Emma Thompson Felt ‘Half Alive’ After Learning of Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh’s Affair With Helena Bonham Carter
Reflecting on a dark time. Emma Thompson opened up about her split from ex-husband Kenneth Branagh, who had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter during their marriage. “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” the Oscar winner, 63, told The New Yorker in a profile published earlier this month. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”
Here's Why Jennifer Aniston Is Set To Sue Brad Pitt For $100 Million
Jennifer Aniston is set to sue her ex-husband Brad Pitt for the sum of $100 million. The legal dispute is generated from a joint venture between the former couple. Here are all the details. Aniston To Sue Pitt For $100 Million. Aniston is preparing to sue fellow actor and former...
Henry Winkler Says He Regrets Turning Down Lead Role in Grease
Happy Days actor Henry Winkler agreed with CNN’s Chris Wallace in an interview broadcast yesterday that he was a “damn fool” for turning down the role of Danny Zuko in Grease—a part that was eventually played by John Travolta. Winkler played the iconic character Arthur Fonzarelli on the long-running sitcom from 1974 to 1984. “I thought: I’ve played the Fonz, I’m not going to do it again,’ Winkler told Wallace as he recalled being offered the role. “I should have just shut up and had a really good time making that movie.” Grease was the highest-grossing musical film ever at the time of its release, and catapulted Travolta to stardom. Read it at CNN
Hugh Grant Was Annoyed by Emma Thompson’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Crying Scenes: He Was ‘So Cross’
Emma Thompson’s emotive acting style has ruffled a few feathers, actually. The Oscar winner, who iconically wept to Joni Mitchell in “Love Actually,” revealed that her two-time co-star Hugh Grant was frustrated with her improvising tears during 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Thompson won the Academy Award for the screenplay for the film. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, who is secretly in love with Grant’s character Edward Ferrars, who is engaged to someone else. After learning that Edward did not, in fact, get married, Elinor is overcome with emotion. “She was not aware of what was inside her, and it suddenly emerges,” Thompson said in...
Brendan Fraser Says He Will “Not Participate” in 2023 Golden Globes Ceremony: “My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite”
Brendan Fraser says he has no plans to attend the Golden Globes, even if he gets nominated for his much-talked-about turn in The Whale. As part of his Man of the Year cover story with GQ Magazine, the actor opened up about his life since he said in 2018 that former Hollywood Foreign Press Association member Philip Berk — who was expelled from the organization behind the Golden Globes in 2021 for comments about the Black Lives Matter movement — had groped him. More from The Hollywood ReporterHFPA, Dick Clark Productions Appoint Chet Mehta Firm to Handle Press for 2023 Golden GlobesBrendan...
NME
Lindsay Lohan wants to make Jamie Lee Curtis’ ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel idea a reality
Lindsay Lohan wants to make a Freaky Friday sequel based on an idea from Jamie Lee Curtis. The pair starred in the teen comedy back in 2003, which sees a warring mother and daughter forced to swap bodies by a curse, and a sequel could now be on the cards.
Bruce Willis Stars In New ‘Detective Knight’ Trailer Even While Battling Aphasia
Back in March, Bruce Willis, along with his much of his family, announced he was officially retiring from acting. The move came after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive disorder that impairs a person’s ability to express and comprehend language. Despite this retirement, he has some films that were completed and set to release after he exited the spotlight. One of those, Detective Knight: Redemption, just dropped a trailer that shows the Die Hard alum back front and center in the middle of all the action.
Gizmodo
Keanu Reeves Will Return as Constantine
We’re horror-heavy this morning, with updates from Chucky and Scream 6. There are also a couple of updates from Star Girl and Diabolical; obviously, superheroes need their due too. Don’t look now, but there’s... a spoiler following you... Constantine 2. During a recent interview with ComicBook, director...
Zoë Kravitz says Channing Tatum was her 'protector' while filming her directorial debut
For Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, mixing business with pleasure is ideal. In an interview with GQ published Tuesday, Kravitz opened up about her relationship with Tatum, whom she met on the set of her upcoming directorial debut “Pussy Island.”. "He makes me laugh, and we both really...
digitalspy.com
First look at Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel in new movie Megalopolis
Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel is featured in first-look photos for her new movie Megalopolis, which comes from legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. Emmanuel, who played Missandei in Game of Thrones, stars in Coppola's movie opposite a stacked cast that includes plenty of Hollywood A-listers. Zendaya, Adam Driver, Shia...
msn.com
Henry Winkler says he's a 'fool' for declining Grease Danny Zuko role
Henry Winkler has admitted he was a 'damn fool' for turning down the iconic lead role of Danny Zuko in Grease - a part which cemented John Travolta's legacy in acting history. The Happy Days star, 77, said his fear of continued typecasting due to playing Arthur 'The Fonz' Fonzarelli in the show made him decline the 1950s greaser role in the 1978 movie - a decision he has come to sorely regret.
netflixjunkie.com
Did the Exit of Henry Cavill From the Iconic Show, ‘The Witcher’, Accidently Benefit Liam Hemsworth?
As the world of Witcher is in shock after hearing the news of Henry Cavill leaving the show, there is another one coming up. The Witcher has been a groundbreaking role for Cavill. With the upcoming season 3, fans were excited to see their Witcher taking up his sword once again. However, their dreams were crushed as the actor announced his exit from the show. As Liam Hemsworth will take up the role in season 4, did you think it might not be an accident?
‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ fans have already given showrunners the perfect Geralt successor to Henry Cavill and it’s not Liam Hemsworth
If we were to be the mouthpiece for every The Witcher fan out there, we would be highlighting how the announcement of Henry Cavill’s future exit from the show hasn’t been the real reason for discontent amongst the Netflix series’ fandom. It is the confirmation that Liam Hemsworth has already been chosen to step into Cavill’s shoes once he bids farewell after the third season. This general air of unhappiness with the decision could have been avoided if the showrunners had picked the one star who had already been envisioned by many as a fitting Geralt long before Cavill broke fans’ hearts.
Call Me by Your Name Director Says Armie Hammer Character Could Still Be in Potential Sequel
Luca Guadagnino said about a possible sequel to his 2017 movie Call Me by Your Name: "I have not made up my mind about what would be the story" If a Call Me by Your Name sequel happens, director Luca Guadagnino says Armie Hammer's character could still be included despite allegations against the actor. Guadagnino reunites with Timothée Chalamet for the new film Bones and All, and in a new Variety cover story, the director addressed whether a sequel to the 2017 romance could still come to fruition....
EW.com
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
ETOnline.com
Joe Jonas Explains How Wife Sophie Turner 'Inspires' His Acting Career (Exclusive)
Joe Jonas is gearing up to make his big-screen debut! ET's Denny Directo spoke to Jonas at the premiere of his new wartime film, Devotion, where he shared how his wife, Sophie Turner, has inspired his acting career. "She tells me to do it again, and do it again and...
‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Teaser For ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story Starring Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford
Now that Yellowstone is back in action, Paramount+ is whetting the whistle of Dutton fans by dropping a teaser for 1923 — the prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The latest joint from Taylor Sheridan will have a special debut Sunday, December 18 after a Yellowstone episode on...
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are considering adoption
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham want to adopt. The 27-year-old actress tied the knot with model Brooklyn, 23, - who is the son of footballer David and ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham - earlier this year after three years of dating and revealed that the pair want to have a "big family" because her husband has been inspired spending time with by her own large clan.
Gaten Matarazzo is 'excited' for Stranger Things to wrap
Gaten Matarazzo is "excited" for 'Stranger Things' to end. The 20-year-old actor has starred as Dustin Henderson in the hit Netflix science-fiction-horror drama series since 2016, and while he's grateful to be part of such a cultural phenomenon, he's keen to land his next acting gig and see where his life goes next.
