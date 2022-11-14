ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

SPCA of East Texas is helping Maya find a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah, with the SPCA of East Texas, joined East Texas Live to show off Maya, a five year old Rat Terrier Mix. Maya was rescued back in 2021 and is a total attention hog that loves wearing sweaters. For more information about Maya, visit the SPCA of East Texas website.
TYLER, TX
US105

TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas

After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas Hope's Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza

They were able to make 53 hats and drop them off to Gateway to Hope in Tyler. UT Board of Regents approve development of $308M medical school building in Tyler. The UT Tyler School of Medicine will welcome its first cohort of students to campus in the summer of 2023 and the building is expected to be completed in March 2025.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday giveaway with Tyler church

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church will have a drive-thru holiday food box distribution. The event will take place on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Bapitist Church in Tyler (1607 Troup Highway). Holiday food boxes will...
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

East Texas Weekend Happenings & Events November 19th and 20th

At this point, it looks like East Texas is in for another nice, cool, and dry weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures hovering around 50 degrees all weekend. It's going to be another perfect fall weekend to get out and do something within the community or get a jump start on putting the Christmas lights on the house and get inflatables out and staked down.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Do You Want Two Huge Satellite Dishes in Tyler, Texas?

What has been an eye sore for us for the past few weeks could be something that you use. Here at our radio station studios in Tyler, Texas we recently did an upgrade on some satellite equipment that we use. But part of that process included removing the old equipment and now it’s just sitting around and before we just haul it away, we wanted to see if you could use it.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas

TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

J-Star Ministries recently recognized by Sloan Law Firm

HARLETON, Texas (KETK) – J-Star Ministries is a non-profit organization out of Longview and stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to talk about the services they provide and the honor recently given to them by Sloan Law Firm. J-Star Ministries stands for Johnson’s Success Through Attitude and Respect....
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just this year alone.
TEXAS STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

2021 Snowmageddon was Bad in Texas but the State has Seen Colder Days

We all remember the 2021 snowmageddon in East Texas. We were locked down under a blanket of frozen white stuff for a solid week. Most of us didn't have power for at least two days, some longer. I've never seen such a collective sigh of relief when we hit 40 degrees the Friday of that week. As miserable as that week was for us and with all the low temperature records that were set, Texas has seen colder days. Let's take a look at some of those temperatures and the records that were set in Tyler and Longview.
TEXAS STATE
theeasttexasweekend.com

Experience holiday fun like never before with Christmas in Lindale

Starting with the Lindale Christmas Parade, starting at 5:30 PM on December 3rd, Lindale is kicking off all the holiday fun! Afterwards starting at 6:00 PM that same night until January 1, 2023, you can experience Christmas in Lindale at Pickers Pavilion! Picker’s Pavilion is located at 205 Cannery Row in Lindale. It’s open 7 days a week from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM, starting December 4th, and it’s FREE. Picker’s Pavilion has been completely transformed into the ultimate Christmas spot, so grab your friends & family and enjoy all that Lindale has to offer!
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Carriage rides through trail of Christmas lights in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Horse-drawn carriage rides in the historic Azalea District are returning to Tyler next Friday, Nov. 25 for the holiday season. Cowboy carriages will be located behind Bergfeld Park Thursday through Sunday evenings from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. until New Year’s Eve. This is a special way to spend time with […]
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Game Wardens Need Your Help with Who Abused and Killed East Texas Wildlife

There are a select few people who just really make us want to hate the human race. The things that these select few people do always make us scratch our heads. We wonder why on Earth they would want to do something like this. Two incidents have occurred in East Texas that are making us wonder what is wrong with people. These incidents come from Nacogdoches and Henderson counties involving the abuse and killing of wildlife.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Smith County Peace Officers Association donates 1,000 pounds of food to local charity

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Peace Officers Association collected about 1,000 pounds of canned food for the charity organization PATH. The items were delivered on Wednesday. Officials collected cans and non-perishable food items at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County Courthouse, Smith County Annex Building, Smith County Emergency Operations Center, Smith County […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer's fourth annual Thanksgiving dinner

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Brandon Dodd joined East Texas Live to share some information on the fourth annual Gilmer Thanksgiving Dinner. According to Dodd, they are prepared to serve and feed around 2,000 people. For more information on Gilmer’s Thanksgiving Dinner, contact Karen Metzel at 903-629-6589.
GILMER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
