'Frustrating': Storm forward Christian Welch sends message to ARLC
Melbourne Storm forward Christian Welch has sent a message to the ARLC, admitting that players are frustrated by the collective bargaining agreement negotiations. Players across the game have been voicing their displeasure in recent weeks, with no clear salary cap sent for upcoming seasons and the CBA still not set in stone.
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis bow out of ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have been eliminated from the doubles draw of the ATP Finals. The Special Ks lost their final group stage match to Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić in straight sets, falling 7-6(4) 7-6(4). The result follows a stunning comeback victory in their second match,...
Ireland vs. Australia result, highlights and analysis as hosts win tightly-fought game over Wallabies.
The Aviva Stadium in Dublin bore witness to a test match between Ireland and Australia that would best be described as a 'slog'. With just 23 points scored in the entire game, the two sides played out a gripping, but not particularly pretty encounter, which was won late on from the boot of Ross Byrne, who was drafted in to the Ireland squad just minutes ahead of kick-off.
