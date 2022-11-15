Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida teens suspected in several shootings arrested
Bodycamera video shows deputies arresting two teenagers who are suspected in several shootings in DeLand. A gun was found on the floor of their car, video shows.
fox35orlando.com
Extra security measures will be in place at Jones football game Saturday after deadly shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. - After a teen was shot and killed at a Jones High School football game last weekend, there will be extra security at Saturday's game. Police said Friday that there is no update on their investigation into who was responsible for killing one teen and hurting two others there last weekend.
fox35orlando.com
Search continues for gunman who killed 19-year-old at Jones High School after football game
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police continue to search for the person who shot and killed 19-year-old Gamaine Brown in the parking lot of Jones High School after a football game over the weekend. Shots rang out in the parking lot shortly after a playoff football game with Wekiva High School....
fox35orlando.com
Enhanced security at Jones v. Oviedo football game after deadly shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. - High school football fans filled the bleachers in Orlando as Jones High school took on Oviedo in a playoff game. Another group had a big showing at the game: law enforcement. Police were out in force at the game, after a deadly shooting in the athletic center...
click orlando
‘I just shot her:’ Orange County teen accused in girl’s death knew about her pregnancy, records show
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – New Orange County court records released Friday reveal details about the shooting death of a pregnant 16-year-old girl, including the fact the accused killer was the baby’s father and knew about the pregnancy. Lorenzo Michael Larry, 17, is accused in the fatal shooting of...
villages-news.com
79-year-old murder suspect behind bars in Sumter County
A 79-year-old murder suspect is behind bars in Sumter County. Miguel Angel Rios Pizarro of Lakeland was being held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is facing a charge of homicide. A deceased adult male was found on Oct. 9 at the Green Swamp Wilderness...
fox35orlando.com
Parents concerned about playoff game at Jones High School this weekend after deadly shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. - The playoff game between Jones High School and Oviedo High School has been scheduled at Jones High this Saturday at 10 a.m., but some Oviedo parents say they don't want to play there, after a teen was shot and killed, outside a football game. They're also concerned...
mynews13.com
Family, friends mourn the loss of 16-year-old Osceola High School student
Kissimmee Police say 16-year-old Paola Pagan was fatally stabbed shortly after leaving her family’s apartment to go to the bus stop Thursday morning. Kissimmee Police say 16-year-old Paola Pagan was fatally stabbed shortly after leaving her family’s apartment Thursday morning. Officials say a 17-year-old "estranged friend" of Pagan's...
fox35orlando.com
Police: Florida teen had thoughts about killing someone before murdering 16-year-old girl
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee police on Friday released new details after arresting a 17-year-old who they said admitted to stabbing a 16-year-old girl to death. Anas Muhammad is accused of murdering 16-year-old Paola Pagan at the Kensington Apartments as she was leaving for school on Thursday. Authorities responded to the complex and found Pagan who had suffered life-threatening injuries. Pagan was treated on scene by paramedics and transported to HCA Florida Osceola Hospital where, despite life-saving efforts, she died.
Florida teen arrested after 16-year-old girl stabbed to death
Police said the 17-year-old confessed to stabbing Pagan and showed them evidence.
OPD, state investigating funeral home after family complains of unlicensed activity
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officials and state regulators confirmed they’re investigating a local funeral home after a family complained its owner was acting as a funeral director, despite not having a license. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers were called to the Celebrations of...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg teen runs from police and gets busted with oxycodone
A Leesburg teen who stopped for police while his companion kept running was busted with oxycodone. Leesburg police officers were patrolling the 1100 block of Ferguson Avenue early Tuesday morning and were on the lookout for a 17-year-old male who had several outstanding arrest warrants. Two males wearing dark clothes and hoodies which covered their heads started running when they saw the police on the patrol in the area, known for narcotics and high crime. The police noted in their report that the two young men were similar in height and weight to the suspect they were seeking.
fox35orlando.com
Charges dropped against officers accused in beating of Florida inmate
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Charges have been dropped against three Florida correctional officers and their captain in connection to the alleged beating of an inmate at a state prison in 2019. Capt. Milton Gass and officers Ian Gretka, Hunter Lingo, and Joshua Petersilge were terminated from their positions at the...
Vigils held to memorialize teens killed in separate murders in Kissimmee, Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Friends and family in two Central Florida communities are remembering teens violently killed in the past week. 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo was found on November 11, shot to death in a car at Coastline Park in Sanford. No arrests have been made in that case yet. In...
fox35orlando.com
Information sought in death of Kissimmee girl, 16
LAKE MARY, Fla. - UPDATE: Police have arrested 17-year-old Anas Muhammad in the murder of 16-year-old Paola Pagan. The Kissimmee Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it investigates the death of a 16-year-old girl. Police officers responded to Kensington Apartments just after 6 a.m. on Thursday...
fox35orlando.com
Florida student killed in hit-and-run crash while walking to school bus in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old Florida boy was killed after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Lake County early Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a message sent to parents, officials said the teen, who was a freshman at Lake Minneola High School,...
WESH
11 years later: Police still searching for Florida mom who vanished after appearing on 'People's Court'
It’s been 11 years since an Orange County mother disappeared without a trace. Investigators are still searching for Michelle Parker, who vanished in 2011. Parker went missing the same day she and her ex-fiance, Dale Smith, appeared on a taped episode of "People's Court” arguing over a lost engagement ring.
WESH
Officials: 14-year-old boy waiting for school bus dies in Lake County hit-and-run
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a teenager was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday. According to the highway patrol, on Thursday morning, a 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle. "I'm calling today with a message no principal ever wants to deliver," Linda Shepherd-Miller said. That's...
WESH
Satellite Beach couple found dead in murder-suicide
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Two people were found dead in Satellite Beach Friday after an apparent murder-suicide, according to spokesperson Tod Goodyear with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Satellite Beach police said it happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. "They had the whole road taped off...
WESH
Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charges
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested an Apopka police officer for allegedly driving under the influence. They arrested 31-year-old Sara Muni Tuesday night after she got into a crash with another driver, pushed him, and blocked his path, police said. She also opened the driver’s car door without his permission and repeatedly told him she was a cop.
