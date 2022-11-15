Read full article on original website
St. Louis American
More apartments for homeless people open in north St. Louis, but great need remains
More people who need shelter will be able to find a place to stay, with two apartment buildings catering to homeless people opening in north St. Louis. But hundreds more people without reliable shelter will face dangerous conditions on the streets as colder weather arrives. Gateways welcomed its first resident...
Demetrious Johnson Foundation delivers 3,000 turkey baskets to St. Louis families
Volunteers with Demetrious Johnson Foundation spent their Saturday delivering more than 3,000 turkey baskets ahead of Thanksgiving.
‘Scouting for Food’ event for St. Louis area
Today is the day for pickup for America's largest one-day food drive.
KMOV
KMOV hosting A Day 4 Forest Park telethon Dec. 7
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV has once again partnered with Forest Park Forever on its year-end membership drive. We are asking you to join us on Wednesday, December 7 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a very special Day 4 Forest Park! This day will focus on our region’s greatest civic treasure – a place of beauty and joy for millions of visitors each year!
Family, friends, community members bid farewell to the late Martin Mathews
A St. Louis civic legend was laid to rest on Thursday.
KMOV
LIST: Holiday light displays in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a list of various holiday light displays in the St. Louis area. Santa’s Magical Kingdom: Located in Yogi Bera’s Jellystone Park at 5300 Fox Creek Road in Eureka. It is open from Nov. 18- Jan. 8, 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. the rest of the week. For more information, click here.
KMOV
Local twins create a unique Christmas tradition
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A set of twins has created their own unconventional Christmas card tradition. It all started in 1983 with a polaroid camera. Kevin and David McFarland took a goofy picture of their friends in college, which became the first of 40 years worth of Christmas cards they began sending to friends and family.
Here are 5 events to check out in the St. Louis area this weekend
ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, Today in St. Louis has you covered!. Here are five of our favorite events going on in the St. Louis region this weekend, Nov. 18-20. The 7th annual Winterfest at Kiener Plaza kicks off Saturday. Winterfest...
Illinois Business Journal
AHS to purchase Gateway Regional Medical Center
American Healthcare Systems (AHS), headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire 305-bed Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Ill. Gateway would join the growing AHS system of community-based hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices, outpatient clinics, and home health services. AHS has a large network...
St. Louis plans to curb problems by merging emergency services together amid 911 concerns
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis proposed plans to merge its various dispatch centers under one roof on Friday to improve the ongoing problems with the city's 911 service. St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley proposed Board Bill 120 and, in that bill, it would help create a Public Safety Answering Point, known as PSAP.
Get Your Drunk Ass Home for Free in St. Louis Thanksgiving Eve
Keep it safe this Skanksgiving by using a rideshare
KMOV
Water main breaks in downtown St. Louis
Will Missouri voters decide on abortion ballot measure in 2024?. EXTENDED VERSION: Surprise Squad shocks Rae by crashing pep rally with favorite country singer. KMOV's Surprise Squad enlisted the help of country singer Drew Baldridge for a big surprise in an Illinois gym.
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
City of St. Louis issues boil order after water main break downtown
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Water Division issued a boil order Friday morning for portions of its service area following a large water main break downtown. The main break occurred late Thursday night near 11th and Market streets, just outside of the 5 On Your Side building, in downtown St. Louis.
KFVS12
More than 13,500 Mo. households approved for flood recovery money as application period closes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 13,500 households have been approved for federal money to help with flood recovery. According to a release from Governor Mike Parson’s Office, $42.9 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grant assistance was approved as the application period for St. Louis area flooding in July closed.
See the Missouri Place that Just Lit Up Nearly 2 Million Lights
If you're a fan of holiday lights, there is one Missouri place you need to adventure to as they just lit up nearly 2 million bulbs that you can likely see from space if you're an astronaut. This Christmas light effort that would make Clark W. Griswold smile from ear-to-ear...
List: Holiday events in St. Louis for you and your family this year
Check out these events for the whole family for the 2022 holiday season. Thanksgiving is still more than a week away, but it's never too early to start planning for the holiday season. Whether you like twinkling lights, hot chocolate or Christmas music, you'll have plenty to choose from this...
KMOV
Anheuser-Busch St. Louis holiday Brewery Lights to be displayed for 37th year
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Brewery Lights, a 37-year tradition, is returning to the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery this holiday season. On Thursdays and Sundays, from Nov. 17 through Dec. 30, guests may stroll down Pestalozzi Street, experiencing a reimagined Brewery Lights tradition that includes more than a million twinkling lights. The event will also include family-friendly activities and private, VIP experiences.
KMOV
MSD Project Clear secures $22 million
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is moving forward with plans to address major waste and stormwater issues after locking down $22 million in federal funding. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding $410 million to help Missouri communities improve drinking water. The grants will be used to help update waste and stormwater infrastructure.
Report: St. Louis-based retailer Weekends Only to close doors
Weekends Only, a St. Louis-based furniture retailer, is planning to close doors in the future, according to a report from FurnitureToday.com.
