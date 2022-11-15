Read full article on original website
Georgia business owner inappropriately touched juvenile employee, deputies say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia business owner is accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile female employee inside the office of the business. Deputies said Kenneth DeWayne Wiggins, 56, who is also the co-owner of Harvest Time Market, touched the juvenile multiple times on the intimate parts of her body while in the office area of the business.
8 arrested after human trafficking, gang investigation in metro Atlanta
Eight people, most from metro Atlanta, are in custody after an investigation into human trafficking and gang activity, s...
Gwinnett County teen shot in the back feels lucky to be alive
She said she and her friend, who was killed in the shooting, were being robbed. Police said the victims and shooters knew each other before the shooting, but didn't provide a specific motive for the shooting.
Georgia sisters orphaned as teens, lose memories of parents in apartment fire
DULUTH, Ga. - In what feels like a constant cycle, Cassie and Jane Kim are left to once again deal with loss after their apartment of a month-and-a-half caught fire on November 11. "Once you start to settle down and things are kind of normal and maybe your luck is...
8 suspects arrested in Gwinnett County for human trafficking and gang activity
Eight suspects were arrested recently in Gwinnett County following an investigation into human trafficking, racketeering and gang activity. According to a press release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, warrants were taken out on Nov. 11 and the arrests were made by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Section. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Gang Prosecution Unit.
Armed couple accused of kidnapping woman on way to work, forced her to withdraw $20K from bank in Brookhaven
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Brookhaven Police and the DeKalb County Police Department are investigating a kidnapping and robbery that took place on Oct. 18. A police report stated the victim said she just got off the bus and was walking to work along La Vista Road in DeKalb County when she was approached by a woman near Briarcliff Road. The victim said the woman asked where she was headed and the victim explained she was walking to work.
Hundreds of Forsyth County bikers expected to join annual holiday toy run
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Rev up your engines, the 31st Annual Buck Jones Memorial Toy Run is back in town. On Nov. 20, hundreds of bikers, old and young, are expected to hit the streets of Forsyth County bringing toy donations to local charities for children in need. This year,...
Person killed in Kroger parking lot shooting, Henry County police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Henry County said a person died in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood. Police were in the parking lot of a Kroger on Fairview Road on Friday night. Police said officers responded to a report of someone shot at around 8 p.m. Investigators...
18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
Putting an extension cord under a rug cost a man in Forsyth County his life, firefighters say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An extension cord is to blame for a fire that killed a Forsyth County man, firefighters said. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the scene, where firefighters also say the home had no smoke detector. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
1 teen dead, another injured in shooting at Gwinnett shopping center
A shooting at a Gwinnett County shopping center left a 16-year-old boy dead and a 17-year-old girl is injured Wednesday evening, according to police.
4 missing Alabama children found safe in Georgia after alert, father arrested
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Four children are safe and their father is behind bars after an Emergency Missing Child Alert was issued Thursday morning. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga, Alabama, was arrested in Etowah County, Alabama on Friday, about 24 hours after the Alabama Department of Human Resources were supposed to take the children into its custody.
Man arrested in deadly shooting at Smyrna pool
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Alabama man at a Smyrna apartment complex in July. Tavis Crankfield, 20, of Decatur, was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department's Violent Crime Bureau after a brief foot chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
Man, homes hit by gunfire in SW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Gunfire in southwest Atlanta sent a 58-year-old man to the hospital, according to Atlanta police. Investigators said a 58-year-old man was sleeping inside his home when he was struck by gunfire from outside his home on Sandcove Court. Several other homes in the area were hit by gunfire.
Grady learns identity of patient hit by car in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Grady Memorial Hospital said staff identified a man who is recovering from being hit by a car nearly two weeks ago in Atlanta. Officials say the patient was transported to Grady by first responders on Nov. 4 after he was hit by a car at Northside Drive SW and Whitehall Street SW.
Fraudsters stopping innocent Georgians from getting prepaid government assistance
ATLANTA — Georgians whose $350 cash cards were locked up because of suspected fraud are still having trouble getting access to the cash nearly two months after the problems began. Georgia officials say they are trying to block these cards as quickly as possible when they suspect fraud. The...
Cops: Bail bondsman pretends to be officer, forces way into Gwinnett home
Two men working for a bail bond company were arrested Saturday after police say one of the men forced his way into a Gwinnett County home while pretending to be a police officer.
Atlanta mayor can legally let Fulton County sheriff use city jail, sources say
ATLANTA - Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat can make firm plans to begin moving some of his inmates to the city of Atlanta jail in Downtown. A source familiar with the on-again, off-again talks tells FOX 5 the Atlanta City Attorney has advised Mayor Andre Dickens he does not need to wait to allow the pact between Fulton County and the city to start.
Cause of fire at vacant Buckhead home under investigation
ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire Rescue is trying to determine what caused a house fire in Buckhead. The fire started early Saturday morning on Towerview Drive. FOX 5 Atlanta crews captured clouds of smoke billowing from the home. The home was vacant at the time of the fire, officials said.
Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
