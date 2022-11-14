ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang sounds off on why he created 'Snyder Award'

Jerome Tang and his staff have only been around Manhattan and Kanas State for a few months but they are already ingrained in the culture. After starting the season 2-0 including a road win at California, Tang and his team are set to host the Kansas City Roos on Thursday night before heading to the Caribbean Sea for the Cayman Islands Classic. The Wildcats open up with Rhode Island on Monday night. Tang has focused to completely change the culture of the program, and part of that change is to institute "awards" for players throughout the week.
247Sports

Kenny Payne calls out Louisville players after Cardinals' loss to App State: 'There has to be some pride'

The Louisville Cardinals thought they stole a game at home against Appalachian State. However, El Ellis’ game-winning shot was waved off after video replay as time expired. It was the third straight loss to open the year for Louisville, something head coach Kenny Payne was not pleased about, considering the big deficits Tuesday. He pointed to a lack of aggression.
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Pats Sign Ex-Tight End To Play New Position

The New England Patriots reportedly are signing a former Detroit Lions tight end to their practice squad. But not to play tight end. Hunter Thedford, who was with Detroit during the 2021 offseason and also played tight end for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers, is converting to offensive tackle for New England, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Google offers a scare by linking Kansas State's Chris Klieman to Nebraska

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A Google headline Monday seemed to link Kansas State coach Chris Klieman to the open job at Nebraska but after Fitz clicked it he discovered that Google had aggregated an unsubstantiated message board post from another college sports network that had no credibility. As Fitz explains, it's highly doubtful Klieman would go to Nebraska just as he's getting this K-State program up and running, and while his good friend Gene Taylor, K-State's athletics director, remains in Manhattan too. The is a job, however, that Fitz fears could attract Klieman.
247Sports

DT Jamel Howard de-commits from Wisconsin

Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard has de-committed from Wisconsin. "After lots of long hard thoughts, I have decided to reopen my recruitment," Howard said. "Thank you to the Badger family for everything." He visits Michigan this weekend and with that I have now put in a Crystal Ball pick...
247Sports

Rick Barnes updates status of Vols' Uros Plavsic

Vols center Uros Plavsic did not play on Wednesday night in No. 22 Tennessee's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast after he rolled his right ankle on Sunday afternoon in UT's 78-66 loss to Colorado in Nashville. Although the 7-footer left the Vols' game inside of Bridgestone Arena midway through...
247Sports

Report: Ole Miss offers Lane Kiffin new contract

Ole Miss has put a new contract in front of Lane Kiffin that would make him among the 10 highest-paid college football coaches in America, according to a report from Richard Cross, a radio talkshow host for SportsTalk Mississippi. The monetary details of the offer have not been disclosed. Kiffin...
247Sports

Top247: Reshuffling QBs in the class of 2024

As college football’s regular season winds down, the majority of high school football programs across the country will enter the final weeks of playoff contention with hopes of delivering the precious dream of a state championship to their hometown. However, at 247Sports, this time of the year brings a different significance for those of us involved in the evaluation and rankings process. This is the time of the year when we get to reevaluate our Top247 class and change the recruiting landscape.
247Sports

Florida visit confirmed QB Jaden Rashada's decision to change course

After making one of the most shocking flips of the 2023 recruiting cycle last week, Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada took in his first ever game inside The Swamp. He's now Florida's prized commitment in their 2023 class at a premier position. It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Rashada. He won a playoff game on Friday night, and then hopped on a red eye flight to spend his Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville. He was joined by his father, Harlan Rashada, on the visit, who spoke with Swamp247 about their weekend trip to his sons future home.
247Sports

Maryland Football's attendance problem is even worse than it looks

Maryland football's lack of fans in the stands has been discussed, but the picture is more clear -- and bigger -- after a deep dive Friday by Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post. Among other depressing numbers for those who support the program: the Terps are averaging barely 22,000 attendees per game. That's the actual number of people at the games, including building staff and everyone else in the building, as opposed to the inflated numbers all schools distribute based on how many tickets were dispersed.
247Sports

SEC Happy Meter Back In Action

The Official SEC Happy Meter has been out of commission for a few weeks, word leaking out that the commissioner finally okayed a requisition for the AAA batteries to get it back into service. There’s not much time for teams to make this a happy season, but some will find...
247Sports

247Sports

