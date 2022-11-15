ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Tribune

Teenage boy among three shot in Portland on Friday

Other victims include a man and a woman who also are hospitalized with gunshot injuries.Portland police are investigating two shootings that wounded three people Friday. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began around 1 a.m. Nov. 18 when officers responded to the report of a shooting in the vicinity of Northeast 72nd Avenue and Jessup Court. When they arrived, the officers found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive. No suspects were immediately arrested. The second investigation began shortly after 5 p.m. when officers responded to the report of a shooting near Northeast 133rd Avenue and Prescott Drive. When they arrived, officers found a teenage boy who had been shot multiple times and immediately began applying tourniquets to help control the bleeding. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in an ambulance. No one was immediately arrested. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police identify homicide victim from Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police identified the 24-year-old victim of a homicide on June 20. That day officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, officers found McKeever Thompson dead...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Teen shot several times on 133rd Avenue in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times and seriously injured Friday night in Portland. According to a Portland police spokesperson, officers arrived around 5:13 p.m. to a bloody scene and applied tourniquets to help stop the teen’s bleeding. An ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital in critical condition. PPB said after treatment, the boy’s condition “stabilized.”
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

New revelation in Wash. County murder-suicide case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — Washington County investigators confirmed new details on a tragic murder-suicide this week that left three people dead. Court records revealed the suspect in this case was recently arrested on domestic abuse charge, including strangulation. Carlos Jimenez-Vargas, 46, shot and killed his wife, Gabriela Jimenez, 43,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KGW

Number of Oregonians trying to buy a gun is soaring, report says

PORTLAND, Oregon — Warren Lacasse has strong feelings about Oregon ballot Measure 114, the new, tighter gun law slated to take effect in December. “Anytime you threaten people's rights you're going to have a problem,” said Lacasse, who owns The Gun Room Inc. in Southeast Portland. “I can't believe that people are so stupid that they would give away their Second Amendment rights.”
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

Arrest made in Brooks-Hopmere area

Marion County Sheriff's Office deploys SWAT squad at Quinaby Road residence southwest of BrooksThe Marion County Sheriff's Office activated its SWAT Team Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, at a Quinaby Road residence near River Road in the general area of the Hitchin' Post Bar & Grill. MCSO Sgt. Don Parise said the deployment was made to help arrest Zachariah Phillips who had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder. Law enforcement personnel arrived around 3:20 p.m. and were on the scene until nearly midnight, as motorists were advised to avoid the area and residents were advised to...
MARION COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Nov. 15 public safety round-up

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports and Newberg-Dundee Police Department logYamhill County Sheriff's Office reports Nov. 5 Cody Lee Cluver, 30, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear in court to face a charge of second-degree theft. He was booked and released. Nov. 7 Kyle Benjamin Richardson, 25, of Dundee, was arrested for third-degree escape, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of meth, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and a hold from Washington County. No bail was set and the case remains open. Nov. 9 Rikki Nicole Murray, 28, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man shot by officers in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified the man they say lit a car on fire and ran from officers last week before police shot him. It happened along 82nd Avenue at Southeast Harrison Street last Monday. Police said 33-year-old Antoine Young was released from the hospital Sunday. They...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Surveillance video shows thieves stealing $25K in merchandise from Old Town business

PORTLAND, Oregon — Orox Leather Co., a family owned business in Portland's Old Town, suffered thousands of dollars in losses after a break-in Tuesday morning. At around 4 a.m., security cameras recorded three thieves breaking into Orox at 450 Northwest Couch Street between Northwest 4th and 5th Avenue. Surveillance footage shows the three suspects stuffing a sleeping bag with most of the merchandise on display — including leather purses and wallets.
PORTLAND, OR

