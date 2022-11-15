November 19, 2022 (San Diego) - The San Diego Gulls will hold a ceremonial puck drop in celebration of hockey legend and pioneer, Willie O’Ree, as he is presented with a County Proclamation declaring Nov. 19 “Willie O’Ree Day” throughout San Diego County. San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson, an avid Gulls fan, will present O’Ree with the award before the Gulls play the Grand Rapids Griffins this Saturday, Nov. 19 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.). O’Ree will be honored not only for his incredible contributions as a valued member of the San Diego Community, but for his influential legacy throughout the sport of ice hockey and his commitment to empowering youth with the sport.

