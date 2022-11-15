ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Central PA native continues to sing on The Voice

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lwcF8_0jAzntB900

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Central PA native Morgan Myles was under the spotlight on The Voice once again Monday night.

The show kicked off The Live Playoffs , where artists battle one another, and the audience vote to save their favorite performer.

Junior fire chief raises thousands for department

Myles sang Let Him Fly by Patty Griffin and the performance brought in rave reviews from the judges.

Blake Shelton called her pitch-perfect and Camila called her a truth teller, saying the story she tells always comes through in her songs.

Another episode of the voice will air on November 14 on WBRE at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Morgan Myles may have ‘The Voice’ to go all the way

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local singing sensation has taken her talents to the big time. Morgan Myles is pursuing her dreams as a singer on the hit show ‘The Voice.’ Morgan Myles grew up in Williamsport and is proudly representing the community on the ‘The Voice’. She says she’s always had a passion […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

20-year-old woman dies after a two-car crash

DREHER TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman died after she was involved in a two-car crash Tuesday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 9:30 a.m. a crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 507 and State Route 196 in Wayne County. Police said a car driven by a 20-year-old woman […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three charged in Scranton raid at two businesses

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a lengthy investigation, Scranton police say they arrested three men who were involved in crimes such as shootings, drug and illegal gun sales at two Scranton businesses. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Friday, November 11 around 9:30 a.m. officers executed a search warrant on Prime Kutz and […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Car goes airborne and lands atop a structure in Pa.

TUNKHANNOCK TWP. Pa. (WETM) — A head-scratching scene took place on Tuesday as first responders arrived at the location of a vehicle on top of a structure in Northeast Pa. According to the Tunkhannock Township Police Department, crews were dispatched around 11:34 a.m. to 205 state Route 307 for a motor vehicle collision. Police said […]
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WBRE

Bald eagle struck and killed by car

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Man convicted for murder charged with stabbing inmate at SCI Dallas

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they arraigned an inmate Thursday, who was originally convicted of murder and is now charged in a “shanking” incident at SCI Dallas. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in August, troopers responded to a report of a stabbing at SCI Dallas. Investigators say it was found that prisoner John Byrd, […]
DALLAS, PA
WBRE

Police say infant had fentanyl in system at time of death

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County couple is charged with the death of their 16-day-old child. State police say the baby was fed breast milk that contained traces of the lethal opioid drug fentanyl, which investigators believe ultimately lead to the infant’s death. 45-year-old Jennifer Travinski faces charges including third-degree murder in connection […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Johnstown bust: report

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police. On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Carbondale police raid uncovers drugs and multiple explosives

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Carbondale Police Department conducted a raid on Monday where they say various drugs and even materials for explosives were recovered. Chief Brian Bognatz of Carbondale Police Department says around 2:00 p.m., they raided a house on the 60 block of Shannon Street and arrested one person, Trevor Morris. According […]
CARBONDALE, PA
WBRE

Nanticoke man faces multiple charges of criminal solicitation

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On November 17, Rodney E. Albertson, 53, was arraigned and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly engaging in sexual conversations online with who he was led to believe to be a 15-year-old girl. Police say they received information from an anonymous source who provided photos of their chats with Albertson, […]
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

Woman killed by a car in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Coroner states a woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning. According to coroner Timothy Rowland, around 5:30 a.m. a 36-year-old woman was struck by a car while she was crossing Route 6 near the area of Sheetz Plaza. The woman was pronounced dead due to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Hit-and-run, multi-car crash leads to arrest

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say he fled the scene of a multi-car crash in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, November 11 around 7:00 p.m., four cars were driving along Interstate 80 West in Pocono Township. At one point police say one car […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One dead after vehicle went over 100-foot embankment

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say one person is dead after a piece of heavy machinery went over an embankment in Luzerne County Friday night. According to first responders, fire and rescue teams responded to the 1600 block of Route 11 in Salem Township for the report of a male entrapped in a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Four charged in Moosic hotel undercover drug sting

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An undercover investigation resulted in four people being charged with selling drugs out of a Moosic hotel, police say. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on Tuesday around 3:45 p.m., detectives conducted an undercover purchase of fentanyl at the Rodeway Inn on Birney Avenue in Moosic. Investigators said […]
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

Code Blue advisory for the City of Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George Brown announced Friday, the City of Wilkes-Barre will enact the ‘Code Blue’ classification for Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20 due to severely cold temperatures. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is located at Keystone Mission, 290 Parkview Circle in Wilkes-Barre. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

STATE CHAMPS! Southern Columbia wins third straight Class 1A girls’ soccer championship, 5-3, over Freedom Area

MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Southern Columbia won its third straight state soccer championship on Friday, defeating Freedom Area 5-3 in the Class 1A final. Loren Gehret capped off her sensational high school career by scoring four goals in the finale. She also sent in a corner kick that Ava Yancoskie headed in for the […]
FREEDOM, PA
WBRE

Man accused of ‘headbutting’ officer after bar fight

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man accused of assaulting an officer after he tried to “fight everyone” at a bar in Luzerne County. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. officers were called to the Amvets Post 59 for a report of a fight, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy