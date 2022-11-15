ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New film 'The Menu' premieres in New York City

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4akWvR_0jAzpuqU00

The red carpet was busy Monday night for a new film about a restaurant, but this isn't your typical restaurant.

The premiere for 'The Menu' was held on the Upper West Side.

It's about a couple that travels to an island to eat at a very exclusive restaurant with a fancy menu, but there are some shocking surprises for guests who are dining there.

John Leguizamo, who is in the film, said he's become a person really into food, but only later in life.

'The Menu' will be in theaters on Friday.

It's from Searchlight Pictures, owned by the same parent company as WABC-TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
129K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy