Harvard Crimson
Scientists, Artists Discuss Henry David Thoreau Plant Collection
A panel of artists and scientists explored the intersection between art and botany in a Harvard Museum of Natural History event on Thursday. By Sidni M. Frederick. A panel of artists and scientists involved in creating an exhibit on the plant collection of Henry David Thoreau, Class of 1837, explored the intersection between art and botany as a means to inspire conversation about climate in a Harvard Museum of Natural History event on Thursday.
Harvard Crimson
Jazz Musician Esperanza Spalding to Depart Harvard
Five-time Grammy Award winner Esperanza E. Spalding has taught at Harvard since 2017. By Camille G. Caldera. Prominent jazz musician Esperanza E. Spalding, a professor of the practice in Harvard’s Music Department, will depart the University, she announced in an email to department affiliates this week that was obtained by The Crimson.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard's Colosseum: A History of Harvard Stadium
Harvard Stadium viewed from above. Built in 1903, it's the oldest concrete collegiate football stadium in the United States. By Griffin Wong. Just a mile across the river from the Yard, Harvard’s U-shaped colosseum towers over Allston, offering a space for eager runners, spectators, and athletes. At nearly 120 years old, the home of Harvard football also houses decades of American and Boston history.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Dharma Hosts Diwali Celebration
Students gathered Monday in the Mather Faculty Deans’ Residence for a celebration of Diwali hosted by Harvard Dharma, the Hindu students association on campus. Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is an Indian religious tradition celebrating the “victory over evil and light over darkness,” per Dharma co-president Navin Durbhakula ’25. Mather Faculty Deans Lakshminarayanan Mahadevan and Amala Mahadevan opened up their home to host the festivities.
Harvard Crimson
As Harvard-Yale Game Looms, Some Students Sell Tickets at Steep Premiums
The Harvard Box Office, where students pick up their tickets for the Harvard-Yale game, is located in Smith Campus Center. By Addison Y. Liu. Ahead of this year’s Harvard-Yale football game, a marketplace has emerged for the resale of free undergraduate tickets, with some tickets going for more than $100.
Harvard Crimson
Guide to Harvard for Yalies
Yalies — welcome to Harvard! It’s that time of the year when bulldogs and crimsons (?) get together to tailgate and watch some mediocre football together. Let’s face it, college campuses are confusing. At last year’s game, I felt completely lost in New Haven — why was the stadium so far away? Why are all the buildings so much more hawkish than Harvard’s? Why was everyone staring at my “yuck fale” hat? All this to say that a guide to Yale would have been helpful. So, if you are a bulldog feeling a bit lost in Cambridge, read through this ultimate guide to Harvard, catered completely to you.
Harvard Crimson
‘We Did It, Coach!’: An Oral History of Harvard's Game-Winning Drive to Stun the Yale Bowl, 2021
An announced crowd of 49,500 swarmed the Yale Bowl for the 137th playing of The Game on Nov. 20, 2021. After sixty minutes, the Bowl was flooded with a sea of red as thousands of Harvard students stormed onto the field in elation to celebrate with the team. By Josie W. Chen.
Harvard Crimson
Women's Rugby Defeats Army, Advances to NIRA National Championship
Women's rugby competes against Army West Point in the national semifinals for the NIRA National Championship on Nov. 12, 2022. This weekend, the Crimson will face Dartmouth to play for the championship. By Samuel M. Bennett. The Harvard women’s rugby team defeated Army West Point in a resounding 41-24 victory...
Harvard Crimson
Black Alumni Reflect on if Harvard was ‘Worth It’ at Radcliffe Institute Event
The Harvard Radcliffe Institute hosted a discussion as part of the Presidential Initiative on Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery. By Soumyaa Mazumder. Black alumni discussed their experiences as Harvard students and their thoughts on the College’s past actions during an event entitled “Beyond ‘Fair Harvard’: Perspectives from Black Alumni” on Tuesday.
Harvard Crimson
No. 10 Men’s Ice Hockey Defeats RPI, Union, and UNH for Best Start Since 1988-89
Then-senior captain Casey Dornbach plays against Brown University on Nov. 23, 2021. This past week, the Crimson had back-to-back wins against RPI, Union, and UNH for a 7-0 start to the season. By Josie W. Chen. The last time the Harvard men’s ice hockey team started a season 7-0-0, head...
Harvard Crimson
In: Harvard/Out: Yale
This week, as the pre-Thanksgiving break assignments pile up and the sky fades into a daunting darkness before dinnertime, only one thing manages to pierce through the clouds of students’ burnout and exhaustion: a rowdy anticipation for the annual Harvard-Yale football game. On H-Y eve, a strange phenomenon graces...
Harvard Crimson
Preview: The Game Returns to Cambridge as Harvard Chases a Historic Four-Way Ivy League Title
1968. 2005. 2018. And, after a miraculous, improbable fourth-quarter comeback that saw senior wide receiver Kym Wimberly leave his lasting mark on the Harvard history books, 2021. These years saw some of the most legendary games in the history of Harvard-Yale, the second-oldest rivalry in college football and a matchup...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Men's and Women's Squash, Eager to Defend National Title, Win Season-Opening Matches
Sophomore Habiba Eldefrawy competes against Dartmouth in a 12-10, 11-5, 11-2 victory over Claire Aube on Dec. 1, 2021. The Crimson went on to win the match, 8-1, the 86th in a 99-match active win streak. By Timothy R. O'Meara. If there was ever any doubt to how the Harvard...
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Will Return to Using Its Own Tap Water After Levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ Decline
Cambridge’s water moves from the Stony Brook Watershed to reservoirs at Fresh Pond and through a treatment facility before flowing into the taps of homes in the city. By Julian J. Giordano. Cambridge will return to sourcing tap water from the city’s own water supply, less than three months...
Harvard Crimson
The Case for Conservative Faculty
Jacob M. Miller ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Mathematics concentrator in Lowell House. His column “Diary from an Echo Chamber” appears on alternate Thursdays. In an interview with The Crimson earlier this year, one of Harvard’s most prominent conservative thinkers, Harvey C. Mansfield ’53, argued that the Faculty of Arts and Sciences has not hired a conservative in at least a decade. Anyone who has taken a course with Mansfield knows how the 91-year-old political philosophy professor despises the University administration. Yet Mansfield’s complaints aren’t just those of an old crank mourning the loss of the Harvard of 1953 — rather, they reflect the very real and disturbing decline of ideological diversity at this school.
