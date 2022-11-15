Huntsville Fire and Rescue is looking for 9-1-1 dispatchers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – First responders can often be the difference maker in a life-or-death situation. However, right now, Huntsville needs more people who can dispatch those first responders to emergencies.

9-1-1 operators are the crucial line of communication between life and death. When you are in trouble, those three numbers are a life vest for safety. Nationwide there is a shortage of dispatchers.

“So we really are trying to do is recruit people they could be average citizens, someone with a willingness to serve the general public and the city. We are looking for people that have a good work ethic that’ll show up, that are trainable, that have a great attitude, that can work as a team in a team environment,” Huntsville Fire and Rescue’s (HFR) communication manager, Eric Jean said.

“Just really looking for people to fill that void not thinking that they have to have experience we’re perfectly fine training people. As long as you have those things I mentioned above then we’re willing to at least bring people onto the team.”

No immediate experience is necessary, but they do ask that you bring a willingness to serve and a good work ethic.

HFR leaders are looking for people 18 and older, with a valid driver’s license and high school diploma to join their team. The deadline to apply is Tuesday at 6 p.m.; you can visit their website at huntsvilleal.gov/jobs.

