ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WSAZ

New warning sirens added in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is adding two new warning sirens to its arsenal to help warn the public about impending emergencies like tornados, extremely severe thunderstorms, and severe flooding. Hayli Myers lives across the street from a new siren in Pinch, West Virginia. She said the siren...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map

CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Church fire in Putnam County, West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 19, 2022, at 5:20 p.m.): Emergency crews are on the scene of a working church fire, according to dispatchers. The fire is near the Putnam-Kanawha county line. After 13 News spoke with Putnam County 911, our reporters reached out to Kanawha County dispatchers as well. Kanawha County 911 says Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

$3.4 million geared to help law enforcement and social services

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Attorney Will Thompson announced a slew of grants awarded to several organizations based in Cabell County. All of the grants total about $3.4 million. The grants pump federal dollars into the system to help law enforcement do their jobs better, including drug prevention and addition...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDTV

Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
MARION COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Knee Pain Awareness month with Blanton Chiropractic

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Visit www.c1doc.com or call 304-523-3333 for more information. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Investigation continues into I-64 crash in Putnam County

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — The Friday morning commute for those trying to get from Putnam County and points west into Charleston was a major headache. A tandem-trailer semi from Fed-Ex lost control and crashed on I-64 in the east bound lanes. The wreckage blocked both east bound lanes and one west bound lane for an extended period of time.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Bridge Hole Concerns

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A heavily traveled interstate bridge had to be shut down for emergency repairs Wednesday after a large hole was discovered by a crew chief. It happened on Interstate 79 South near the Interstate 77 split in the Charleston area. Crews had the area opened within...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Roane County, West Virginia appoints new sheriff

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sheriff has been appointed in Roane County, West Virginia. According to Roane County Commission President Randy Whited, Philip Dever was appointed to the job Friday morning. Dever, who currently works for the sheriff’s department as a bailiff, will begin his new duties on December 1, 2022. He’s been with […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Great American Smokeout with Saint Mary’s Medical Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. We all know smoking and vaping increases your risk for cancer, but quitting is never easy. Rhonda Sheridan, Pulmonary Rehabilitation Coordinator at St. Mary’s Medical Center, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the Great American Smokeout.
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy