Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Festival of Trees returns in Cedar Rapids after two years off

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Thousands of people enjoyed the return of the Festival of Trees today in Cedar Rapids. Surrounded by local musicians and holiday vendors, dozens of decorated trees are set up inside Hawkeye Downs ready to be bid on. The silent auction event is a fundraiser for two...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

‘Rudolph’s Return’ makes a return at History Center

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The History Center in Cedar Rapids got into the Christmas Spirit on Saturday. It showed off some local history with its ‘Rudolph’s Return’ display. The original display was called ‘Rudolph’s Retreat,’ and brought holiday spirit to the Armstrong Department Store for decades until it closed in 1991.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Newly formed families celebrate 'National Adoption Month'

While the Thanksgiving meal program called "Operation Give Birds" started as a prank, it's grown into a true holiday tradition for good. Organizers gathered at Coralville Lake to "flip the switch" ahead of the opening.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Coralville Lake Lights ready for Thanksgiving opening

A look ahead at summer concerts coming to Iowa next year. KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about some summer concerts coming up next year.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

It takes weeks to plan for a three hour food distribution

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When the group Iowa Giving Crew starts distributing some 1200 baskets filled with Thanksgiving food for its “Give the Birds” program, it will be the culmination of months of planning, fundraising, collecting, and assembling. It does not happen overnight. “It is a little...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

2 dead in Cedar Rapids house fire

While the Thanksgiving meal program called "Operation Give Birds" started as a prank, it's grown into a true holiday tradition for good.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

4 house fires kill 8 in Iowa over five day span

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Deadly fires have taken their toll in the state this week. Four house fires have killed eight people, six of them children. The first happened Monday in Walcott at a mobile home, killing a 2-year-old. The cause there has not been released. Then Wednesday, flames in...
ONSLOW, IA
KCRG.com

State to build Linn County plant that will turn waste into fuel

It happened in January in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One dead, multiple injured in Onslow house fire

The National Fire Protection Association says there is an increased risk of house fires in the winter months.
ONSLOW, IA
KCRG.com

One hospitalized in shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A vehicle being vandalized may have led to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to police. Police said they were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of Baltimore Street for multiple reports of a fight that may have resulted in a shooting.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Rob Sand wins Auditor of State

It happened in January in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood. State to build Linn County plant that will turn waste into fuel.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Sundown Mountain Resort to open for season Friday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Sundown Mountain Resort is getting ready to open for the season. Staff with the resort said the snow making crews worked around the clock to have things ready for when it officially opens at 4 p.m. on Friday. The hours for this weekend are as follows:
ASBURY, IA
KCRG.com

Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Jones County and Cascade residents have made it known they aren’t pleased about their neighbors firing weapons just outside of town. One of the owners, Michael Kafer, of a piece of land just East of Cascade, says they’ve had the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade Police, and Iowa DNR out investigate. The Jones County Sheriff, Greg Graver, said Kafer wasn’t breaking any laws.
CASCADE, IA

