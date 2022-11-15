PCH and Kanan Dume Road now open following crash

PCH at Kanan Dume Road is now open following an earlier traffic fatality. PCH was closed for nearly 8 hours while authorities surveyed the area. Vehicles were motioned to drive through Zumirez Drive to get through PCH while the intersection was closed. The identity of the deceased person was not made available by deputies.



The City uses the Nixle notification system to send traffic and low-level emergency advisories by text message and email to subscribers .

