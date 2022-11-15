ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

$25,000 reward offered for information on cold case murder in Hartford

By Sarah Paduano
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bZSD_0jAzp2hr00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police olice are asking for the public’s help to crack a cold case from 2015.

Ricardo Rivera was 19 years old when he was shot and killed on Cherry Street in Hartford on Oct. 21, 2015. Authorities are still searching for witnesses and leads.

K9 Blaze locates Hamden man on-the-run with gun, drugs

Hartford police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, the department announced on social media on Monday.

Police said anyone with information to call the Cold Case tip line at 860-722-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

