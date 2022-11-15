New film 'The Menu' premieres in New York City
The red carpet was busy Monday night for a new film about a restaurant, but this isn't your typical restaurant. The premiere for 'The Menu' was held on the Upper West Side. It's about a couple that travels to an island to eat at a very exclusive restaurant with a fancy menu, but there are some shocking surprises for guests who are dining there. John Leguizamo, who is in the film, said he's become a person really into food, but only later in life. 'The Menu' will be in theaters on Friday. It's from Searchlight Pictures, owned by the same parent company as WABC-TV.
