Deputies ID Florida siblings electrocuted by downed power lines after Hurricane Nicole

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Orange County identified siblings who were electrocuted by downed power lines after Hurricane Nicole, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

Orange County deputies said Khalil Malik Sapp, 23, exited a vehicle and made contact with a downed live power line on Thursday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The news station reported that Khalil’s twin sister, Kianna Shaundadrea Sapp, was also electrocuted. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Deputies said Kianna Sapp’s 1-year-old child was in the vehicle and was not harmed, WESH reported.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to pay for the two funerals and care for the 1-year-old.

“This really is a reminder to use extreme caution when out after a storm. Never touch a downed power line. Always assume that it is a live wire,” Mayor Jerry Demings told WESH.

WESH reported that electrocution is one of the leading causes of death after a storm.

