New film 'The Menu' premieres in New York City

The red carpet was busy Monday night for a new film about a restaurant, but this isn't your typical restaurant.

The premiere for 'The Menu' was held on the Upper West Side.

It's about a couple that travels to an island to eat at a very exclusive restaurant with a fancy menu, but there are some shocking surprises for guests who are dining there.

John Leguizamo, who is in the film, said he's become a person really into food, but only later in life.

'The Menu' will be in theaters on Friday.

It's from Searchlight Pictures, owned by the same parent company as WABC-TV.

