Ahead of no-confidence vote for Councilman Clayton Perry, constituents show in support
SAN ANTONIO — Shortly before San Antonio City Council on Monday afternoon reprimanded a colleague for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month, 18 community members addressed the body with their thoughts on the controversy. All but one of them showed support for Clayton Perry, the...
San Antonio accepting applications to temporarily fill Councilman Perry's seat; Perry won't be paid
SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio has opened up the application to fill Councilman Clayton Perry’s District 10 seat temporarily after Perry asked for a leave of absence. The city has now put out a timeline and some of the qualifications for the position. The Council will narrow down candidates by the end of the month.
fox38corpuschristi.com
'Josh wants to be here': UCISD has new Interim Police Chief a month after suspending force
UVALDE, TEXAS — Uvalde CISD has a new Interim Police Chief, and he has San Antonio ties. Josh Gutierrez came recommended by the new Uvalde CISD Interim Superintendent Gary Patterson. The two men have worked together in the past at two of the same school districts, which includes East Central ISD.
KSAT 12
TxDOT begins construction on FM 1103 expansion project
TxDOT has started construction on a $39.2 million project that will enhance transportation in the San Antonio area. The project will work to improve traffic congestion by expanding the existing two-lane road along FM 1103 from I-35 to Rodeo Way in Comal and Guadalupe counties into four lanes, which includes adding a center turn lane, according to a news release.
San Antonio tackling illegal dumping by funding more cleanup crews
SAN ANTONIO — While illegal dumping remains an ongoing problem across San Antonio, the city is allocating funds toward creating an additional crew for helping cleanup communities. “Illegal dumping is not only a nuisance, it’s a danger to the public,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “A city the...
Downtown San Antonio set to be packed, crowded and congested again this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Three weeks after a flood of complaints about heavy traffic congestion and long lines on a day when several major events were unfolding simultaneously downtown, the area is preparing for another busy Saturday. And San Antonio officials have one message: Plan ahead. "Another great weekend of...
KENS 5
DPS reports provides more details about Councilman Clayton Perry's alleged involvement in hit-and-run crash
SAN ANTONIO — The full crash report with details about the hit-and-run incident allegedly caused by District 10 City Council representative Clayton Perry has now been released by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department had released a preliminary version of the Nov....
saheron.com
Development Profile: 121-room Artista Hotel approved by San Antonio design review commission
After a three-year delay, the 121-room Artista Hotel planned for a compact property on East Travis Street and the San Antonio River is back on track and received final approval from the Historic and Design Review Commission (HDRC) on Wednesday. California developer Jake Harris, whose company Harris Bay is also...
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in San Antonio on Tuesday. The crash happened on Rigsby in Bermuda at around 9:02 p.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler vehicle struck the man, and was found unresponsive on the roadway.
news4sanantonio.com
City crews repairing storm drainage pipes made from now-banned material
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has about 800 miles of storm drain pipe. Roughly 6% of it is made from a material the city now bans. The Trouble Shooters show you how crews are being proactive to make sure those pipes don’t cause problems in your neighborhood. Let’s...
tpr.org
Bexar County commissioners approve legislative agenda that includes abortion rights and gun control
Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the county's agenda it hopes to push through the Texas Legislature during their upcoming session in Austin, including abortion rights and better gun control. The agenda stated the county will support the right of individuals to make private reproductive decisions and oppose laws and...
City Council to address Clayton Perry's charges in connection to a hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday calling for City Councilman Clayton Perry to resign following his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run. The agenda says the meeting will be livestreamed. It says they will be "issuing a vote of no confidence, calling...
KSAT 12
Bexar County Commissioners pass abortion rights resolution, signaling opposition to states’ ban
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Commissioners Court passed a resolution Tuesday aimed at limiting local enforcement of the state’s anti-abortion laws. While the resolution is largely symbolic, it does outline directives for county staff, including the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. In part, the resolution limits the...
1 Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred along Interstate 35 South and N. Frio Street just before 3 a.m. According to the deputies, they were trying to pull over the victim’s car. The suspects then tried to evade arrest by speeding away.
Armed with generosity: San Antonio accounting firm gives away thousands for office benevolence challenge
SAN ANTONIO — Michael Perkins drew in Slattery-Perkins-Ramirez employees at conference tables in his office for a mission charge. "I just love the generosity," Perkins said. "I love watching it. I love seeing it. I love doing it." Perkins, CEO of the San Antonio accounting firm, reemphasized the company's...
kgns.tv
Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The jury has been selected and the venue has been set, ahead of the trial for Juan David Ortiz, the former Border Patrol agent accused of being a serial killer in Laredo. The trial will be taking place in Bexar County. This comes after a...
Harvey was surrendered by his owner to a high-kill shelter in Kerr County | Forgotten Friends
KERRVILLE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Harvey is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix who was surrendered by his owner...
KSAT 12
Amtrak train that departed San Antonio involved in deadly Texas accident
SAN ANTONIO – An Amtrak train that departed San Antonio on Wednesday struck a car in Central Texas, killing one person, according to media reports. ABC News reported that the train, Texas Eagle Train 22, struck a car on the tracks in Moody, a city north of Temple in McLennan County.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
District 3 residents benefiting from free smoke alarms installed by San Antonio fire fighters
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio fire fighters have installed free smoke detectors in hundreds of homes in District 3 since June in an effort to ensure senior citizens are prepared for the worst. “This Saturday, we continue our mission out in the Villa Coronado area. Between entertaining family and...
One person hospitalized and several detained after shooting at South Park Mall, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — One person is hospitalized and several others detained following a shooting at South Park Mall Friday afternoon, authorities said. The victim, unidentified at this point, is in critical condition. SAPD Sgt. Washington Moscoso said the gunfire stemmed from a verbal argument between two parties “who had a previous history,” one of which confronted the other at the mall’s food court.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
