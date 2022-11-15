Read full article on original website
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington running back Wayne Taulapapa, who transferred from Virginia, rushed for two touchdowns and 107 yards and the No. 15 Huskies beat Colorado 54-7 on Saturday for their fifth straight win. Taulapapa, who is mourning three of his former Virginia teammates who were fatally shot last weekend, scored from 8 and 2 yards out to get the Huskies (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) to a 21-0 lead. Cameron Davis added two more scores for Washington, which finished 7-0 at home. The victory gave coach Kalen DeBoer nine wins in his first season, a school record. And it kept the Huskies in the race for a berth in the conference title game with one contest to go, though they need lots of help after USC clinched a spot earlier Saturday. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passed for a season-low 229 yards, though he figured in the game’s most electric play. Penix handed the ball off to Jalen McMillan on the double reverse, then eventually found the receiver in the left flat. McMillan weaved through the secondary, breaking four tackles on the way to a 27-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead. He finished with eight catches for 98 yards.
College Football Playoff contenders lived on the edge in Week 12, with the top four teams all teetering to varying degrees and at various points. Then No. 5 Tennessee went down with a thud. For No. 4 TCU, it was just another Saturday. “It looks more frantic than it is,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said about the game-winning play. He could have been describing the Horned Frogs’ season. TCU and No. 3 Michigan both needed field goals in the final second to stay unbeaten.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma wasn’t in its usual position of contending for the Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. But the Sooners still won Bedlam. Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and Oklahoma knocked off No. 24 Oklahoma State 28-13 on Saturday night. The matchup could be one of the last in the rivalry with both teams as Big 12 members. Oklahoma is slated to leave for the Southeastern Conference in the next few years.
ST. LOUIS — Watch Fox 2’s coverage of local teams in state football and soccer action on Saturday. FOOTBALL Local football teams had the state final four or state championships on their mind heading into Saturday including CBC and East St. Louis. SOCCER Four area teams, Webster Groves, St. Francis Borgia, Orchard Farm, and CBC, […]
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Caleb Williams bolstered Southern California’s push for a possible spot in the College Football Playoff with the biggest game of his career against the Trojans’ arch-rival. He also might have to book a trip to New York next month as a Heisman Trophy finalist. Williams had 503 yards of total offense and accounted for three touchdowns Saturday night and the seventh-ranked Trojans beat No. 16 UCLA 48-45 on Saturday night to reach the Pac-12 Championship game. “If you told me last year where we’d be now, I’d call you a dead liar,” wide receiver Kyle Ford said.
