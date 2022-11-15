Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Here's where warming shelters are being set up around Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several warming centers are opening Saturday as temperatures sit below freezing in Western New York. A Code Blue has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County as cold weather continues. The centers are designed to provide heat for anybody who is...
No environmental review for the new Bills stadium
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When major league sports venues are built in New York, they almost always undergo a thorough environmental review before a shovel is put in the ground. That was the case for Yankee Stadium, Citi Field, Barclays Center and USB Arena in New York City. And...
UB, Buffalo State cancel classes on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo and Buffalo State College, among others, canceled classes on Friday, citing lake effect snow moving into Western New York. The cancellation includes all classes and activities. "The Governor’s office has directed the university to assign telecommuting for all non-essential staff who can...
Potential record snow measured in Orchard Park on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This will inevitably be a historic lake effect snow storm for Western New York and could even make the statewide record books. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, 77 inches of snow has fallen in Orchard Park since the start of the lake effect event. If most...
WNY makes last-minute preparations ahead of snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Right now, Western New Yorkers are making final preparations ahead of the snow on its way. "Just being smart. That's all," Alex Smith said. "Getting some of the stuff to make it easier." Smith was just one of those stopping by Ed Young's Hardware in Williamsville,...
Live winter storm updates: The latest across Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snow arrived Wednesday in some parts across Western New York. On Thursday night, it officially began to fall in downtown Buffalo. Here's the latest information about a storm where the snowfall is expected to be measures in feet, not inches, and forced the Bills to move Sunday afternoon's home game with the Cleveland Browns to Detroit.
Snow storm cancels dozens of flights at Buffalo Airport
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The last flight out of or into the Buffalo Niagara International Airport left for Charlotte at 7:52 p.m. Thursday as lake effect snow has forced countless passenger cancellations. Arrivals and departures number in the single digits over the next 12 hours, with the ability to takeoff...
Western New York schools weigh options for Friday
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big question for parents: Should they be prepared for their kids to be home from school in the coming days?. "The most important thing to us is making sure that we make decisions that keep people safe," Hamburg Central School District superintendent Michael Cornell said.
Natale looks to build on Lancaster success with $25M Orchard Park project
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For the second time in recent years, Natale Builders wants to develop a suburban independent senior housing complex. Following the success of the 146-unit Belvedere Apartments in Lancaster — which Natale developed in 2018 — the Clarence-based company is looking to build a similar senior apartment complex in Orchard Park.
Mulligan's Brick Bar: Generations of stories on the sales block
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The saying goes 'if these walls could talk', and I speak for many in saying, thank goodness they can't. I am talking about Mulligan's Brick Bar. It is a building that dates back to 1897 and has had a long history as a tavern, speak-easy, even a private residence. It is also a place that has been a rite of passage for generations. And now, The Brick Bar, is on the sales block.
Roswell Park selects Buffalo-based Joe's Deli for campus cafe operation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo deli has landed its second contract on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Joe’s Deli will open in December in the lobby of the Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. The deli, based on Hertel Avenue, will offer fresh...
Western New York superintendents deciding whether to cancel school Friday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — While some school districts have already cancelled classes for Friday, many families in Western New York are still waiting on a decision. 2 On Your Side spoke with a superintendent in Niagara County on Thursday afternoon about how he decides whether to have a snow day.
Inside National Grid's Regional Control Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side got an inside look the operations center that controls electricity going to 472,000 residential customers, along with thousands of commercial and industrial customers, in Western New York. National Grid's Regional Control Center in Buffalo is a 24/7 hub of activity, especially during...
Hochul seeks federal help with winter storm response
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday afternoon that she is filing a request for a Federal Emergency Disaster Declaration, which would open up the state and local governments for funding to help support the response. Hochul said she had been in touch with FEMA and added that...
How the Buffalo Niagara International Airport's crews operate under a snow storm
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Friday night five MTEs, or multi-task equipment machines, are getting rid of all the snow dumped at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. “They’re a combination of plow, broom and high-speed air blast. So they can do the work of two pieces of equipment. So I can do it with five staff members, operators, versus having ten out there," said Joe Guarino, Buffalo Niagara International Airport airfield superintendent.
'Bluey' tour coming to Buffalo next year
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of Australia's hottest exports is doing a walkabout through America. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular animated children’s TV show “Bluey” starts a multi-state tour this month. The show will be coming to Shea's in Buffalo April 15 and 16. Ticket sales for those dates are not yet open.
$120M warehouse project proposed for Grand Island parcel once eyed for Amazon
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Acquest Development Co. is looking to develop a large-scale warehouse and distribution center on Grand Island, eying the same parcel that the company pitched to Amazon for its regional warehouse. Under review by the Town of Grand Island Planning Board is a proposal from the...
Buffalo Fire Department's apprenticeship program adds veterans to the fire service
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor Commissioner was in Buffalo as part of the New York State Apprenticeship Month. During her time in Buffalo, Commissioner Roberta Reardon honored Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Fire Commissioner William Renaldo and the Buffalo Fire Department for their successful apprenticeship program.
Buffalo Bills give back to community for Thanksgiving
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills spent the day giving back to the city of good neighbors. On Tuesday afternoon, some players teamed up with FeedMore Western New York to hand out hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners, while others worked with the YMCA in East Buffalo. Also on Tuesday night,...
The Front Porch is coming to South Buffalo at a former longtime bar
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo restaurateur is expanding with a second bar/restaurant just down the street. Jennifer “Deli” Mariani is working to transform the former Conlon’s Bar & Grill at 382 Abbott Road into The Front Porch, featuring house-baked bread, meats like pastrami made in-house and salads and other New York-style deli options.
