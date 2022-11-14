ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

In addition to six Humpback whales on Monday, we also sighted this Mola mola. The whales were surfacing on the right. Mola Mola …

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

capemayvibe.com

A post from Out of the Past Antiques LLC

TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast. The Cape May Vibe is run by The Cape Collection. Visit our...
capemayvibe.com

Photos from The Garden State Wine Growers Association's post

Spend New Jersey Wine Week in the vines! 🍇 There is still so much to celebrate for #NewJerseyWineWeek, from live music, comedy night, brunch, and so much more! 🍷 We want to HEAR 📣 all about it, so make sure to tag #CheersNJWine and our account along the way!
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Cape May Stage's post

The Elves of Cape May Stage worked into the night getting the theater ready for “One Christmas Carol” previewing Wednesday, Nov 16th at 7 pm and officially opening on Thursday, Nov 17th. Get your tickets today. A huge thank you to our Volunteer of the Year, Laura, our Technical Director, Seth, our Marketing Director, Denise & our Outreach Director, Ryan for enduring the cold long day and for going above and beyond to make the theater magical. #capemay #capemaystage #capemaynj #capemaycounty #broadway #theater #christmas #elves #capemaychristmas #lowertownshipnj.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

🎉 It's New Jersey Wine Week! 🎉 Jessie Creek has something for everyone's taste AND a fun way to find your new favorite: wine spi…

🎉 It’s New Jersey Wine Week! 🎉 Jessie Creek has something for everyone’s taste AND a fun way to find your new favorite: wine spirals!. Select from our menu of curated flights (dry red, dry white, off-dry/fruit, and dessert wines). You can also pick five that pique your curiosity to build your own!
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were use…

The late and lamented photographer Charles Riter captured the famous ghostly railway tracks at Sunset Beach. The tracks were used for transporting sand from Cape May to glass factories in the early 1900s. They resurfaced last week and if you weren’t able to see them, you can enjoy this image that captures the tracks in front of a beautiful sunset. It is sold unframed and available in three sizes.
CAPE MAY, NJ
94.5 PST

Cape May, NJ is in a Hallmark Christmas Movie

I have to admit I could watch Hallmark Christmas movies 24/7. They make me so happy. I don't care if you make fun of me. It's nice to escape into a fairy tale world sometimes to get away from the yuck of the real world. I was so excited to...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

FUN-raiser Friday✨ Join us as we honor the life of Genny Farnan through the Next Gen 30 nonprofit organization. All proceeds be…

Join us as we honor the life of Genny Farnan through the Next Gen 30 nonprofit organization. All proceeds benefit the Cape May County communities which include annual scholarships, assistance for families experiencing hardships, education, local improvements & supporting the youth. 50/50 Raffle. Penny Auction. Silent Auction & live music...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… East Lynne Theater Company’s gala…

Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… East Lynne Theater Company’s gala at The Lookout, Weird Al’s Birthday Party at Gusto Brewing Company, Ghoul Spring Village at Historic Cold Spring Village, wedding showcase at Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May and around the hawk watch platform in Cape May Point.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Full time year round server position now open. Must have restaurant experience and be available both lunch and dinner shifts. Ap…

Full time year round server position now open. Must have restaurant experience and be available both lunch and dinner shifts. Apply in person Tuesday-Sunday.
CAPE MAY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina

SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Cape Gazette

Local artisans’ show and sale set in Rehoboth Beach Nov. 19

Local artisans Nettie Green, Mary Louise Lauffer Butler, Lisa Locke and Irene Olson will host a show and sale of their works from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at Green’s home at 157 E. Buckingham Drive, Rehoboth Beach. Butler’s art is gorgeous, precious sea glass stained...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

