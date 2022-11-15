ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Astros' Jeremy Peña and David Hensley were guests of honor at Rockets-Clippers game

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWFRY_0jAzjPkd00

The average age of the Houston Rockets roster is 23.9 years old, which is the fourth youngest in all of the NBA.

So, it's fitting that a very young team on the court got a visit from two of the youngest members of the World Series-winning Houston Astros.

Jeremy Peña, who was fresh off a promotional appearance "working" at a Raising Cane's restaurant , and teammate David Hensley were spotted courtside at Monday's Rockets-Clippers matchup at Toyota Center.

The video above is from Nov. 7, 2022, when the Astros held their championship parade.

The 25-year-old World Series MVP sported an old-school Rockets jacket while the 26-year-old Hensley sported a tan cap with a retro Rockets logo.

Monday night's game broadcast featured a quick interview with Peña, who said he hasn't stopped celebrating.

"Hopefully, we get a W so we can keep celebrating," Peña said about his Houston NBA counterparts.

Peña also talked about fulfilling the goals set all the way back to spring time.

"We did what we set out to do. Since spring training, the goal was to go all the way, win the World Series. We're blessed to be the team to be called world champs at the end of the year," Peña said.

Answering a question about stunning a national audience with his play, he added that he's never thought about that and he's played the same way he's played.

As for Hensley, the infielder and designated hitter posted a video on his Instagram Stories of Clippers star Paul George shooting a free throw. Hensley also got to pose with Peña in another story, captioning "My dawg" with a arm flex emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nrIx_0jAzjPkd00

A screen capture of Astros player David Hensley's Instagram Stories shows a video of Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George during their game with the Rockets.

Source: Instagram/david__hensley

SEE ALSO: Meet David Hensley, tile shop worker-turned-World Series starter for the Houston Astros

David Hensley's road to the World Series wasn't without bumps and potholes, but his journey is one that many can relate to.

