Hunter scores 26, No. 11 Texas dominates No. 2 Gonzaga 93-74
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyrese Hunter seemed to be getting farther and farther away every time he let another 3-pointer fly. No distance seemed out of his range.
Officials: 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details about the investigation. Police discovered the students'...
Idaho police: No suspect in slaying of 4 college students
BOISE — Police in the college town of Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted but walked back a...
4 UI students found dead, killed with knife
BOISE — Four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted and the killer or killers used a knife or other “edged weapon,” police disclosed Tuesday. Investigators were trying to establish a timeline to re-create the victims’ activities on Saturday night and early...
Killer who stabbed 4 Idaho students to death still at large
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The killer — or killers — who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death remained at large Tuesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community.
University of Idaho classes canceled today to honor deaths of four students
MOSCOW, Idaho (CBS2) — In an email to students on Sunday, Nov. 13, it was announced that University of Idaho classes would be canceled on Monday, Nov. 14 in honor of four students who were victims of homicide. At 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, Moscow Police responded to a call...
