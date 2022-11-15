ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

No environmental review for the new Bills stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When major league sports venues are built in New York, they almost always undergo a thorough environmental review before a shovel is put in the ground. That was the case for Yankee Stadium, Citi Field, Barclays Center and USB Arena in New York City. And...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

UB, Buffalo State cancel classes on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo and Buffalo State College, among others, canceled classes on Friday, citing lake effect snow moving into Western New York. The cancellation includes all classes and activities. "The Governor’s office has directed the university to assign telecommuting for all non-essential staff who can...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY makes last-minute preparations ahead of snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Right now, Western New Yorkers are making final preparations ahead of the snow on its way. "Just being smart. That's all," Alex Smith said. "Getting some of the stuff to make it easier." Smith was just one of those stopping by Ed Young's Hardware in Williamsville,...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Live winter storm updates: The latest across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snow arrived Wednesday in some parts across Western New York. On Thursday night, it officially began to fall in downtown Buffalo. Here's the latest information about a storm where the snowfall is expected to be measures in feet, not inches, and forced the Bills to move Sunday afternoon's home game with the Cleveland Browns to Detroit.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Snow storm cancels dozens of flights at Buffalo Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The last flight out of or into the Buffalo Niagara International Airport left for Charlotte at 7:52 p.m. Thursday as lake effect snow has forced countless passenger cancellations. Arrivals and departures number in the single digits over the next 12 hours, with the ability to takeoff...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Western New York schools weigh options for Friday

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big question for parents: Should they be prepared for their kids to be home from school in the coming days?. "The most important thing to us is making sure that we make decisions that keep people safe," Hamburg Central School District superintendent Michael Cornell said.
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

Mulligan's Brick Bar: Generations of stories on the sales block

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The saying goes 'if these walls could talk', and I speak for many in saying, thank goodness they can't. I am talking about Mulligan's Brick Bar. It is a building that dates back to 1897 and has had a long history as a tavern, speak-easy, even a private residence. It is also a place that has been a rite of passage for generations. And now, The Brick Bar, is on the sales block.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Inside National Grid's Regional Control Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side got an inside look the operations center that controls electricity going to 472,000 residential customers, along with thousands of commercial and industrial customers, in Western New York. National Grid's Regional Control Center in Buffalo is a 24/7 hub of activity, especially during...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

How the Buffalo Niagara International Airport's crews operate under a snow storm

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Friday night five MTEs, or multi-task equipment machines, are getting rid of all the snow dumped at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. “They’re a combination of plow, broom and high-speed air blast. So they can do the work of two pieces of equipment. So I can do it with five staff members, operators, versus having ten out there," said Joe Guarino, Buffalo Niagara International Airport airfield superintendent.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

'Bluey' tour coming to Buffalo next year

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of Australia's hottest exports is doing a walkabout through America. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular animated children’s TV show “Bluey” starts a multi-state tour this month. The show will be coming to Shea's in Buffalo April 15 and 16. Ticket sales for those dates are not yet open.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Bills give back to community for Thanksgiving

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills spent the day giving back to the city of good neighbors. On Tuesday afternoon, some players teamed up with FeedMore Western New York to hand out hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners, while others worked with the YMCA in East Buffalo. Also on Tuesday night,...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

The Front Porch is coming to South Buffalo at a former longtime bar

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo restaurateur is expanding with a second bar/restaurant just down the street. Jennifer “Deli” Mariani is working to transform the former Conlon’s Bar & Grill at 382 Abbott Road into The Front Porch, featuring house-baked bread, meats like pastrami made in-house and salads and other New York-style deli options.
BUFFALO, NY
