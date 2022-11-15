Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern researchers make breakthrough discovery in genetic factors of small-cell lung cancer
Feinberg researchers recently discovered a link between a previously unknown gene and the formation of a rare and aggressive lung cancer. Small-cell lung cancer, the disease linked to the gene, typically results in rapid tumor growth, early metastasis and resistance to therapeutic treatments. The researchers began studying small-cell lung cancer and its factors in 2020 and released their findings in Science Advances in October.
