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Rain chances rise in Central Florida for Thanksgiving week
ORLANDO, Fla. - We're counting down to the Thanksgiving holiday and the weather in Central Florida leading up to Turkey Day is looking a bit questionable. While we'll see some cooler nights this week, higher rain chances are in the forecast. Will it clear out in time to eat your Thanksgiving dinner outdoors? FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette has a look at the forecast in the video above.
fox35orlando.com
Dangerous snowstorm paralyzes Buffalo, western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. - A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with 3 feet (0.91 meters) of snow already on the ground in some places by early afternoon. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow. The storm's...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
fox35orlando.com
DeSantis closing Florida state offices ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve holidays
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving state employees some extra time off for the holidays. A week before Thanksgiving, the governor announced that all state government offices will be closed on Nov. 23, Dec. 23, and Dec. 30, in addition to regular closures during the holidays. "Our...
fox35orlando.com
NY declares state of emergency in 11 counties as massive snowstorm hits
NEW YORK - New York declared a State of Emergency for 11 counties as a winter storm is forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake-effect snow through Sunday. The National Weather Service received reports early Friday of more than a foot of snow along the eastern...
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Cold front arrives in Central Florida, but how long will it last?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 47 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 67 degrees | Rain: Dry. No weather concerns for the area today. Gusty north winds will create a "long shore current" along the beaches today. A long shore current is a strong flowing current-channel of water that will flow from north to south today. Rip current risk will be a bit elevated as well. Otherwise, weather locally today looks fantastic.
fox35orlando.com
Can hurricanes form in December after the season ends?
ORLANDO, Fla. - While many Floridians are ready for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season to be over on Nov. 30, remember: nature doesn’t always go by "norms" on hurricane season start and end dates. It's super rare, but tropical storms and even hurricanes have formed in December. Around 2%...
fox35orlando.com
Here's how much Thanksgiving dinner will cost in Florida this year
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're marveling at the higher price of a Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're not the only one. Analysts at the American Farm Bureau say Thanksgiving dinner will cost twenty percent more this year, compared to last. The Farm Bureau says a sixteen-pound bird will cost you...
fox35orlando.com
Florida library creates club for ‘banned’ books at public schools
From school districts across the country to right here in Central Florida, the books children read in the classroom and their school libraries have sparked heated debates. In some districts, these books have been outright banned.
Comments / 0