Maryville school board approves budget updates, celebrates members

The Maryville Board of Education updated its budget Monday, Nov. 14, for the current school year to reflect increases totaling more than $720,000 in state funding.

The Maryville City Schools Adventure Club after school program received an additional $520,345 in state grants. The district’s budget increased another $202,771 from state funding under the Basic Education Program formula, a new Resilient Schools grant and increases in grants for safe schools and school to work programs.

The district updated its federal funds budget to reflect its use at the end of the last fiscal year of money received under the third round of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program. Less money was carried forward into the current year’s budget because of that spending.

MCS Finance Director Sarah Pritchard said the funding was used for projects such as a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system for Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School and the Maryville Junior High School roof.

Pritchard said the district doesn’t plan to wait to pull from the remaining $652,000.

“We have until 2024 to use it all,” she said. “But we don’t want it just lying around, so we’re going to try to go ahead and use it up.”

In other action the board approved a bid for printing equipment through current provider Century Works. The bid will not charge the district for new equipment, but will instead charge by the copy. The rate per page will be $0.0239 for black-and-white and $0.058 for color.

The meeting also saw a celebration of board members Bethany Pope and Chad Hampton’s years of service to the school district. Neither member ran for re-election, and their positions will be filled by Isaac Simerly and Bart Stinnett at next month’s meeting.

“As members of the Maryville City Schools Board of Education we’ll miss having you guys on the board,” Director Mike Winstead said. “We want tonight to be a celebration and recognition of the service you’ve provided to the students and the staff and the teachers and the central office of this community.”

Winstead also gave a brief recounting of the projects completed during the pair’s service on the board. Pope has served for 12 years and Hampton for four.

“A lot has happened, and it’s a lot to be proud of,” Winstead said.