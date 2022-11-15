BUFFALO, N.Y. — The saying goes 'if these walls could talk', and I speak for many in saying, thank goodness they can't. I am talking about Mulligan's Brick Bar. It is a building that dates back to 1897 and has had a long history as a tavern, speak-easy, even a private residence. It is also a place that has been a rite of passage for generations. And now, The Brick Bar, is on the sales block.

