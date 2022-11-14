ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
inForney.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Spotted Arm in Arm in New York City

More than three years after their split, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are figuratively -- and literally -- still linked. The exes were photographed out walking in New York City on Tuesday with the Oscar nominee holding the leash for his two dogs. At one point, the two were snapped with their arms around each other during their outing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over ‘Amazing Coparent’ Jennifer Garner After Ben Affleck Wedding, Reveals How Kids Are Adjusting

Crushing coparenting! Jennifer Lopez opened up about her and Ben Affleck‘s blended family — and couldn’t keep from raving over his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The Hustlers actress, 53, revealed in her December 2022 Vogue cover story that Affleck and the Juno star, both 50, are a dream team when it comes to their kids: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. “[She’s] an amazing coparent, and they work really well together,” Lopez told the outlet.
GEORGIA STATE
In Style

Kerry Washington Debuted the Shortest Bob in a Cropped Polo Shirt on the Red Carpet

Kerry Washington just put a very 2022 spin on a classic staple, all while debuting the shortest bob, ever. On Tuesday, the actress attended the premiere of her new Netflix film The School for Good and Evil in a green Ralph Lauren set (styled by the one and only Law Roach) that featured a cropped polo top embroidered with the brand's initials and a taffeta skirt with a knotted midsection and long train. She finished the look with bronze platforms and drop earrings.
HollywoodLife

Ansel Elgort & GF Violetta Komushan Split After 10 Years Together: She’s Happy To Be ‘Single’ Now

Ansel Elgort and his longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan have called it quits. The West Side Story star, 28, and the dancer, 26, are no longer together after almost a decade of dating, according to Violetta, who recently confirmed to E! that she is “single.” As for how being back in the dating world is working out for her, she said, “I think it’s fun.”
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Take Son Cy, 8 Months, For Lunch In NYC: Photos

Jennifer Lawrence enjoyed a family lunch with her husband Cooke Maroney and their eight-month-old son Cy on a beautiful fall afternoon in New York City. The 32-year-old actress wore a low-key outfit and walked beside her husband, who pushed their son in a black stroller. Jennifer rocked a casual blue jumpsuit with a colorful collar and a pair of white shoes. The X-Men: First Class star tied her blonde hair in a ponytail and wore no makeup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GMA

Jennifer Lopez talks Ben Affleck marriage and blending their families

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her marriage to Ben Affleck and how they're blending their families together. The "Jenny from the Block" singer spoke with Vogue for the magazine's December cover story and discussed her decision to legally take the "Argo" director's last name. "People are still going to...
msn.com

Henry Winkler says he's a 'fool' for declining Grease Danny Zuko role

Henry Winkler has admitted he was a 'damn fool' for turning down the iconic lead role of Danny Zuko in Grease - a part which cemented John Travolta's legacy in acting history. The Happy Days star, 77, said his fear of continued typecasting due to playing Arthur 'The Fonz' Fonzarelli in the show made him decline the 1950s greaser role in the 1978 movie - a decision he has come to sorely regret.
goodmorningamerica.com

Andrew Garfield speaks out on pressure to have kids

Candace Cameron Bure has responded to backlash she received over her recent comments about "traditional marriage." In an interview with WSJ. Magazine published on Nov. 14, Bure was asked if her cable network Great American Family would feature same-sex couples at the center of its holiday movies, as its rival Hallmark Channel has done in recent years.
TheDailyBeast

‘& Juliet’ Imagines a Life After Romeo—With Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys

The two young women sitting directly in front of this critic were having the best time at Broadway musical & Juliet (Stephen Sondheim Theatre, booking to May 28, 2023)—seat-bopping throughout, and smiling delightedly. The two people behind loudly beheld that it was the worst thing they had seen on stage in a long time. In between both parties, this critic sat, feeling the contrasting passions of both. If you want a stage show that wears its admirably progressive politics proudly, if not convincingly, and features a panoply of pop songs whose tunes are immediately familiar—by five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max...
inForney.com

Boomtown Rats star Garry Roberts dies aged 72

Boomtown Rats star Garry Roberts has died at the age of 72. The guitarist passed away on Wednesday morning (11.09.22), with the band describing him as an "old friend and great guitarist". In a statement posted on Facebook, the band said: "It is with a very heavy heart that the...
inForney.com

Hilary Duff's 'whole family' has been struggling with illness

Hilary Duff's "whole family" has been battling illness over recent weeks. The 35-year-old star - who has Luca, ten, with Mike Comrie, as well as Banks, four, and Mae, 18 months, with Matthew Koma - has revealed via social media that her family has been struggling with various illnesses. Hilary...
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy