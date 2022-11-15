Read full article on original website
'More than just football players' | Remembering victims of UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The pain and heartache are still fresh nearly one week since the deadly shooting on The University of Virginia grounds. Despite an email threat earlier Saturday, thousands of people in Charlottesville gathered undeterred to honor the three football players killed and support the two students hurt.
Handgun, rifle found in alleged UVA shooter's home: VSP
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt...
Student recounts moment shooter opened fire at UVA, killing 3 football players
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Two days ago, five University of Virginia students were shot while on a charter bus on university grounds. Three football players were killed in the shooting: Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry. Two others were injured in the shooting and are receiving medical care; their identities have not been made public.
'Just pray for our community' | UVA students describe feelings as they return to class for first time since shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — After two days of cancelled classes at the University of Virginia and candlelight vigils, some students returned to class for the first time Wednesday. It’s now been three days since three UVA football players were shot and killed on a bus returning home from a class...
AG Miyares to open external review at UVA, VSP takes over shooting investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Investigators are working to put the pieces together of a shooting that killed three and hurt two others at the University of Virginia. It’s been four days since Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. were shot and killed and two others were injured.
UVA works to support students following shooting that left three dead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The dark and rainy weather Tuesday night in Charlottesville reflected the mood of grieving University of Virginia students, coaches and teachers. University leaders canceled classes again Tuesday, as the community still grapples with the loss of three of their own. D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, all three UVA football players.
UVA officials say alleged shooter was on their radar long before Sunday night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Nealy 48 hours later, UVA administrators and investigators are still trying to find out what could have motivated the deadly shooting on campus. The shooting happened on a charter bus outside the Culbreth Garage, located on Culbreth Road, after 10 p.m. Sunday. Football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry died from their injuries and two other people were hurt.
Captains for Hoos, Hokies for Hoos | Virginia colleges show solidarity with University of Virginia after shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The University of Virginia community is in mourning after a gunman killed three people and hurt two others late Sunday night. UVA canceled classes through Tuesday and has been offering mental health services to people who need them. Both student groups and Charlottesville faith organizations held vigils on Monday night.
UVA marks 599th mass shooting this year in America
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Makeshift memorials like the ones on the University of Virginia grounds are commonplace after mass shootings in America. The UVA shooting is now the 599th mass shooting this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. It defines a mass shooting as "four or more people shot...
Pres. Biden, Virginia governor, senators and sports icons react to deadly shooting at UVA
NORFOLK, Va. — Three University of Virginia football players were killed and two other people were hurt in a shooting at the University of Virginia, according to University President Jim Ryan and campus police. The shooting happened on a bus at the Culbreth Garage, and students were initially alerted...
How do you know if a GoFundMe page is legit?
NORFOLK, Va. — Fundraising is underway for the victims' families in the University of Virginia shooting. One way people are donating is through GoFundMe. Thousands of students from Charlottesville to Newport News attended memorials honoring the three football players that were killed: Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.
'Run, Hide, Fight' | What does it mean?
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For 12 hours, UVA students sheltered in place with little more than a tweet from UVA Emergency Management that told students to "run, hide, and fight." This message is a centerpiece of the FBI's active shooter training. "Run, Hide, Fight" is based on three action steps...
