Festival of Trees returns in Cedar Rapids after two years off
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Thousands of people enjoyed the return of the Festival of Trees today in Cedar Rapids. Surrounded by local musicians and holiday vendors, dozens of decorated trees are set up inside Hawkeye Downs ready to be bid on. The silent auction event is a fundraiser for two...
‘Rudolph’s Return’ makes a return at History Center
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The History Center in Cedar Rapids got into the Christmas Spirit on Saturday. It showed off some local history with its ‘Rudolph’s Return’ display. The original display was called ‘Rudolph’s Retreat,’ and brought holiday spirit to the Armstrong Department Store for decades until it closed in 1991.
History Center in Cedar Rapids shares former Armstrong Department Story Christmas display
Newly formed families celebrate 'National Adoption Month'
Holiday Lights at the Lake ready for Thanksgiving opening in Johnson County
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Holiday celebrations are starting to ramp up in eastern Iowa, and people in Johnson County got the chance to check out a holiday light show a little early this week. Organizers gathered at the Coralville Lake to “flip the switch” on the Holiday Lights at...
Organizers flip the switch on Coralville Lake holiday light display
Cedar Rapids Juvenile Justice Center celebrates National Adoption Month
Four Oaks Education Liaison Kara Graft joins us to talk about how to cope with stress and feelings of being overwhelmed. The Jones County Sheriff's Office has confirmed one person is dead, and multiple are hurt after a house fire Friday morning. One dead, multiple injured in Onslow house fire.
Coralville Lake Lights ready for Thanksgiving opening
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really know what her history had been..." Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, fall in two tight state championship contests. Updated: 3 hours ago. "THey didn't...
It takes weeks to plan for a three hour food distribution
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When the group Iowa Giving Crew starts distributing some 1200 baskets filled with Thanksgiving food for its “Give the Birds” program, it will be the culmination of months of planning, fundraising, collecting, and assembling. It does not happen overnight. “It is a little...
2 dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game
4 house fires kill 8 in Iowa over five day span
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Deadly fires have taken their toll in the state this week. Four house fires have killed eight people, six of them children. The first happened Monday in Walcott at a mobile home, killing a 2-year-old. The cause there has not been released. Then Wednesday, flames in...
State to build Linn County plant that will turn waste into fuel
One dead, multiple injured in Onslow house fire
One hospitalized in shooting in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A vehicle being vandalized may have led to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to police. Police said they were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of Baltimore Street for multiple reports of a fight that may have resulted in a shooting.
Rob Sand wins Auditor of State
Sundown Mountain Resort to open for season Friday
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Sundown Mountain Resort is getting ready to open for the season. Staff with the resort said the snow making crews worked around the clock to have things ready for when it officially opens at 4 p.m. on Friday. The hours for this weekend are as follows:
Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Jones County and Cascade residents have made it known they aren’t pleased about their neighbors firing weapons just outside of town. One of the owners, Michael Kafer, of a piece of land just East of Cascade, says they’ve had the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade Police, and Iowa DNR out investigate. The Jones County Sheriff, Greg Graver, said Kafer wasn’t breaking any laws.
