Read full article on original website
stop listen roll
4d ago
I see so many people out there car on the highway now. Your not a mechanic if your car stop put on flasher and call for help.. if it a tire, drive to a exit a rim can be replace!
Reply(1)
8
Melanie Christy
4d ago
His defense will be that woman shouldn't have been there when he wanted to speed through on the shoulder, and of course he was an honor student.
Reply
7
chícαgσ gιяl
4d ago
He knew that he hit someone or something and with his I don't care attitude he kept going🤬🤬🤬Throw away the key...
Reply
13
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
#49: Chicago man stabbed acquaintance 30 times while awaiting trial for two felony cases, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a 19-year-old North Side man stabbed an acquaintance 30 times for no apparent reason while awaiting trial for multiple counts of robbery and possessing a stolen motor vehicle in juvenile court. In addition to those pending matters, Avondre Carroll has been arrested by Chicago police...
Chicago man charged with murder after allegedly shooting another in South Shore
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man from Chicago's South Side is being charged with murder after a fatal shooting on Wednesday. Police say Calvin Mines was identified as the man who shot and killed another 40-year-old man in South Shore around 1 p.m. on Nov. 16. Mines and the victim were...
fox32chicago.com
Police find stolen car used in Mount Prospect shooting, linked to multiple other suburban crimes
CHICAGO - Chicago police recovered a stolen car on the South Side, and they say it was used to commit crimes in the suburbs this week. Mount Prospect Police say the car found was stolen from a south suburb near Mount Prospect and was used in an attempted carjacking and shooting on South Oka I Avenue Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
Woman injured in hit-and-run at River North crosswalk
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old woman was crossing the street in Chicago's River North when she was hit by a car Friday night. Police say around 7:50 p.m. the victim was hit while in a crosswalk and the car kept driving. There is no information on the make or model of...
cwbchicago.com
Suburban man charged with killing 2 men in South Loop shooting
Chicago — A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two men in a South Loop shooting on September 10, according to Chicago police. Andre Nelson, 56, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will appear for a bail hearing early this afternoon. More details will be...
fox32chicago.com
15-year-old charged in West Loop armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old is being charged after a woman was carjacked in West Loop this August. Police say the teen was arrested on Thursday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton on the Near West Side. On Aug. 12 three offenders forcefully took a car from a 24-year-old woman...
fox32chicago.com
2 teenage boys shot in Brighton Park drive-by: police
CHICAGO - Two 17-year-old boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Brighton Park Saturday morning. Police say the two teens were walking down the street in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when someone drove by and started firing. One of the victims was shot in the...
fox32chicago.com
Bolingbrook man charged in double fatal shooting near CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with a shooting that killed two men last September by the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop in Chicago's South Loop. Andre Nelson, 56, is accused of opening fire on 30-year-old Andre Deal and 40-year-old Luis Delgado who were standing on a sidewalk on Sept. 10 in the first block of West Cermak Road, officials said.
Elgin man killed in head-on crash after trying to pass vehicle in a no-passing zone, authorities say
A 22-year-old Elgin man was killed in a head-on crash in unincorporated Plato Township after authorities say he tried passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone.
Zion man on parole spits on deputy's face during arrest, brags about having disease
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A Zion man is facing multiple charges after spitting on a Lake County deputy's face while being arrested Saturday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says a Beach Park woman was driving home around 12:45 a.m. when she noticed a car following her. When the woman...
Police questioning person of interest in fatal shooting, robbery at Calumet City mall
Police have a person of interest regarding Wednesday afternoon’s robbery and fatal shooting of a security guard at the River Oaks Mall. According to Calumet City police, the suspect is being questioned by detectives.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop arrested at training academy, charged with pulling gun on neighbor
CHICAGO - A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department’s training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year. Raekwon Livingston, a 24-year-old probationary officer, was taken into custody at the police academy at 1300 W. Jackson Blvd....
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed, 2 others injured in Kane County car crash
PLATO TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A man was killed, and two others were injured in a two-car crash in Plato Township early Saturday morning. Police say around 12:48 a.m. a 2014 Ford Fusion and a 2016 Subaru collided head on west of Marshall Road on Plank Road. The Ford was headed...
fox32chicago.com
Glenwood police officers shot at in south suburbs, 1 in custody
GLENWOOD, Ill. - Glenwood police officers were shot at while pursuing a suspect in the south suburbs of Chicago Thursday night. A resident in the area near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue told police they'd been shot at around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man accused of crashing stolen vehicle into another car, killing Cook County woman
MAYWOOD, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into another vehicle in Maywood in 2019, resulting in the death of a woman. Gabriel Ruiz, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony reckless homicide. On June 16, 2019, Ruth Johnson was the passenger of a...
3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint
CHICAGO — A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
wlip.com
Zion Police Investigating 3rd Homicide In Less Than Two Weeks
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a homicide, the 3rd in the city in under two weeks. Police say they responded Wednesday evening to the 27-hundred block of Hebron Avenue. Upon arrival they found a man with bullet wounds outside. That victim, identified as 42-year-old David Garibay of Zion, was transported to Vista East in Waukegan where he was pronounced dead. There have been no arrests announced in the case, nor has a motive been released. The incident remains under investigation by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
fox32chicago.com
Police warn of pick-pocket thefts targeting the elderly in suburban Chicago
COOK COUNTY - Police in suburban Chicago are warning the public about a series of pick-pocket thefts that have recently occurred in retail stores and restaurants. The crimes appear to be targeting the elderly community. The pick-pockets recently occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with fatally shooting two men near Chinatown Red Line station
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two men near a CTA platform in September, police said. Andre Nelson, 56, is accused of shooting Andre Deal, 30, and Luis Delgado, 40, in the first block of West Cermak Road on Sept. 10, steps from the Chinatown Red Line station, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police honor fallen officer Samuel Jimenez, killed in line of duty in 2018 at Mercy Hospital
CHICAGO - Chicago police honored Officer Samuel Jimenez on Saturday, four years after he sacrificed his life to protect others during a shooting at Mercy Hospital. Dayna Less, Dr. Tamara O’Neal and Jimenez were shot to death by Juan Lopez on Nov. 19, 2018. O'Neal was Lopez's ex-fiancee. During...
Comments / 30