SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL'S SOPHIA RAMOS' BUZZER BEATER LIFTS AZTECS OVER PORTLAND 55-53
"I'm proud of our kids for their effort tonight,” Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said after the game. “We played a good defensive game against a very big team.”. Mercedes Staples led the Aztecs for the second straight game, finishing with 20 points and four made threes. Ramos had 12 points, including the game-winner, and Yummy Morris had 11 with a team-high eight rebounds.
SUPERVISOR ANDERSON TO AWARD HOCKEY LEGEND WILLIE O'REE WITH COUNTY PROCLAMATION
November 19, 2022 (San Diego) - The San Diego Gulls will hold a ceremonial puck drop in celebration of hockey legend and pioneer, Willie O’Ree, as he is presented with a County Proclamation declaring Nov. 19 “Willie O’Ree Day” throughout San Diego County. San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson, an avid Gulls fan, will present O’Ree with the award before the Gulls play the Grand Rapids Griffins this Saturday, Nov. 19 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.). O’Ree will be honored not only for his incredible contributions as a valued member of the San Diego Community, but for his influential legacy throughout the sport of ice hockey and his commitment to empowering youth with the sport.
November 16, 2022 (Spring Valley) -- Cal Fire has responded to the #Willow9Fire, a vegetation blaze that has burned 4-5 acres southeast of Steele Canyon Road and WIllow Glen Road in Spring Valley. The fire is in the vicinity of Steele Canyon High and Jamacha Elementary Schools. It began around...
COUNTY AND CITY LEADERS SPEAK OUT AT EL CAJON FORUM ON HOMELESSNESS
(note: forum ran longer than anticipated, so some questions at end were not recorded.) November 17, 2022 (El Cajon) -- A highly anticipated forum on homelessness in El Cajon was held on October 22 at Grossmont College with city and county leaders. The panel, convened by Supervisor Joel Anderson, also included El Cajon Councilmembers Steve Goble and Phil Ortiz, City Manager Graham Mitchell and Police Chief Michael Moulton. All weighed in on the public’s concern about the growing issue throughout East County and especially in the city of El Cajon.
(Graphic courtesy of County of San Diego) Nov. 19, 2022 (Lakeside/Santee) The County of San Diego’s Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Dec. 9, 2022, 9:00 a.m., at the County Operations Center (COC) on Overland Avenue relating to a housing project. The project is named Hillside Meadows,...
MAN MISSING IN JACUMBA NEAR IN-KO-PAH: LAST SEEN WEDNESDAY
November 17, 2022 (Jacumba Hot Springs) -- The Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) Unit has been activated to find a missing man in Jacumba in the East County. On Wednesday, November 16 around 10:00 a.m., 64-year-old James Berggreen was seen walking away from the In-Ko-Pah Spirit Retreat located near the 47000 block of Old Highway 80. He told a friend he was going to a gas station a few miles away in the 1400 block of Carriso Gorge Road to buy cigarettes. Berggreen never returned to the retreat.
PUBLIC HEARING ON HILLSIDE MEADOWS IN LAKESIDE/SANTEE
SANTEE KICKS OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH A TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY & FESTIVITIES
Nov. 19, 2022 (Santee) Thousands turned out on Nov. 18 to watch the lighting of the community Christmas tree in Santee. The tree lighting kicked off at 6:15 p.m. with city officials and business members gathering to light the tree located in the Santee Trolley Square complex. Snow and ice...
