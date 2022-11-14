Read full article on original website
Everything the ‘Princess Diaries’ Cast Has Said About Reuniting for a 3rd Sequel Film
Does the tiara still fit? Following two successful Princess Diaries films, devoted fans have been clamoring for more. “There is a script for the third movie. There is a script,” Anne Hathaway, who played Princess Mia Thermopolis in the 2001 flick, revealed during a January 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I want to do it. Julie […]
'House Of The Dragon' Olivia Cooke Auditioned For Both Roles--Rhaenyra And Alicent
Olivia Cooke auditioned for both Alicent and Rhaenyra.Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia. House of the Dragon is arguably the most-watched new TV series released in 2022. The show had the advantage of being a Game of Thrones prequel. The show came with millions of viewers, ready to watch anything related to GoT.
Kate Winslet and Daughter Mia Threapleton Star for First Time Together in 'I Am Ruth' Trailer
Kate Winslet and her actress daughter Mia Threapleton are taking on mother-daughter characters in the new film I Am Ruth. The U.K.'s Channel 4 recently released a trailer for the upcoming film created by Dominic Savage and Winslet, 47, who "together have conceived a story for our times about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people," an official synopsis from the network reads.
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the first teaser for its Yellowstone prequel, 1923, on Sunday. The western will star Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, ancestors of formidable Montana cattle rancher John Dutton, played on Yellowstone by Kevin Costner. Set to premiere on Dec. 19,...
Emma Thompson Felt ‘Half Alive’ After Learning of Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh’s Affair With Helena Bonham Carter
Reflecting on a dark time. Emma Thompson opened up about her split from ex-husband Kenneth Branagh, who had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter during their marriage. “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” the Oscar winner, 63, told The New Yorker in a profile published earlier this month. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”
Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win
As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
disneydining.com
Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”
Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
IGN
Keanu Reeves Reportedly In Talks to Join Ana de Armas and Ian McShane in John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina
Keanu Reeves will reportedly return for Ballerina – the upcoming John Wick spin-off. According to Collider, the legendary assassin is already in Prague to film Ballerina, appearing alongside Ana de Armas as he reprises the iconic role. The news comes shortly after it was announced that Ian McShane is...
Universal Nabs Rights to Bangles Singer Susanna Hoff’s Debut Novel ‘This Bird Has Flown’
Universal Pictures has acquired the movie adaptation rights to Susanna Hoff’s romantic debut novel, This Bird Has Flown, with Liza Chasin and Bruna Papandrea on board to produce. Hoff, who co-founded The Bangles and is married to Hollywood director Jay Roach, penned the novel about a washed-up pop singer who falls in love with a handsome British literature professor. Chasin and Papandrea will team up to produce the film adaptation under their 3Dot Productions and Made Up Stories banners.More from The Hollywood ReporterGeorge Clooney on What Early Success of 'Ticket to Paradise' Means for Romantic Comedies: "Universal Did a Very Brave Thing"'Freaky' Director...
Complex
‘The Princess Diaries 3’ in Development, Anne Hathaway’s Return Not Confirmed
Disney is developing a third film in its Princess Diaries trilogy. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Anne Hathaway has not yet been confirmed, though sources say the threequel will be a “continuation of the Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.”. The script is being penned by Aadrita...
Magic Mike 3: Channing Tatum gives Salma Hayek a lap dance in final film
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek share some steamy moments in the first trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance.The trailer gives a glimpse of what to expect from the final instalment of the trilogy, showing the stripping protagonist performing a lapdance for the new female lead.The plotline will see Michael “Magic Mike” Lane follow Hayek’s character to London for a new show.Also starring Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, and Christopher Bencomo, the film will hit UK cinemas on 10 February next year.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
‘The Princess Diaries’ Threequel Written By Aadrita Mukerji In Works At Disney
A third Princess Diaries film penned by Aadrita Mukerji (Reacher, Supergirl) is in the works at Disney, Deadline can confirm. Two-time Emmy nominee Debra Martin Chase will return to produce the new film after working on both past installments, with Melissa K. Stack — who scripted the comedy The Other Woman with Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and Kate Upton — to serve as executive producer. The Princess Diaries is a coming-of-age comedy based on the popular novel series by Meg Cabot, which Disney released in 2001. Pic tells the story of Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), a San Francisco teenager who comes to...
How Timothée Chalamet Became This Generation’s Leonardo DiCaprio, but with Fewer Hits
Timothée Chalamet, the 26-year-old costar of Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” (United Artists), inspires slavish fans and critical praise — not unlike Leonardo DiCaprio 25 years ago when he made “Titanic.” The similarities in their trajectories are remarkable. Precociously talented; acclaimed portrayals of sensitive adolescents; risky roles; early, passionate followings by teenage girls; and acting Oscar nomination before the age of 27 (in Chalamet’s case lead). Their significant difference is Chalamet stands at the threshold of a major career. By the same point in his own work, DiCaprio could have retired and be considered an iconic star. None of this diminishes...
New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie in the Works at Disney (Exclusive)
Disney is returning to the world of The Princess Diaries. Aadrita Mukerji is penning a script for a new installment for Disney, which sources say is a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.More from The Hollywood ReporterCNN 'Early Start' Anchor Laura Jarrett Jumping to NBC NewsJessica Chastain to Star in Modern Adaptation of 'A Doll's House' on BroadwayHow Keke Palmer Invented "Keke Palmer" Hathaway does not have a deal to return, according to sources, but she has publicly stated her support for a third installment, and the hope is she would return should the potential new...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Netflix Drops Trailer for ‘I Hate Christmas,’ Its First Italian Xmas Series
How do you say “Bah, humbug” in Italian? I Hate Christmas, Netflix’s first Italian Christmas series, stars Pilar Fogliati (Cuori) as Gianna, a woman who doesn’t buy into Christmastime sentimentality and is content to stay single during the holidays. “I shall not bend,” she says in...
Rebel Wilson felt 'devastated' during her fertility journey
Rebel Wilson was devastated to learn that she had "no viable embryos" during her fertility struggle. The 42-year-old actress recently announced that she's welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate - but Rebel has now opened up about her fertility journey, revealing that she received some "terrible news" while she was shooting 'The Almond and the Seahorse', her new drama film.
Complex
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Spinoff Starring Margot Robbie Has Been Axed, Actress Says
Disney has pulled the plug on its Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff led by Margot Robbie. “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it,” Robbie said in a new interview with Vanity Fair.
Rebel Wilson named her daughter after Queen Elizabeth
Rebel Wilson's daughter's name was inspired by Queen Elizabeth. The 42-year-old actress recently announced that she's welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate, and Rebel has now explained the meaning behind the name of her daughter, Royce Lillian. The movie star - who is in a relationship with designer Ramona...
