SD Girl
2d ago
Why can he get away with this? What is the American legal system all about? It’s almost a laughing stock.
Just.a.Texas.girl
3d ago
No longer a fan of Trump or anyone on this fraudulent committee. Texas Republican here. The committee and Trump are hurting our country.
Related
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’
Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let...
Liz Cheney says Jan 6 committee will not let Trump turn his testimony into a ‘circus’ or ‘food fight’
Liz Cheney says Donald Trump won't be able to turn Jan 6 testimony into a 'circus'. Liz Cheney has vowed that the House January 6 select committee will not allow former president Donald Trump to turn his testimony into a “circus”. The Wyoming Republican made the assurance in...
Gizmodo
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
Trump's Sick Crack About Prison Rape Gets Big Cheers From His Supporters
Trump's rally speech takes a dark turn.
Mike Pence says Lincoln Project ad annoyed Trump so much it fuelled his bid to overturn election result
Former vice president Mike Pence has claimed that former president Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and keep himself in office against the wishes of US voters was sparked by an anti-Trump super PAC advertisement highlighting the vice president’s role in certifying presidential elections. In an...
msn.com
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes slipped and testified he supports the 'right to riot' at his January 6 trial
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes took the stand to testify in his own defense Friday, a risky move he insisted on taking in the face of charges his far-right group plotted to violently prevent the peaceful transfer of power on January 6, 2021. Growing emotional at times, Rhodes projected...
GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement
Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports. The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time. The far-right senator...
Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell
Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are achieving narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Fallon Says Indicting Trump After Midterms Is Like ‘Political Version of Waiting to Break Up’ Until After Holidays (Video)
Republicans are gearing up to deal with an indictment of twice impeached former president Donald Trump after election day, according to new reports. And to Jimmy Fallon, waiting until then feels a bit like strategically planning a messy breakup. During his “Tonight Show” monologue on Tuesday, Fallon cited a report...
Legal expert: New DOJ immunity deal “signifies grave criminal peril for Donald Trump”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Norman Eisen, a CNN legal analyst, believes the upcoming testimony from Kash Patel could mean trouble for former President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, November 2, the Wall Street Journal reported that Patel — a Trump ally who also served as an official for the...
Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen
Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Donald Trump Says He Should Have Nuclear Codes: 'Enemies Would Be Afraid'
Donald Trump has once again defended removing documents from the White House after he left office by suggesting the country would be "better off" if he still had access to nuclear codes. During a political rally in Dayton, Ohio, in support of a number of his endorsed midterm candidates, the...
Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who was with Trump on Jan. 6, testifies before House select committee
Robert Engel, who was the head of former President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Thursday before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said. "We learned some additional information and at some point we plan to...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’
Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
Watchdog group says it will try to use the 14th Amendment to disqualify Trump from running for president again in 2024
The watchdog group CREW says it'll seek to disqualify Trump from running for president in 2024. The 14th Amendment bars candidates who've "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the US. The group noted that Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was removed from office under that law. A watchdog group says...
Comments / 6