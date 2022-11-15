ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Farmington homeowner concerned about UDOT's alternatives of I-15 plan

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT is considering some big changes along I-15 from Salt Lake to Farmington to help with traffic and mobility, but one Farmington homeowner is concerned one of the options up for consideration could cost her her house. The project has some bigger alternative items for...
FARMINGTON, UT
Donate to Davis School District for KUTV's Holiday Food Drive

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — The KUTV Eye on Your Money Holiday Food Drive happens the week of November 14-18. 2News will be in the Davis School District to collect donations on Friday, Nov. 18. Wages are not keeping up with inflation and working families all over Utah struggle to...
LAYTON, UT

