Monroe County police searching for escaped inmate worker
Tennessee Supreme Court declares life sentence for juvenile homicide offender unconstitutional
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled Friday that life sentences for juvenile homicide offenders is cruel and unusual punishment, making it unconstitutional. The ruling comes from a Knox County case where in which Tyshon Booker was convicted of felony murder and especially aggravated robbery. In a close...
Escaped inmate worker back in custody, police say
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that an inmate worker that escaped Friday was back in custody. On Friday, Nov. 18, Ricky Lynn Burnette was assigned to the Monroe County Maintenance Department as an inmate worker. While on the job, he stole a 1997 silver Ford Ranger single cab truck with Tennessee tag 021BFVH and fled the scene, Sheriff Tommy Jones said.
Latest plea announced in Sevier County cocaine ring bust
Federal prosecutors have announced the latest guilty plea in the investigation into cocaine trafficking and stolen cars which culminated in a 2020 raid of the Sevier County courthouse.
Jefferson Co. woman arrested after mother dies in hospital, police say
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Pellissippi Parkway crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man faces several charges after a fatal crash that happened on Pellissippi Parkway around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The crash happened near the Kingston Pike exit, according to a release from the Knoxville Police Department’s communications manager, Scott Erland. Three cars were involved in the crash, which killed one driver and sent two more people to the hospital with serious injuries, Erland said.
Nonprofit gifts beds to Knoxville family with kids sleeping on the floor
Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
Deadly I-40 Crash
Career thief sentenced to 24 years after Knoxville car break-ins
A man has pleaded guilty to stealing from several vehicles parked in downtown Knoxville parking garages. DA Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit said he is a "career offender whose prior criminal history began in the 1980s."
First welding rodeo hopes to recruit more trade students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - High school and college students across East Tennessee competed in a welding rodeo on Friday at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Knoxville. Zebulun Proctor, a welding instructor at the school, said the event exposes young students to a career in the skilled trade. ”So,...
Report: 1 in 3 Tennesseans cut necessities to afford utilities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report out by LendingTree showed that the price of electricity is up 16% from a year ago, and that nearly a third of Americans have reduced, or skipped necessities like food and medications to afford their electricity bill. “Inflation is in virtually every aspect of...
ORT: Bond reduced for OR murder suspect
According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a woman accused of murdering her husband in 2014 has had her bond reduced by a judge. 36-year-old Samantha Anne Hendley has been in custody at the Anderson County Jail since her indictment and arrest in February on a charge of first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of her husband. Her bond had been set at $1 million, but according to ORT, earlier this month, her bond was reduced to $450,000. As of this morning (11/14), she remained behind bars.
Driver hurt following late night crash on I-40 East
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A truck driver was seriously hurt following a crash on I-40 East early Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland tells WVLT News it appears a semi without a trailer crashed into another tractor trailer between West Hills and Papermill. Crews...
Scott County teen fatally injured in accident
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
Authorities respond to Sevier Solid Waste fire
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Several agencies responded to a fire at Sevier Solid Waste, located at 1855 Ridge Road, Friday morning. Responders from the Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Sevierville Fire Department, Gatlinburg Fire Department and Sevier County Fire Administration responded to the fire. “Firefighters made a quick attack on...
How you can help East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has closed nearly 80 cases and taken several fugitives off the street thanks to tipsters in the community. With each good tip, money is awarded, but where does the reward money come from?. Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers...
Knox County Health Department offering free diabetes prevention course
Elizabeth Rollins is currently held at the Jefferson County Detention Center. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. Your headlines from 11/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Cold Temps in East Tennessee, Missing teen found safe, three charged from road rage shooting.
