Florida State

Orlando weather forecast: Rain chances rise in Central Florida for Thanksgiving week

ORLANDO, Fla. - We're counting down to the Thanksgiving holiday and the weather in Central Florida leading up to Turkey Day is looking a bit questionable. While we'll see some cooler nights this week, higher rain chances are in the forecast. Will it clear out in time to eat your Thanksgiving dinner outdoors? FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette has a look at the forecast in the video above.
Dangerous snowstorm paralyzes Buffalo, western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with 3 feet (0.91 meters) of snow already on the ground in some places by early afternoon. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow. The storm's...
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December

With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
NY declares state of emergency in 11 counties as massive snowstorm hits

NEW YORK - New York declared a State of Emergency for 11 counties as a winter storm is forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake-effect snow through Sunday. The National Weather Service received reports early Friday of more than a foot of snow along the eastern...
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
Orlando weather forecast: Cold front arrives in Central Florida, but how long will it last?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 47 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 67 degrees | Rain: Dry. No weather concerns for the area today. Gusty north winds will create a "long shore current" along the beaches today. A long shore current is a strong flowing current-channel of water that will flow from north to south today. Rip current risk will be a bit elevated as well. Otherwise, weather locally today looks fantastic.
Can hurricanes form in December after the season ends?

ORLANDO, Fla. - While many Floridians are ready for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season to be over on Nov. 30, remember: nature doesn’t always go by "norms" on hurricane season start and end dates. It's super rare, but tropical storms and even hurricanes have formed in December. Around 2%...
Here's how much Thanksgiving dinner will cost in Florida this year

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're marveling at the higher price of a Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're not the only one. Analysts at the American Farm Bureau say Thanksgiving dinner will cost twenty percent more this year, compared to last. The Farm Bureau says a sixteen-pound bird will cost you...
