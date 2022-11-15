ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

KMOV hosting A Day 4 Forest Park telethon Dec. 7

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV has once again partnered with Forest Park Forever on its year-end membership drive. We are asking you to join us on Wednesday, December 7 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a very special Day 4 Forest Park! This day will focus on our region’s greatest civic treasure – a place of beauty and joy for millions of visitors each year!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

LIST: Holiday light displays in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a list of various holiday light displays in the St. Louis area. Santa’s Magical Kingdom: Located in Yogi Bera’s Jellystone Park at 5300 Fox Creek Road in Eureka. It is open from Nov. 18- Jan. 8, 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. the rest of the week. For more information, click here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Local twins create a unique Christmas tradition

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A set of twins has created their own unconventional Christmas card tradition. It all started in 1983 with a polaroid camera. Kevin and David McFarland took a goofy picture of their friends in college, which became the first of 40 years worth of Christmas cards they began sending to friends and family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

AHS to purchase Gateway Regional Medical Center

American Healthcare Systems (AHS), headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire 305-bed Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Ill. Gateway would join the growing AHS system of community-based hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices, outpatient clinics, and home health services. AHS has a large network...
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

Water main breaks in downtown St. Louis

Will Missouri voters decide on abortion ballot measure in 2024?. EXTENDED VERSION: Surprise Squad shocks Rae by crashing pep rally with favorite country singer. KMOV's Surprise Squad enlisted the help of country singer Drew Baldridge for a big surprise in an Illinois gym.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Anheuser-Busch St. Louis holiday Brewery Lights to be displayed for 37th year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Brewery Lights, a 37-year tradition, is returning to the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery this holiday season. On Thursdays and Sundays, from Nov. 17 through Dec. 30, guests may stroll down Pestalozzi Street, experiencing a reimagined Brewery Lights tradition that includes more than a million twinkling lights. The event will also include family-friendly activities and private, VIP experiences.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

MSD Project Clear secures $22 million

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is moving forward with plans to address major waste and stormwater issues after locking down $22 million in federal funding. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding $410 million to help Missouri communities improve drinking water. The grants will be used to help update waste and stormwater infrastructure.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

