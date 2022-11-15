Spot the elf on the store shelf while doing your shopping this holiday season for your chance to win a prize valued at $150. The City of Fort Morgan is hosting its annual shop local tradition and has collaborated with 20 Fort Morgan small businesses to get into the Christmas spirit. Beginning Nov. 14, four Fort Morgan elves will frequent a participating store each week. Shoppers are encouraged to visit stores; find the elf; take a photo of the elf in the store; and submit the photo along with his or her name, phone number, and email address to elf.shelf@cityoffortmorgan.com for a chance to be entered into a weekly drawing.

FORT MORGAN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO