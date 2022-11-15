Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Peoria councilman makes move for at-large seat
PEORIA, Ill. — He says he will remain “an independent voice for the community” at the Peoria City Council. At-Large councilman Kiran Velpula makes that promise in announcing his campaign for another term. Velpula made the announcement early Thursday, saying he intends to keep the council seat...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Apollo Theatre
The Apollo Theatre is the oldest theatre in Peoria. It opened its doors in 1914 and it shut down in 1958. Part of the theatre was torn down to make room for…wait for it…a parking lot!. In 1988 what was left of The Apollo Theatre was refurbished and...
25newsnow.com
Incumbent Peoria City Council member announces political plans
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria City Council member appointed to his seat last year aims to make Peoria a health care city. Kiran Velpula said Wednesday he plans to be on next spring’s ballot for one of five at-large city council seats. The council chose Velpula to...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Kristkindlmarkt
Join the Peoria German-American Central Society this weekend for a holiday celebration. You can check out our interview with Jeff Pulfer to hear more about what you can expect at the Peoria Kristkindlmarkt. That’s all happening at the Expo Gardens in Peoria. The event will run this Saturday, November 19th...
1470 WMBD
Peoria area hospitals ask public to limit visits to patients
PEORIA, Ill. — If you have a friend or loved one residing at one of Peoria’s many hospital facilities, you are asked to limit your visitation. The Peoria City/County Health Department issued the release Thursday on behalf of OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health’s Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin campuses, Hopedale Medical Complex, and Kindred Hospital.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police collect 92 weapons after gun buyback ends early
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police said more than 90 guns are now off the streets after a “successful” gun buyback event. The department’s second gun buyback event of the year ended Saturday morning after lasting only an hour and a half. People were encouraged to turn...
Central Illinois school bus driver reassigned after appearing to doze off at the wheel
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Melissa Edwards is one of several parents in Livingston County who will be driving their child to school after a video appears to show their bus driver dozing off at the wheel. “I don’t want my kids in a serious car accident because the driver is falling asleep,” she said. […]
1470 WMBD
Ground broken on new Peoria County HHS building
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria County officials are using some of $34 million in COVID-19-related funds to build a new facility combining several departments. Ground has been broken on a new Health and Human Services Building to be located on the site of the current Peoria City/County Health Department site on Sheridan Road.
wglt.org
Overnight fire damages ISU's University Farm in Lexington
A cow barn at Illinois State University's farm in Lexington was damaged in an overnight fire, authorities said. A McLean County sheriff's deputy spotted the 700-foot-long cow barn on fire at around 12:40 a.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Lexington Fire Department. The north half the building...
25newsnow.com
Downtown Peoria’s 97-year old Labor Temple for sale
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A nearly century-old union fixture of Downtown Peoria is now up for sale for $799,900 as of Thursday. The union history of the building is present from top to bottom, from the large AFL-CIO letters on the roof to the very beams the building is held up by.
25newsnow.com
PPS superintendent gets 4-year contract extension, 2 school board members vote no
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public School’s Board of Education extended the contract with Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat for four more years, but she did not receive unanimous school board support. The board voted 5-2 Monday night for the extension with members Anni Reinking and Chase Klaus voting no....
Central Illinois Proud
Jurassic Quest brings dinosaurs to Peoria
Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month. Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month. Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central …. Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central Society | Good Day Central Illinois. EV battery manufacturer coming to Illinois? Senator …. EV battery manufacturer coming to...
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette
East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette. East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, …. East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing …. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria leaders break ground on new fire station
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A vision 30 years in the making is coming to fruition. East Peoria’s city officials and first responders, along with Illinois’ representatives, broke ground Friday for the city’s upcoming fire station near Illinois Central College. The ceremony was held at 2001...
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Solvera Health
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about how Solvera Health helps local populations stay healthy.
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria prepares for the Parade of Lights
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of East Peoria is preparing for the 38th Annual Parade of Lights Saturday. The Parade will feature about 30 floats, including the return of the U.S.S. East Peoria. East Peoria Public Relations Coordinator Jill Peterson called the parade a staple of East...
GPD respond to Farm King twice last Tuesday for separate retail theft incidents
Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 15th, around 4:30 in the afternoon responded to Farm King at 3000 West Main Street for a report of retail theft in progress. A 28-year-old Galesburg man was stopped by store employees after the security alarm alerted him as he attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal an LED light pen valued at nearly $27. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for a drug court violation and he was placed under arrest. He was charged with retail theft and the warrant. GPD around 7:40 pm on Tuesday responded back to Farm King for another retail theft in progress. Security alarms alerted after a 58-year-old Galesburg man attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal a belt valued at nearly $37. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for domestic battery. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with the warrant and retail theft.
25newsnow.com
Area hospitals ask for voluntary limits on visitors as flu activity increases
(25 News Now) - As seasonal flu activity increases, area hospitals are asking the public to voluntarily limit hospital visits. This is being asked by OSF St. Francis Medical Center; UnityPoint Health Methodist, Proctor and Pekin; Hopedale Medical Complex and Kindred Hospital. The limits on visitors is a precautionary measure...
1470 WMBD
Win a Corvette, help East Peoria’s new Levee Park
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Would a brand new, limited edition, 70th anniversary 2023 Chevrolet Corvette entice you into throwing some financial support behind the new, under construction, Levee Park in East Peoria?. The East Peoria Community Foundation is hoping it will, thanks to a raffle for such a vehicle,...
Peoria Police Department holding gun buy back on Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This weekend, the Peoria Police Department will be giving community members an opportunity to safely get rid of unwanted guns.Event. The Peoria Police Department is encouraging the community to turn in their unwanted guns, as part of a gun buyback. In the spring, a similar event was held and 47 weapons […]
