Farmington homeowner concerned about UDOT's alternatives of I-15 plan
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT is considering some big changes along I-15 from Salt Lake to Farmington to help with traffic and mobility, but one Farmington homeowner is concerned one of the options up for consideration could cost her her house. The project has some bigger alternative items for...
Utah woman dies after SUV rolls down embankment, lands upside down in Logan River
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A woman has died after an SUV was found overturned in the Logan River. Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said they received a call at roughly 11 a.m. Monday from a jogger reporting a car in the river by 1600 East Canyon Road. He said when...
Officials investigating after SUV crashes into side of Roy salon, injuring one
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — One person was injured after an SUV crashed into the side of a business in Weber County. Officials responded to the scene on Tuesday at Joy’s Too Salon, located at 1930 W 4800 S in Roy. "The driver of a white SUV, an elderly...
16-year-old girl hit by car while crossing Centerville street dies from injuries
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 16-year-old girl has died from her injuries after she was struck by a car while crossing a Centerville street on Nov. 9. The family of Maya Staples announced that they would begin the process in donating her organs. She was pronounced brain dead Tuesday at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.
Donate to Davis School District for KUTV's Holiday Food Drive
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — The KUTV Eye on Your Money Holiday Food Drive happens the week of November 14-18. 2News will be in the Davis School District to collect donations on Friday, Nov. 18. Wages are not keeping up with inflation and working families all over Utah struggle to...
