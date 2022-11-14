Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
This Growth Stock Is Accelerating Into a Potential Recession. Time to Buy?
CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) was a market darling early in the pandemic, but lately the stock has looked like it could use an overhaul. Shares are down 63% over the last year as the buzz around e-commerce stocks has faded, and while the company's growth rate has slowed from the pandemic, it's still delivering solid growth, outperforming its e-commerce peers, and gaining market share from traditional auto parts retailers.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
NASDAQ
2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
A falling stock market and constant barrage of negative headlines can wear down investors. It's hard to feel any optimism. But this is precisely the time to remember that every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by a bull market. Buying high-quality businesses at today's depressed prices can lead to life-changing returns in the long run.
NASDAQ
Insurance Giant Flashes Powerful 'Buy' Signal
Following a strong performance in October, markets have built on the momentum into November as better-than-expected inflation data has caused bond yields to fall. Today’s release of the October producer price index figures came in less than expected, bolstering the case that inflation has seen a peak. In turn, equities have put together a short-term rally as they attempt to gain back some of the ground lost earlier in the year.
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
NASDAQ
Why Investing Experts Are Saying 2023 Could Be a Rough Year for the Stock Market
***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***. Between inflation, rising interest rates and a persistent bear market, investors have a...
NASDAQ
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.11), with the stock changing hands as low as $18.29 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
NASDAQ
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat
What if you could sit back and earn money when you sleep? It's possible through passive income. One of the easiest ways to earn passive income is by investing in dividend stocks, or stocks in companies that make regular cash payments to their shareholders. One company with a history of regularly paying and increasing its dividend is ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).
NASDAQ
OHI Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $29.65 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
1 Sensational Stock With Near-930% Upside, According to Ark Investment Management
Electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is known for delivering high-flying returns to investors over the past few years, as it has grown to become the largest player in the industry. But the stock has lost its shine in 2022, shedding 52% of its value year to date. Some of...
NASDAQ
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
NASDAQ
PDF Solutions (PDFS) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
PDF Solutions (PDFS) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Bed Bath & Beyond Taps Turnaround-Expert McKinsey Vet as CMO
Bed Bath & Beyond adds a bit of restructuring experience to its executive leadership team with the addition of Bart Sichel as executive vice president, chief marketing and customer officer. According to an announcement from the retailer, Sichel will oversee integrated marketing and customer strategies for Bed Bath & Beyond, as well as its BuyBuy Baby and Harmon brands.
NASDAQ
After-Market Earnings Bonanza: Palo Alto, Gap, Ross, AMAT Beat
Markets closed modestly lower again today, despite weaker housing and manufacturing numbers ahead of the opening bell and solid earnings numbers from retailers Macy’s M and Kohl’s KSS. More hawkish talk from Fed President James Bullard doused the sentiment that appeared to keep heating up as investors look for the end of the Fed’s interest-rate-hike tunnel. The Dow slipped -0.02% on the day, the S&P 500 was -0.30%, the Nasdaq -0.35% and the small-cap Russell 2000 -0.76%.
NASDAQ
Can OFS Capital (OFS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
OFS Capital (OFS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this management investment company reflects...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, AKRO, MAN
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 18,557 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
AY Added as Top 10 Utility Dividend Stock With 6.52% Yield
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY) has been named as a Top 10 dividend paying utility stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among utilities, AY shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent AY share price of $27.30 represents a price-to-book ratio of 2.0 and an annual dividend yield of 6.52% — by comparison, the average utility stock in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 3.9% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.7. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EL
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Estee Lauder (EL) is now the #95 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker,...
NASDAQ
Crypto Might Be Down After the FTX Collapse, But It's Far from Dead; Here's Proof
On Feb. 7, 2014, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange announced it was halting all Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals and triggered a sell-off that shaved 16% off the price of BTC by dinnertime that same day. The entire exchange was defunct two weeks later after a leak revealed it had “lost” 744,408 bitcoins — representing about 7% of the entire Bitcoin supply. That was the infamous Mt. Gox disaster of 2014, after which news organizations had a field day publishing eulogies for Bitcoin:
NASDAQ
What Makes Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Comments / 0