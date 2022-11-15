Maryville man charged with trespassing on police impound lot

A Maryville man was arrested Sunday, Nov. 13, after law enforcement allegedly spotted him on surveillance footage inside the Maryville Police Department impound lot. John Henry Melson Jr., 54, Montvale Station Road, has been charged with criminal trespass and simple possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Officers responded at 4:08 p.m. Nov. 12 to a report of a suspicious male spotted on cameras inside the fence of the MPD impound lot at 428 Home Ave., Maryville. A police report stated that the individual was wearing an orange toboggan and a black jacket and carrying a piece of metal while looking at cars inside the lot, which was surrounded by a barbed wire-topped fence and locked gates. The individual did not have permission to be on the premises, and had not been let into the lot by law enforcement.

Officers said they found a man, later identified as Melson, a short distance away, and that the individual met the description of the suspicious person seen inside the lot. When told he had been spotted on camera, Melson allegedly told the police he did not know the lot belonged to MPD, and that he was looking for scrap metal. Because they had not personally witnessed Melson inside the lot, officers at the scene released him and later obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Officers encountered Melson on Sunday while he was standing next to a disabled vehicle on East Lamar Alexander Parkway and took him into custody without incident, transporting him to the Blount County Correctional Facility. A search of him at the facility allegedly revealed several bags of a green leafy material believed to be marijuana, as well as a metal pipe and a cigarette packed with the same. He also allegedly had a bag of a clear white rock and powder substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Melson is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.