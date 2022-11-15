Read full article on original website
WSAZ
New warning sirens added in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is adding two new warning sirens to its arsenal to help warn the public about impending emergencies like tornados, extremely severe thunderstorms, and severe flooding. Hayli Myers lives across the street from a new siren in Pinch, West Virginia. She said the siren...
WVU Medicine, Thomas Health acquisition means big medical changes in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The merger of two of West Virginia’s biggest employers is almost final, and with it will come some big health care changes. Given the unhealthy nature of West Virginia, it’s no surprise that the largest industry in the state is health care. Earlier this year, the state’s biggest employer WVU Health […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
Church fire in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 19, 2022, at 5:20 p.m.): Emergency crews are on the scene of a working church fire, according to dispatchers. The fire is near the Putnam-Kanawha county line. After 13 News spoke with Putnam County 911, our reporters reached out to Kanawha County dispatchers as well. Kanawha County 911 says Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, […]
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
West Virginia hospital says number of children admitted for RSV and flu is on the rise
As of Monday morning Women and Children's Hospital had 19 pediatric patients with RSV and an additional 5 pediatric patients with the flu. That is according to Mike Robie, Associate Chief Medical Officer for CAMC.
WSAZ
$3.4 million geared to help law enforcement and social services
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Attorney Will Thompson announced a slew of grants awarded to several organizations based in Cabell County. All of the grants total about $3.4 million. The grants pump federal dollars into the system to help law enforcement do their jobs better, including drug prevention and addition...
WDTV
Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
wchsnetwork.com
Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
Investigation underway after 3 West Virginia students ‘became ill’
An investigation is underway after three Philip Barbour High School students had to be taken to the hospital Friday.
WSAZ
Knee Pain Awareness month with Blanton Chiropractic
WSAZ
Staff shortages forcing Kanawha schools to prepare for potential remote learning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the combination of staff shortages and an abbreviated, holiday work week, Kanawha County Schools is preparing families for a potential return to remote learning. “I have a concern about every day, as far as do we have enough drivers, do we have enough cooks, do...
Metro News
Investigation continues into I-64 crash in Putnam County
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — The Friday morning commute for those trying to get from Putnam County and points west into Charleston was a major headache. A tandem-trailer semi from Fed-Ex lost control and crashed on I-64 in the east bound lanes. The wreckage blocked both east bound lanes and one west bound lane for an extended period of time.
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Bridge Hole Concerns
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A heavily traveled interstate bridge had to be shut down for emergency repairs Wednesday after a large hole was discovered by a crew chief. It happened on Interstate 79 South near the Interstate 77 split in the Charleston area. Crews had the area opened within...
Kanawha County, West Virginia, commissioners sue Capitol Flea Market owners over flooding issue
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says it is suing the owners of Capitol Flea Market and the property it sits on. The Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development says heavy flooding in August that happened along Greenbrier Street in Charleston during an excessive rain on Aug. 15, 2022, was […]
wchstv.com
Governor announces plans to renovate two West Virginia Turnpike travel plazas
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced plans Friday to renovate two travel plazas along the West Virginia Turnpike. The plan calls for travel plazas at Beckley and Bluestone to be demolished and rebuilt beginning Feb. 1, 2023, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Roane County, West Virginia appoints new sheriff
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sheriff has been appointed in Roane County, West Virginia. According to Roane County Commission President Randy Whited, Philip Dever was appointed to the job Friday morning. Dever, who currently works for the sheriff’s department as a bailiff, will begin his new duties on December 1, 2022. He’s been with […]
WSAZ
Great American Smokeout with Saint Mary’s Medical Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. We all know smoking and vaping increases your risk for cancer, but quitting is never easy. Rhonda Sheridan, Pulmonary Rehabilitation Coordinator at St. Mary’s Medical Center, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the Great American Smokeout.
Numerous accidents reported throughout I-79
Vehicle accidents have been reported all along I-79 and other roads across north central West Virginia Friday.
