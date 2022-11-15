ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

villages-news.com

79-year-old murder suspect behind bars in Sumter County

A 79-year-old murder suspect is behind bars in Sumter County. Miguel Angel Rios Pizarro of Lakeland was being held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is facing a charge of homicide. A deceased adult male was found on Oct. 9 at the Green Swamp Wilderness...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Family, friends mourn the loss of 16-year-old Osceola High School student

Kissimmee Police say 16-year-old Paola Pagan was fatally stabbed shortly after leaving her family’s apartment to go to the bus stop Thursday morning. Kissimmee Police say 16-year-old Paola Pagan was fatally stabbed shortly after leaving her family’s apartment Thursday morning. Officials say a 17-year-old "estranged friend" of Pagan's...
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police: Florida teen had thoughts about killing someone before murdering 16-year-old girl

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee police on Friday released new details after arresting a 17-year-old who they said admitted to stabbing a 16-year-old girl to death. Anas Muhammad is accused of murdering 16-year-old Paola Pagan at the Kensington Apartments as she was leaving for school on Thursday. Authorities responded to the complex and found Pagan who had suffered life-threatening injuries. Pagan was treated on scene by paramedics and transported to HCA Florida Osceola Hospital where, despite life-saving efforts, she died.
KISSIMMEE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg teen runs from police and gets busted with oxycodone

A Leesburg teen who stopped for police while his companion kept running was busted with oxycodone. Leesburg police officers were patrolling the 1100 block of Ferguson Avenue early Tuesday morning and were on the lookout for a 17-year-old male who had several outstanding arrest warrants. Two males wearing dark clothes and hoodies which covered their heads started running when they saw the police on the patrol in the area, known for narcotics and high crime. The police noted in their report that the two young men were similar in height and weight to the suspect they were seeking.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Charges dropped against officers accused in beating of Florida inmate

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Charges have been dropped against three Florida correctional officers and their captain in connection to the alleged beating of an inmate at a state prison in 2019. Capt. Milton Gass and officers Ian Gretka, Hunter Lingo, and Joshua Petersilge were terminated from their positions at the...
CLERMONT, FL
fox35orlando.com

Information sought in death of Kissimmee girl, 16

LAKE MARY, Fla. - UPDATE: Police have arrested 17-year-old Anas Muhammad in the murder of 16-year-old Paola Pagan. The Kissimmee Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it investigates the death of a 16-year-old girl. Police officers responded to Kensington Apartments just after 6 a.m. on Thursday...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Satellite Beach couple found dead in murder-suicide

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Two people were found dead in Satellite Beach Friday after an apparent murder-suicide, according to spokesperson Tod Goodyear with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Satellite Beach police said it happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. "They had the whole road taped off...
WESH

Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charges

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested an Apopka police officer for allegedly driving under the influence. They arrested 31-year-old Sara Muni Tuesday night after she got into a crash with another driver, pushed him, and blocked his path, police said. She also opened the driver’s car door without his permission and repeatedly told him she was a cop.
APOPKA, FL

