According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a woman accused of murdering her husband in 2014 has had her bond reduced by a judge. 36-year-old Samantha Anne Hendley has been in custody at the Anderson County Jail since her indictment and arrest in February on a charge of first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of her husband. Her bond had been set at $1 million, but according to ORT, earlier this month, her bond was reduced to $450,000. As of this morning (11/14), she remained behind bars.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO