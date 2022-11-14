Read full article on original website
Top recruits Nick Saban, Alabama flipped late in the recruiting process
Looking back on big flips the Crimson Tide has accomplished late in the recruiting cycle over the years.
Phoenix Suns appear close to finalizing big three-team trade involving Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns appear close to finalizing a three-team trade that would send Jae Crowder to an unknown team at the moment.
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang sounds off on why he created 'Snyder Award'
Jerome Tang and his staff have only been around Manhattan and Kanas State for a few months but they are already ingrained in the culture. After starting the season 2-0 including a road win at California, Tang and his team are set to host the Kansas City Roos on Thursday night before heading to the Caribbean Sea for the Cayman Islands Classic. The Wildcats open up with Rhode Island on Monday night. Tang has focused to completely change the culture of the program, and part of that change is to institute "awards" for players throughout the week.
247Sports
Kenny Payne calls out Louisville players after Cardinals' loss to App State: 'There has to be some pride'
The Louisville Cardinals thought they stole a game at home against Appalachian State. However, El Ellis’ game-winning shot was waved off after video replay as time expired. It was the third straight loss to open the year for Louisville, something head coach Kenny Payne was not pleased about, considering the big deficits Tuesday. He pointed to a lack of aggression.
Jackson State players accept bowl game invites
Dallas Daniels and Aubrey Miller collect invites. The post Jackson State players accept bowl game invites appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Patriots Rumors: Pats Sign Ex-Tight End To Play New Position
The New England Patriots reportedly are signing a former Detroit Lions tight end to their practice squad. But not to play tight end. Hunter Thedford, who was with Detroit during the 2021 offseason and also played tight end for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers, is converting to offensive tackle for New England, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
Report: Tyler Carr, son of David Carr, is committed to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs will have a third member of the Carr family on the football roster soon, according to a report. Tyler Carr, the son of legendary Fresno State QB David Carr, is committed to walk-on to the football team next season. The news was first reported by KMJ...
Late Kick: What happens to Ole Miss if Lane Kiffin leaves for Auburn?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the circumstances for Ole Miss if Lane Kiffin leaves for Auburn.
Daily Delivery: Google offers a scare by linking Kansas State's Chris Klieman to Nebraska
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A Google headline Monday seemed to link Kansas State coach Chris Klieman to the open job at Nebraska but after Fitz clicked it he discovered that Google had aggregated an unsubstantiated message board post from another college sports network that had no credibility. As Fitz explains, it's highly doubtful Klieman would go to Nebraska just as he's getting this K-State program up and running, and while his good friend Gene Taylor, K-State's athletics director, remains in Manhattan too. The is a job, however, that Fitz fears could attract Klieman.
Ole Miss pulls trigger on five-star Cali linebacker Noah Mikhail
Ole Miss continues to recruit for the future. On Wednesday, the Rebels pulled the trigger on an offer to one of the most promising 2025 linebackers in the nation. Ole Miss has offered linebacker Noah Mikhail, a 6-3, 205-pounder already rated with five stars and with an enviable offer sheet.
DT Jamel Howard de-commits from Wisconsin
Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard has de-committed from Wisconsin. "After lots of long hard thoughts, I have decided to reopen my recruitment," Howard said. "Thank you to the Badger family for everything." He visits Michigan this weekend and with that I have now put in a Crystal Ball pick...
Late Kick: Does Jimbo Fisher have a culture problem at Texas A&M?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the mood around the Texas A&M football program.
Rick Barnes updates status of Vols' Uros Plavsic
Vols center Uros Plavsic did not play on Wednesday night in No. 22 Tennessee's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast after he rolled his right ankle on Sunday afternoon in UT's 78-66 loss to Colorado in Nashville. Although the 7-footer left the Vols' game inside of Bridgestone Arena midway through...
Rucker: Public criticism non-negotiable with Rick Barnes. Vols (mostly) OK with that.
If you didn’t learn this until Sunday, you’re either new to this whole “Tennessee basketball” thing or haven’t paid attention in the past. That’s not judgment from this end. It’s just a statement of fact. Whether you learned it from the beginning or...
Report: Ole Miss offers Lane Kiffin new contract
Ole Miss has put a new contract in front of Lane Kiffin that would make him among the 10 highest-paid college football coaches in America, according to a report from Richard Cross, a radio talkshow host for SportsTalk Mississippi. The monetary details of the offer have not been disclosed. Kiffin...
Top247: Reshuffling QBs in the class of 2024
As college football’s regular season winds down, the majority of high school football programs across the country will enter the final weeks of playoff contention with hopes of delivering the precious dream of a state championship to their hometown. However, at 247Sports, this time of the year brings a different significance for those of us involved in the evaluation and rankings process. This is the time of the year when we get to reevaluate our Top247 class and change the recruiting landscape.
WATCH: Iowa commit Zach Lutmer talks state championship victory, fit with the Hawkeyes
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - Iowa 2023 defensive back commit Zach Lutmer had 140 rushing yards and 225 total yards with four tackles in Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's 10-7 class 2A state championship victory over Williamsburg. After the contest, 247Sports spoke with Lutmer about his performance, his senior season, and his fit...
Florida visit confirmed QB Jaden Rashada's decision to change course
After making one of the most shocking flips of the 2023 recruiting cycle last week, Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada took in his first ever game inside The Swamp. He's now Florida's prized commitment in their 2023 class at a premier position. It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Rashada. He won a playoff game on Friday night, and then hopped on a red eye flight to spend his Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville. He was joined by his father, Harlan Rashada, on the visit, who spoke with Swamp247 about their weekend trip to his sons future home.
247Sports
Maryland Football's attendance problem is even worse than it looks
Maryland football's lack of fans in the stands has been discussed, but the picture is more clear -- and bigger -- after a deep dive Friday by Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post. Among other depressing numbers for those who support the program: the Terps are averaging barely 22,000 attendees per game. That's the actual number of people at the games, including building staff and everyone else in the building, as opposed to the inflated numbers all schools distribute based on how many tickets were dispersed.
SEC Happy Meter Back In Action
The Official SEC Happy Meter has been out of commission for a few weeks, word leaking out that the commissioner finally okayed a requisition for the AAA batteries to get it back into service. There’s not much time for teams to make this a happy season, but some will find...
247Sports
