Central PA native continues to sing on The Voice

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Central PA native Morgan Myles was under the spotlight on The Voice once again Monday night.

The show kicked off The Live Playoffs , where artists battle one another, and the audience vote to save their favorite performer.

Myles sang Let Him Fly by Patty Griffin and the performance brought in rave reviews from the judges.

Blake Shelton called her pitch-perfect and Camila called her a truth teller, saying the story she tells always comes through in her songs.

Another episode of the voice will air on November 14 on WBRE at 8:00 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.