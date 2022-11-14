ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

TxDOT begins construction on FM 1103 expansion project

TxDOT has started construction on a $39.2 million project that will enhance transportation in the San Antonio area. The project will work to improve traffic congestion by expanding the existing two-lane road along FM 1103 from I-35 to Rodeo Way in Comal and Guadalupe counties into four lanes, which includes adding a center turn lane, according to a news release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kgns.tv

Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The jury has been selected and the venue has been set, ahead of the trial for Juan David Ortiz, the former Border Patrol agent accused of being a serial killer in Laredo. The trial will be taking place in Bexar County. This comes after a...
LAREDO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

One person hospitalized and several detained after shooting at South Park Mall, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — One person is hospitalized and several others detained following a shooting at South Park Mall Friday afternoon, authorities said. The victim, unidentified at this point, is in critical condition. SAPD Sgt. Washington Moscoso said the gunfire stemmed from a verbal argument between two parties “who had a previous history,” one of which confronted the other at the mall’s food court.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
