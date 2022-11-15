Read full article on original website
defensenews.com
General Dynamics, Amazon, Cisco form coalition to spur 5G adoption
WASHINGTON — General Dymanics said it’s teaming up with Amazon and four other information technology, software and telecommunications companies to develop 5G technologies and accelerate their adoption across sectors including the U.S. military. General Dynamics Information Technology, or GDIT, announced the partnership with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dell...
thefastmode.com
MediaTek Unveils Power-Efficient 5G Thin Modem Solution
MediaTek is taking 5G applications and experiences to the next level with the new T800 chipset solution for sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks. This fast and power-efficient 5G solution follows the introduction of MediaTek’s T700 5G modem, and will drive innovative 5G “beyond smartphone” applications such as Industrial IoT, M2M, and always-connected PCs.
thefastmode.com
Element Critical Partners with Megaport to Optimize Enterprise Network Agility
Element Critical announced its partnership with Megaport, a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, to optimize enterprise network agility for customers adopting hybrid data center architectures. Network interconnection demand is accelerating with the adoption of edge infrastructures and connected network services. Enterprises increasingly require practical and highly connected data...
thefastmode.com
Test & Measurement for Open RAN and Cloud-based Solutions for Private 5G
In this bite-sized webinar, we will describe the importance of Open RAN and/or a cloud-based approach to Private 5G implementation based on specific use case requirements. We will also discuss key deployment challenges and discuss the areas of testing required to successfully deploy Private 5G scenarios. Register today by filling...
thefastmode.com
[White paper] Mobile Communications Towards 2030
As 5G becomes 5G-Advanced, research for future sixth generation "6G" wireless cellular networks are underway that may open new opportunities to extend wireless solutions into nearly every facet of human and machine interaction. Activities are happening today, that are shaping wireless networks beyond 5G throughout North America and around the...
thefastmode.com
U.S. Mobile Trade-In Programs Saw $970 million Returned to U.S. Consumers
Assurant, a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, revealed an approximated $970 million was returned to U.S. consumers in Q3 2022 through mobile device trade-in and upgrade programs. This is the highest third quartered recorded, and a 28% year-on-year increase. These findings are...
thefastmode.com
Cerillion's Multi-tenanted BSS platform Now Live Across Several Countries in Europe for LINK Mobility
Cerillion, an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, announced that its multi-tenanted BSS platform is now live across several countries in Europe for LINK Mobility. LINK is one of Europe’s leading providers of mobile messaging and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solutions. The company constantly evolves...
Gizmodo
Junk Fees and Slow Speeds: Study of 22,000 Internet Bills Shows How Comcast, AT&T, and Others Hide the Cost of Broadband
If there’s one thing Americans seem to agree on, it’s that they don’t like their internet service providers. They have a lot of good reasons to be frustrated, according to a survey of US broadband service from Consumer Reports released Thursday. Consumer Reports collected and analyzed over...
thefastmode.com
Qualcomm Achieves Critical 5G SA mmWave Milestone in China
Qualcomm Technologies announced it achieved groundbreaking 5G standalone (SA) mmWave performance, laying the groundwork for expanded commercial mmWave deployments. As the number of global internet users continues to grow significantly, 5G SA mmWave helps enable more industries and users to access unparalleled experiences and capabilities. Devices powered by the Snapdragon®...
thefastmode.com
The Path to a Much Needed Makeover for the Broadband Industry Featured
If we consider Shopify to be the gold standard for simplicity and democratization of e-commerce, Broadband technology represents the polar opposite. Legacy Broadband infrastructure is plagued with inflexible billing systems, disjointed customer experiences, and silos of data. Friction between business and marketing teams and the capabilities of existing systems is an age-old story that boils down to cost, time, and resource constraints.
thefastmode.com
Skyworks, MediaTek to Offer E2E 5G Automotive Solutions
Skyworks Solutions announced that the company has engaged with MediaTek to offer a complete modem-to-antenna automotive-grade 5G solution. This 5G New Radio Sky5A RF front-end solution will accelerate the deployment of this cutting-edge protocol across an array of automotive OEM and consumer service offerings. As automotive OEMs create entirely new...
thefastmode.com
e&, Ericsson Partner to Build More Efficient & Sustainable Future Networks
E& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) and Ericsson have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) in Egypt, to explore initiatives aimed at reducing energy consumption and building more efficient and sustainable future networks. The three-year partnership...
thefastmode.com
Soracom Claims to Connect More Than 5 Million IoT Devices Worldwide
Soracom, a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, announced that it is now keeping more than 5 million IoT devices connected around the globe. The rapid growth—up from the 4 million that Soracom announced in January 2022—is being driven by strong uptake of IoT devices in energy/oil & gas, payments/point-of-sale (POS), healthcare, consumer electronics, and agriculture, among other industries.
thefastmode.com
Nokia, TPG Telecom Hit 5G Uplink Speed of 2 Gbps
Nokia and TPG Telecom announced they have hit a 5G uplink speed of 2 Gigabits per second (Gbps). Using TPG Telecom’s 5G mmWave spectrum, this milestone was achieved duringa live demonstration at the Nokia 5G Futures Lab in Sydney, Australia. The new Australian 5G uplink record, which follows on froma number of Australian 5G speed records announced by Nokiaearlier in the year, will enable Nokia and its customers such as TPG Telecom to offer ultra-high-performing, low-latency services for Industrial and IoT applications which are heavily reliant on high-speed uplink connectivity. The solution is expected to be fully deployed next year as devices that support this capability become available.
thefastmode.com
Swisscom Expands Contract with Netcracker to Support Converged B2C & B2B Services
Netcracker Technology announced that longstanding customer Swisscom has extended its relationship with Netcracker for expanded Professional Services and OSS to support converged B2C and B2B services as the telecommunications provider makes an investment toward a public cloud-based OSS. Swisscom will evolve its use of Netcracker Digital OSS, including Service Management...
TechCrunch
Backbone launches an Android version of its mobile gaming controller
That’ll change soon. This week the company is starting to roll out its Android-focused model, swapping USB-C in place of the Lightning connectivity of the iPhone build. The Android version will go for the same $99 as its iPhone equivalent — and while shipping times might shift as orders roll in, the company currently says orders placed now will arrive by Christmas.
thefastmode.com
How Telcos Can ‘Level up’ With AI and Biometrics
The rapid growth in the volume of transactions handled by operator touch points has pushed customer care to become a major factor influencing telecom customer experience (CX). Operators are becoming increasingly aware of how customer care interactions are shaping the brand experience, and are looking to new ways to drive more contextual and meaningful engagements.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: High-precision induction stove startup Impulse powers up with $20M Series A
Greetings on this fine Tuesday. There was a lot of news today, so I’m not going to waste time and instead will get right to what you came here for. — Christine. Taking telehealth’s temperature: Amazon is getting back into telehealth with Amazon Clinic, a marketplace for third-party virtual consultants that will initially launch in 32 states, Ingrid reports. Yes, we know it’s been a few short months since the delivery giant shut down its Amazon Care telehealth service, but as Ingrid writes, this is the company’s chance to provide care that may be a bit more complex for the corner drugstore, but not as necessary for what could be an expensive doctor’s visit.
TechCrunch
Parallel Domain says autonomous driving won’t scale without synthetic data
Most self-driving vehicle companies, like Cruise, Waymo and Waabi, use synthetic data for training and testing perception models with speed and a level of control that’s impossible with data collected from the real world. Parallel Domain, a startup that has built a data-generation platform for autonomy companies, says synthetic data is a critical component to scaling the AI that powers vision and perception systems and preparing them for the unpredictability of the physical world.
thefastmode.com
Open RAN Lowers Market Entry… But Also Raises the Bar Featured
Open RAN technology is steadily gaining ground among mobile network operators (MNOs) worldwide, with analysts predicting that revenues will approach $20 billion over the next five years. Although there is still some industry skepticism about the widespread adoption of this technology, those MNOs that are deploying 5G Open RAN are realizing several expected benefits, including faster innovation, lower costs and more flexible deployments.
