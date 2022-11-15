$25,000 reward offered for information on cold case murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police olice are asking for the public’s help to crack a cold case from 2015.

Ricardo Rivera was 19 years old when he was shot and killed on Cherry Street in Hartford on Oct. 21, 2015. Authorities are still searching for witnesses and leads.

Hartford police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, the department announced on social media on Monday.

Police said anyone with information to call the Cold Case tip line at 860-722-8477.

