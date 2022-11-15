Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
UNC men’s basketball falls to San Jose State, 80-69, in return home
UNC (1-3) faced San Jose State (4-1) out of the Mountain West and played tough in the first half. The second half, however, featured a lack of energy and aggression, leading the Bears to an 80-69 loss. “In no way am I discouraged,” said UNC coach Steve Smiley. “When you...
UNC wins Big Sky regular season title outright after 3-2 win at Eastern Washington
UNC (18-8, 12-3 Big Sky) beat Eastern Washington (10-17, 5-10 Big Sky) in a five-set reverse sweep (14-25, 16-25, 25-11, 25-19, 15-9). The victory secured the Big Sky title outright, clinched top seed in the league tournament and extended the team’s winning streak to 10 matches. “We just weren’t...
Predictions for game day: UNC could beat EWU for first time since going DI
The University of Northern Colorado (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) is headed to Eastern Washington (2-8, 1-6 Big Sky) for its season finale this weekend. It is expected to be a balanced matchup between the two programs who are looking to end the season on a high note. UNC has never...
UNC beats defending Southland champ Incarnate Word after scoring 26 in fourth
UNC (3-1) defeated UIW (1-2), the defending Southland Conference champions, 63-56, after scoring 46 points in the second half. Twenty-six points came in the fourth quarter alone. The Bears want to close well, whether that means holding onto a lead or putting themselves in a position to come back. They...
Defensive back Ayden Hector making big impact for Rams
It was a special moment for Ayden Hector. The Colorado State redshirt sophomore defensive back had gotten a hint a couple of weeks before that he might be one of a few players being awarded scholarships after walking on to the program. Sunday, he met with head coach Jay Norvell...
City of Fort Morgan launches annual holiday promotion
Spot the elf on the store shelf while doing your shopping this holiday season for your chance to win a prize valued at $150. The City of Fort Morgan is hosting its annual shop local tradition and has collaborated with 20 Fort Morgan small businesses to get into the Christmas spirit. Beginning Nov. 14, four Fort Morgan elves will frequent a participating store each week. Shoppers are encouraged to visit stores; find the elf; take a photo of the elf in the store; and submit the photo along with his or her name, phone number, and email address to elf.shelf@cityoffortmorgan.com for a chance to be entered into a weekly drawing.
