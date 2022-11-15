Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Teenage boy among three shot in Portland on Friday
Other victims include a man and a woman who also are hospitalized with gunshot injuries.Portland police are investigating two shootings that wounded three people Friday. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began around 1 a.m. Nov. 18 when officers responded to the report of a shooting in the vicinity of Northeast 72nd Avenue and Jessup Court. When they arrived, the officers found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive. No suspects were immediately arrested. The second investigation began shortly after 5 p.m. when officers responded to the report of a shooting near Northeast 133rd Avenue and Prescott Drive. When they arrived, officers found a teenage boy who had been shot multiple times and immediately began applying tourniquets to help control the bleeding. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in an ambulance. No one was immediately arrested. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
Police identify homicide victim from Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police identified the 24-year-old victim of a homicide on June 20. That day officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, officers found McKeever Thompson dead...
kptv.com
Teen shot several times on 133rd Avenue in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times and seriously injured Friday night in Portland. According to a Portland police spokesperson, officers arrived around 5:13 p.m. to a bloody scene and applied tourniquets to help stop the teen’s bleeding. An ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital in critical condition. PPB said after treatment, the boy’s condition “stabilized.”
15-year-old shot in Argay Terrace neighborhood shooting in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting Friday evening in Northeast Portland, according to Portland police. The boy is expected to survive his injuries. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:12 p.m. in the 4300 block of Northeast 133rd Avenue near...
Classes canceled at McMinnville High School after reported shooting in the area
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Reported gunfire near McMinnville High School early Wednesday morning prompted the school to cancel classes for the day, the McMinnville Police Department reported. Several people who live near the high school called police around 6 a.m. Wednesday, saying they'd heard what sounded like gunshots in the...
New revelation in Wash. County murder-suicide case
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — Washington County investigators confirmed new details on a tragic murder-suicide this week that left three people dead. Court records revealed the suspect in this case was recently arrested on domestic abuse charge, including strangulation. Carlos Jimenez-Vargas, 46, shot and killed his wife, Gabriela Jimenez, 43,...
14 arrested in Old Town during anti-drug trafficking mission, police says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Late Thursday morning Alex Valle was putting the finishing touches on a mural at the corner of Northwest 4th and Couch Street in Portland's Old Town. "The message we were trying to send was a sense of community and unity," Valle said. Some will argue if...
Number of Oregonians trying to buy a gun is soaring, report says
PORTLAND, Oregon — Warren Lacasse has strong feelings about Oregon ballot Measure 114, the new, tighter gun law slated to take effect in December. “Anytime you threaten people's rights you're going to have a problem,” said Lacasse, who owns The Gun Room Inc. in Southeast Portland. “I can't believe that people are so stupid that they would give away their Second Amendment rights.”
Man shot and killed in Vancouver drive-by identified
The identity of the man who was shot and killed in Vancouver on Nov. 6 after a car crash report has been identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Clark County Communications.
Arrest made in Brooks-Hopmere area
Marion County Sheriff's Office deploys SWAT squad at Quinaby Road residence southwest of BrooksThe Marion County Sheriff's Office activated its SWAT Team Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, at a Quinaby Road residence near River Road in the general area of the Hitchin' Post Bar & Grill. MCSO Sgt. Don Parise said the deployment was made to help arrest Zachariah Phillips who had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder. Law enforcement personnel arrived around 3:20 p.m. and were on the scene until nearly midnight, as motorists were advised to avoid the area and residents were advised to...
KGW
Man convicted of 14-year-old’s 2005 murder re-sentenced in Clark County
Roy Russell had his life sentenced overturned when Washington’s “three strikes” law was revised. Now he’s been sentenced to 26 years, of which he’s served 17.
KGW
Armed fugitive near Rainier, Oregon has been detained
The manhunt near Rainier, Oregon for fugitive Kevin Reynolds, 41, has come to an end. Officers were able to detain Reynolds after days of searching.
Nov. 15 public safety round-up
Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports and Newberg-Dundee Police Department logYamhill County Sheriff's Office reports Nov. 5 Cody Lee Cluver, 30, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear in court to face a charge of second-degree theft. He was booked and released. Nov. 7 Kyle Benjamin Richardson, 25, of Dundee, was arrested for third-degree escape, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of meth, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and a hold from Washington County. No bail was set and the case remains open. Nov. 9 Rikki Nicole Murray, 28, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court...
KATU.com
Police identify man shot by officers in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified the man they say lit a car on fire and ran from officers last week before police shot him. It happened along 82nd Avenue at Southeast Harrison Street last Monday. Police said 33-year-old Antoine Young was released from the hospital Sunday. They...
Alaska, Horizon Airlines donates plane to Portland Community College
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Community College received a new airplane for its students in the Aviation Science programs on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Hillsboro Airport. It was donated by Horizon and Alaska Airlines and flew in from PDX. The donation comes amid a huge worker shortage in the...
Local woman faces federal charges for alleged role in national fraud ring
A Portland federal grand jury is charging a local woman for an alleged role in a fraud ring that used stolen identities to open fraudulent accounts and produce false documents.
Deputies in Clark County seeing uptick in number of drivers refusing to pull over for traffic stops
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Deputies in Clark County are seeing a rise in people who flee from traffic stops after getting pulled over. Since March, 364 drivers have fled from traffic stops, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Deputies started tracking vehicle pursuits in March after they started seeing this happen more often.
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
KGW
Surveillance video shows thieves stealing $25K in merchandise from Old Town business
PORTLAND, Oregon — Orox Leather Co., a family owned business in Portland's Old Town, suffered thousands of dollars in losses after a break-in Tuesday morning. At around 4 a.m., security cameras recorded three thieves breaking into Orox at 450 Northwest Couch Street between Northwest 4th and 5th Avenue. Surveillance footage shows the three suspects stuffing a sleeping bag with most of the merchandise on display — including leather purses and wallets.
Deputy finds tailless cat abandoned in a ditch near McMinnville
On the night of Nov. 14, Sgt. Jacob Herr of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found an abandoned cat with no tail along Hill Road outside of McMinnville, the sheriff’s office stated on social media.
Comments / 0