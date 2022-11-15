ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

PCH and Kanan Dume Road now open following crash

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 5 days ago

PCH at Kanan Dume Road is now open following an earlier traffic fatality. PCH was closed for nearly 8 hours while authorities surveyed the area. Vehicles were motioned to drive through Zumirez Drive to get through PCH while the intersection was closed. The identity of the deceased person was not made available by deputies.

The City uses the Nixle notification system to send traffic and low-level emergency advisories by text message and email to subscribers .

One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon

The post PCH and Kanan Dume Road now open following crash appeared first on The Malibu Times .

The Malibu Times

Road work near Moonshadows restaurant continues

LA County Public Works said road work associated with a water main repair on PCH will take longer than anticipated to complete.  Traffic detours on SB PCH (near Moonshadows) are expected to continue through Tuesday, Nov 22. Caltrans said there’s no interruption to water service to Waterworks District 29. The post Road work near Moonshadows restaurant continues appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Traffic collision on Kanan Dume Road and PCH

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs Station reported a fatal traffic collision and vehicle fire at PCH and Kanan Dume Road. All lanes of PCH closed at Kanan Dume Rd SB closed at Cornell Rd. Use alternate route, avoid the area. The post Traffic collision on Kanan Dume Road and PCH appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

Person involved in 605 Freeway crash has car stolen

CERRITOS, Calif. - Authorities were investigating a multi-vehicle crash and a car theft on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos on Tuesday morning. First responders were called to the scene on the northbound lanes of the freeway at South Street around 5:35 a.m. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said a...
CERRITOS, CA
Key News Network

Driver Crashes Through Subway Storefront in Lancaster

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed through a Subway fast food restaurant storefront at approximately 5:39 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision involving a structure at the Subway located in the 1700 block of East Ave J.
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Palmdale crash

PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. Saturday at 40th Street East and East Avenue O. He could not confirm reports that one vehicle may have been a black Toyota...
PALMDALE, CA
kvta.com

Intentional Fire At Homeless Camp Threatens Ventura Mobile Home Park

(Photos courtesy Ventura City Fire Department) Ventura City fire investigators say someone burning insulation off copper wiring at a homeless camp started a fire that threatened a nearby mobile home park. It happened around 1:30 AM Tuesday morning in the barranca that runs between Kimball Community Park and the Lemonwood...
VENTURA, CA
The Malibu Times

Fish & Wildlife scientist answers questions about commercial squid fishing off the Malibu coast

Recently, especially last month, western Malibu coastal residents observed large numbers of commercial squid fishing boats right off the coast at night. As many as 60 boats in one relatively small area were reported, shining bright lights, enough to illuminate a football stadium, into the water to attract the squid. Some residents even report “gunshots” […] The post Fish & Wildlife scientist answers questions about commercial squid fishing off the Malibu coast appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Part of PCH closed due to gas leak

Authorities closed parts of Pacific Coast Highway between Decker Canyon and Trancas Canyon due to a gas leak. Around 6 p.m. a vehicle crashed into a natural gas main on 32640 block of PCH. No injuries have been reported a this time. All lanes of PCH are shut down while authorities clean up the gas […] The post Part of PCH closed due to gas leak appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Doug Stewart captures Malibu City Council seat, along with Marianne Riggins

Doug Stewart took a commanding lead right off the bat in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election to win a seat on the Malibu City Council. As votes started tabulating late Tuesday evening, Stewart, a 20-plus-year resident who’s been serving on the safety commission, had a strong lead and remained the top vote-getter with 1,731 votes […] The post Doug Stewart captures Malibu City Council seat, along with Marianne Riggins appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

‘Run Malibu’ donates $59,046 to Boys & Girls Club of Malibu

The 14th Annual “Run Malibu” half-marathon and 5K event held at Zuma Beach during the first weekend of November was a win-win for everyone involved — the 4,500 people who registered to participate, the 3,200 people who showed up, and the 120 kids in the Fun Run, along with family members and spectators. The race […] The post ‘Run Malibu’ donates $59,046 to Boys & Girls Club of Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The following incidents were reported between Oct. 3 to Oct. 14

The following incidents were reported between Oct. 3 to Oct. 14 10/3 Theft by unlocked vehicle A vehicle parked near Latigo Canyon Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they left the front passenger-side windows open, and their wallet was missing. The victim received a notification that their card was used at the […] The post The following incidents were reported between Oct. 3 to Oct. 14 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Bakersfield Now

Manhunt for Taft woman ends in arrest in Santa Barbara County

TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A multi-agency manhunt of a woman Sunday beginning in Taft ended with her surrendering in Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department (TPD). Around 11:23 a.m. Sunday, Taft police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Taft...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce hosts event to connect businesses in Malibu

The Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce and The Malibu Times held a Connection Breakfast at Aviator Nation Dreamland on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to introduce and connect businesses in Malibu. Malibu City Councilmember, former Mayor and Focal Point Business Coach Mikke Pierson also provided a presentation on the “Power of Positivity.” Pierson has decades of experience in […] The post Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce hosts event to connect businesses in Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Sea N’ Soul Surf Malibu vandalized and burglarized

Sea N Soul Surf Malibu vandalized and burglarized By Ben Marcus Special to The Malibu Times At 4:32 a.m. early in the morning of Saturday, Nov. 5, a thief wearing a hood over a wig did significant financial and emotional damage when he shattered a storefront window at Sea N Soul Surf—a shop at 29575 […] The post Sea N’ Soul Surf Malibu vandalized and burglarized appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

