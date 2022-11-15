ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Fort Morgan Times

UNC men’s basketball falls to San Jose State, 80-69, in return home

UNC (1-3) faced San Jose State (4-1) out of the Mountain West and played tough in the first half. The second half, however, featured a lack of energy and aggression, leading the Bears to an 80-69 loss. “In no way am I discouraged,” said UNC coach Steve Smiley. “When you...
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Defensive back Ayden Hector making big impact for Rams

It was a special moment for Ayden Hector. The Colorado State redshirt sophomore defensive back had gotten a hint a couple of weeks before that he might be one of a few players being awarded scholarships after walking on to the program. Sunday, he met with head coach Jay Norvell...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

City of Fort Morgan launches annual holiday promotion

Spot the elf on the store shelf while doing your shopping this holiday season for your chance to win a prize valued at $150. The City of Fort Morgan is hosting its annual shop local tradition and has collaborated with 20 Fort Morgan small businesses to get into the Christmas spirit. Beginning Nov. 14, four Fort Morgan elves will frequent a participating store each week. Shoppers are encouraged to visit stores; find the elf; take a photo of the elf in the store; and submit the photo along with his or her name, phone number, and email address to elf.shelf@cityoffortmorgan.com for a chance to be entered into a weekly drawing.
FORT MORGAN, CO

