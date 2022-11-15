Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Meet the Young & Restless Newcomer Who May Be Just What Chelsea Needs
Many have asked about the actress playing the role of Chelsea’s therapist on The Young and the Restless and we can report that daytime newcomer Anna Khaja is appearing in scenes with Melissa Claire Egan. The actress first appeared on Tuesday, November 8, when Chelsea attended her first therapy session at the facility.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’
In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Braces Carly Fans Before Revealing a ‘New Side to Her’
The emotional experience in Jacksonville will have a visible impact on the Port Charles character. Things have been a bit stressful for General Hospital’s Carly as of late and given some of the memories of the past that she’s been forced to faced, well, they are going to have an effect on how she faces life — for a little while, anyway. In the latest issues of Soap Opera Digest, Laura Wright reflected on her character’s time in Jacksonville, Florida and how it will impact her future.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Curve Ball: Sally’s Decision Might Surprise Not Only Nick and Adam But Herself — Plus, Courtney Hope’s Fiercest Photo Shoots
“Stunned” may be the word of the day in Genoa City. After Victoria fired her from Newman Media, Young & Restless’ Sally is once again at a crossroads in life where she needs to regroup, refocus and figure out her next steps. But her professional future isn’t the only thing up in the air…
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Hopes To ‘Bring Masculinity Back’ in His New Western Movie
For NCIS: New Orleans alum Lucas Black, he’s back working on a new movie and he’s hoping to “bring masculinity back.” This seems to be very important to Black. He’s known to share that hashtag in some of his social media posts. In this one, he’s talking about things that matter to him personally.
Fire Country's Billy Burke On Working With TV Son Max Thieriot, And Why He Thinks The CBS Drama Is Already A Hit
Billy Burke is opening up about working on Fire Country and the show's success.
The Daily South
Ree Drummond Convinced Ben And Erin Napier To Star In Upcoming Christmas Movie
Ben and Erin Napier’s holiday movie premieres in just a few days, and the HGTV couple is sharing some fascinating tidbits about what fans can expect from their film debut. Speaking with the Mississippi Clarion Ledger this week, the Napiers discussed how A Christmas Open House came to be, what it was like filming a Christmas movie in the middle of summer, and what audiences should keep an eye out for.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Tanner Novlan Starring in a New Hallmark Christmas Movie
Here's a look at Tanner Novlan's history on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' and his upcoming acting projects, including a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Prevention
Jennifer Garner, 50, Just Debuted a Jaw-Dropping New Look and Fans Are Loving It
Jennifer Garner just revealed a gorgeous new look on Instagram. The 50-year-old debuted a beautiful, short haircut and fans are loving it. She shared three Virtue products she uses to style her new ‘do: the 6-In-1 Styler, Texturizing Spray, and Healing Oil. Whether Jennifer Garner is showing off an...
EW.com
Kelly Rowland to guest-star in upcoming episode of The Equalizer
Music superstar Kelly Rowland will guest-star in an upcoming episode of The Equalizer. The Grammy-winning artist and actress is set to play a superstar singer (touché!) on the Nov. 27 episode of the CBS crime drama, which is currently in its third season. The episode, titled "Paradise Lost," will follow Misty as she decides to retire from the spotlight. When she receives a terrifying letter from a fan, her security team enlists the help of Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) to track down the culprit.
SheKnows
‘Swoon Alert’: Meet the Handsome Musician Who’s Put a Song in the Heart of Young & Restless’ Cait Fairbanks
While we’re sure there will inevitably be trouble down the line for The Young and the Restless‘ Tessa and Mariah (this is a soap opera, after all), for now, the happy newly(ish)weds are still in their honeymoon phase. And who can blame them? Love clearly agrees with the two.
‘NCIS’ Alum Mark Harmon Played a Major Role in His Son’s Engagement
We’re learning a little bit more about the role that NCIS legend Mark Harmon actually had when it comes to his son’s engagement. Let’s turn our attention to Sean Harmon, Mark’s son, and his fiancee Courtney Prather. They got engaged back in July 2021. Well, when that happened, a part of Harmon’s life actually paid a visit to the couple. Would you believe that Harmon’s horse had a role? It’s true!
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson share glowing 'Glass Onion' red carpet moment
Goldie Hawn and her daughter Kate Hudson had a glowing moment as they hit the red carpet for the premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Murder Mystery" in Los Angeles on Monday. The two were photographed together smiling in sparkling looks. Hudson dazzled in a floor-sweeping gown from Elie...
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
Tony Danza Reunites With ‘Who’s The Boss’ Kids Alyssa Milano & Danny Pintauro At His New Show
A Who’s The Boss? reunion took place during one of Tony Danza‘s shows at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, California. “Getting closer. If you know what I mean,” wrote Alyssa Milano, who portrayed Samantha on the beloved ’80s sitcom. Alyssa, 49, posed alongside Tony, 71, and their Who’s The Boss? costar, Danny Pintauro. The former costars and current friends were all smiles in the pictures, including one of Danny, 46, and Alyssa side-by-side.
The List
The Young And The Restless' Melissa Claire Egan Channels The 1980s With Her Second Career
Melissa Claire Egan has been a mainstay for many years in daytime television, most notably joining "The Young and the Restless" in 2011 as Chelsea Lawson. Over the years, Chelsea has evolved from the initial version of the character presented to viewers. Originally, Chelsea came onto the canvas as an experienced grifter, hired by Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to trick Billy Abbott (then Billy Miller) into being unfaithful to his daughter, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). However, Chelsea emerged as a rising star in fashion in the following years, even starting her own line at one point (via Soaps In Depth).
wegotthiscovered.com
Alexa Nikolas claims Seth MacFarlane ‘hired me to abuse me’ over job at ‘Family Guy’
Former Zoey101 star Alexa Nikolas, who has spoken out repeatedly about the alleged inappropriate behavior of show creator Dan Schneider, has now made similar claims regarding the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of Family Guy. Nikolas guest starred on the show’s season nine episode “Brothers & Sisters.” In a series of Tweets posted earlier today Nikolas has called creator and showrunner Seth MacFarlane a “creep” and alleged that he hired young actresses in order to prey upon them.
In Style
Lindsay Lohan Wore a Sheer Corset With the Most Exaggerated Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle
Lindsay Lohan made her long-awaited comeback to acting with of Netflix's latest holiday movie, Falling for Christmas, a cute rom-com that follows a hotel heiress who experiences amnesia after a skiing accident lands her in the care of local businessman played by Glee alum Chord Overstreet. And now, the actress is getting candid about her return to the silver screen in an interview for Who What Wear's November cover story.
Jason Momoa Finally Did Our Puppy Interview, And IDK Who’s Cuter, Him Or The Pups
Jason talked to us about his new movie Slumberland, the Game of Thrones actor he'd love to work with again, his favorite tattoo, and so much more.
Chrissy Metz to Star in James Patterson Detective Drama Help Me Rhonda in Her First Post-This Is Us TV Role
The future of Chrissy Metz‘s TV career is no longer a mystery. The actress, who wrapped her six-season run as This Is Us‘ Kate Pearson in May, will next star in Help Me Rhonda, a small-screen adaptation of James Patterson’s 2 Sisters Detective Agency novel, Deadline reports. The show has been given a script plus penalty commitment by NBCUniversal. Metz will play “brash public defender” Rhonda Bird, who reluctantly reopens her late father’s private detective agency alongside her estranged teenage sister Barbara Ann “Baby” Bird. “While helping their father’s former clients, they uncover the truth about who their father really was,” the...
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0